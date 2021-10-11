If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Also known as tabloid paper 11”x 17” copy/print size goes beyond the letter size (8.5” x 11.5”) or legal-size (8.5” x 14”) most businesses and people use. But if your business requires a large print format for detailed architectural, construction, and engineering as well as advertising and creative output, the 11”x17” size is ideal. And with this type of output, having the best 11”x17” copy paper for your office needs is essential.

The Best 11”x17” Copy Paper for Your Office Needs

Hammermill Printer Paper 11″ x 17″

Top Pick: The Hammermill Premium Color Copy 32lb Paper comes in at 100 brightness. This delivers high-quality image contrast and true color reproduction. Another added feature is the super smooth paper surface.

With this surface, you get superior toner adhesion and a stable surface for heavier toner applications. You can use this paper for design proposals, full-color presentations, photographs, brochures, and more.

Hammermill makes this paper in the U.S. with Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification.

Hammermill Printer Paper, Premium Color 32 lb Copy Paper, 11 x 17 – 1 Ream (500 Sheets) – 100 Bright, Made in the USA

Buy on Amazon

HP 11″ x 17″ Printer Paper

Runner Up: While HP paper can work on any printer, they are optimized for HP technology. This tabloid paper has a brightness of 96 with multipurpose capability at 20lb print. Using the HP ColorLok technology the paper provides more vivid colors, bolder blacks, and faster drying. You can use it for all internal documents prints including black and white and everyday colors.

The paper is acid-free to prevent yellowing over time for long-lasting archival capability and it is FSC certified.

HP Printer Paper 11″ x 17″ Paper, Multipurpose 20 lb., 1 Ream – 500 Sheets, 96 Bright, made in USA – FSC Certified

Buy on Amazon

Amazon Basics 11″ x 17″ Paper

Best Value: The Amazon Basics tabloid paper is a quality 20-pound weight with 92 GE brightness and a smooth finish. It is acid-free and made in the U.S.

You can use it for everyday printing as well as to make flyers and brochures, which makes it a great choice for the price.

Amazon Basics 92 Bright Multipurpose Copy Paper – 11 x 17 Inches, 5 Ream Case (2,500 Sheets)

Buy on Amazon

BOISE POLARIS Premium 11″ x 17″ Paper

The Boise Polaris is engineered for superior performance in all color copiers and color laser printers. It has ColorLok technology for faster drying time, vivid colors, and bolder blacks. The weight is 20lb. and it has a brightness rate of 97, an opacity of 92.0, and a smoothness rating of 130.

The paper is acid-free, and the company says it has a 99.99% Jam-Free performance guaranteed along with inkjet and laser guarantee. This paper is made in the U.S.

BOISE POLARIS Premium Multipurpose Copy Paper | 11″ x 17″ Ledger | 97 Bright White, 20 lb.

Buy on Amazon

Accent Opaque 11” x 17” White Paper

The Accent Opaque tabloid paper has a 97-brightness rating with a 20lb bond and 50lb text weight. Along with the smooth surface, the paper can print single- or double-sided documents. Other features include quick ink-drying characteristics and bleed-free double-sided prints.

You can use the paper for a wide range of personal and professional printing for black and white printing, everyday color printing, documents, flyers, school projects, booklets, brochures, coupons, newsletters, financial printing. equipment manuals, and more.

The paper is acid-free, it is 100% made in the U.S. and it has FSC certification.

Accent Opaque White Printer Paper, 11” x 17” 24lb Bond/60lb Text Copy Paper, Premium Computer Paper with Smooth Finish

Buy on Amazon

Xerox Business 11” x 17” Paper

The Xerox 11” x 17” paper has a 92 GE brightness rating with a 20lb weight that delivers multipurpose printing capability. Xerox says the paper is 99.9% jam-free functionality on high-speed digital printing equipment.

The paper also has the ColorLok technology to deliver brighter colors and darker blacks with inkjet printers.

Xerox Business 11” x 17” Inch 20 lb. Multipurpose Paper 500 Sheets

Buy on Amazon

Epson 11″ x 17” Presentation Paper

The Epson 11″ x 17” Presentation Paper is ideal for newsletters, proposals, and flyers with images. The paper is matte-coated, single-sided inkjet paper with a smooth finish guaranteed to work with all inkjet printers. It is also smooth, non-glare, and delivers instant drying for scrapbooks, newsletters, and graphical presentations.

Epson Presentation Paper MATTE 11”x17” Inches, 100 Sheets, White

Buy on Amazon

What to Look for in 11” x 17” Copy Paper

Before you buy your next ream of 11″ x 17″ ream of paper, take a look at some of the qualities you should watch out for.

Brightness: Measured on a scale of 0 to 100, the scale defines how much light it reflects from the surface of the sheet of paper. The higher the number is, the brighter the paper.

Measured on a scale of 0 to 100, the scale defines how much light it reflects from the surface of the sheet of paper. The higher the number is, the brighter the paper. Opacity: This is the ability of the paper to hide or mask the back of the sheet, this can be a color or an object. With a high opacity, you can read the front without any distraction by the content in the back.

This is the ability of the paper to hide or mask the back of the sheet, this can be a color or an object. With a high opacity, you can read the front without any distraction by the content in the back. Smoothness: Measures the irregularities of the surface of a piece of paper. Values for smoothness are 10-30 for very smooth paper, 100-150 for smooth offset, and 200-250 for Vellum offset.

Measures the irregularities of the surface of a piece of paper. Values for smoothness are 10-30 for very smooth paper, 100-150 for smooth offset, and 200-250 for Vellum offset. Acid-Free: This is an archival paper that can last more than 1,000 years. This of course will depend on the quality and material of the paper. The process allows a document to not turn yellow or break down with time. It is used for long-term archival storage of documents, textiles, and even art.

This is an archival paper that can last more than 1,000 years. This of course will depend on the quality and material of the paper. The process allows a document to not turn yellow or break down with time. It is used for long-term archival storage of documents, textiles, and even art. Normal Paper: Unlike acid-free paper, standard paper made from wood pulp is generally acidic. And the older it gets, the more acidic it becomes.

Unlike acid-free paper, standard paper made from wood pulp is generally acidic. And the older it gets, the more acidic it becomes. Weight: Paper is measured in pounds per 500 sheets, this amounts to one ream of paper of a standard size of sheet. This is based on the group or category of the paper’s grade. The different types of grades are Bond, Book, Text, Cover, Tags, Bristol, and Index, etc. When the 500 sheets of this size weigh a certain amount, the paper is then classified as such.

Paper is measured in pounds per 500 sheets, this amounts to one ream of paper of a standard size of sheet. This is based on the group or category of the paper’s grade. The different types of grades are Bond, Book, Text, Cover, Tags, Bristol, and Index, etc. When the 500 sheets of this size weigh a certain amount, the paper is then classified as such. Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification: This certification means the paper is made with renewable resources from third-party certified, sustainably managed forests.

Uses for 11”x17” Copy Paper

The 11”x17” paper is not a common size, so people or businesses that use already know its applications. It is also called “Tabloid,” “B-Size,” and it is also referred to as “Ledger-size” in certain segments.

It is commonly used to print large images, make signs, maps, blueprints, and design plans. Engineers, architects, and CAD drafters commonly use this size paper to print their plans and blueprints. Beyond that, creatives in different industries use it to showcase big and bold images.

Paper Size

Depending on the project you are working on, the type of paper you use will greatly improve your workflow. And knowing the right size for the task at hand can save you a lot of time. This is especially the case if you have to print a large number of documents.

Some of the different print paper sizes currently available without going into very large formats are the following.

Letter: At 8 1/2×11 inches this is the most used common paper used on printers, copiers, and even fax machines. It is the standard for many industries and publications.

At 8 1/2×11 inches this is the most used common paper used on printers, copiers, and even fax machines. It is the standard for many industries and publications. Legal: At 8 1/2×14 inches, this paper is generally for the legal and accounting profession.

At 8 1/2×14 inches, this paper is generally for the legal and accounting profession. Junior Legal: At 5×8 inches this is the least common and smallest standard paper size. This paper is for specialized documents as well as photos and invitations.

