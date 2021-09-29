Spotlight: Why Wiserbrand Isn’t Your Average Digital Marketing Firm

Many businesses offer marketing services. And many offer back-office solutions. But Wiserbrand offers these and more.

The company is known for providing exactly what each client needs. Read about their journey in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Offers marketing and support tools for businesses.

CEO Michael Podolsky told Small Business Trends, “At WiserBrand, we sell digital marketing, web development, customer support, and back-office services.”

Business Niche

Providing an all-inclusive service.

Podolsky says, “We know how to connect all parts of your business – develop eCommerce solutions, create transformative marketing campaigns and deliver unparalleled customer service—all at one firm. Whatever part is missing in the customer’s business, we can help with it.”

How the Business Got Started

While working on another project.

Podolsky explains, “??Bright people from a small outsource team grew into a prominent marketing, development, and customer care center.”

Biggest Challenge

Navigating the pandemic.

Podolsky says, “Covid burst was a significant risk to lose performance. We were not prepared, but it worked out. We established remote work and switched to different systems of management and control.”

Lesson Learned

Carefully navigate relationships with business partners.

Podolsky says, “There were many ups and downs, but we’ve managed to widen our horizons and fix the situation.

He added, “To have our relations with partners more stable, we could have handled it differently. But the lessons we learned helped us grow. Now we are charged up and ready for the challenges ahead.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Scaling.

Office Location

In the middle of NYC.

Podolsky says, “Our office is located in the very heart of the town – we love it so much. But most of all, we love the way our capacity grows.”

* * * * *