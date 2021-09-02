Twitter Super Follows Lets Some Users Make Money from Their Content

The launch of Twitter’s Super Follows is going to allow users with at least 10,000 followers to make money from their content. With this feature, these users can charge people for access to content with a subscription.

Make Money with Twitter Super Follows

In addition to the 10,000 followers, users must be at least 18 years of age, in the U.S., and have more than 25 tweets in the past 30 days. With that in place and once Twitter accepts your submission, you can start charging $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99 per month.

With a Twitter Super Follows account in hand, you can control which tweets go to your paid or regular followers. And this of course also means you have to follow Twitter’s Super Follows Policy to be in good standing with the platform.

Although the samples Twitter offers for Super Follows are from creators across different fields, there is no reason businesses can also start monetizing their accounts. For small businesses with a large number of followers, this means a new stream of revenue on a large platform.

Twitter Monetization and Small Business

Unlike YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and even TikTok now, Twitter has been slow in providing monetization options on its platform. And the option that is available when it comes to videos is available for big publishers through its Amplify Publisher Program. However, Twitter has been working on providing more monetization options for its users.

Tip Jar is the fastest way to monetize your Twitter account. And as the name implies, it allows users to tip you if they like what you are creating. Another option is Ticketed Spaces, which lets you monetize your content on Twitter Spaces. With Ticketed Spaces, you can charge anywhere from one dollar to $999 per ticket for your event on Twitter Spaces with advanced ticketing.

Content Monetization

If your small business has an online presence with digital content, you can monetize this content across different platforms. While Twitter is just getting around to it, most other platforms provide ways for you to earn money on your content.

From ads to sponsorships and affiliate links, you can capitalize on your expertise and the followers you have to make money online. The key is identifying your audience and providing information they can use. And before you know it, brands will be looking to advertise on your channel or sponsor your content.

Keep your options open and look at all the platforms that will get your message across to your audience. And with enough traction, you will eventually have the clout to start earning money on your content.