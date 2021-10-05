Amazon Signals the Beginning of Black Friday … In October!

Black Friday in October? You are not seeing things. Amazon just announced Black Friday-worthy deals across every category starting October 4. In addition to big discounts on top brands, there will also be a wide selection from small businesses and handmade artisans.

The October Black Friday

Although Amazon hasn’t come out directly and said this move is precipitated by the current supply chain shortages, it might have played an indirect role. Retail experts are saying to expect major product shortages soon. How soon is not known, but the holiday shopping season is just around the corner. And these same experts are suggesting that consumers get their holiday shopping done early. How early, well according to Amazon, starting on October 4.

Supporting Small Businesses

According to Amazon, more than 50% of all units sold in its online store come from SMB products. So, supporting small businesses is a win/win for the company. In the last Prime Day event, Amazon promoted small businesses with a $10 Prime Day Credit. This let Prime members who purchase $10 in products from a small business selling on Amazon earn a $10 credit to spend on Prime Day.

This time around Amazon is promoting small businesses, new brands, and independent makers on the platform so shoppers can find them easily. It all starts with the Support Small Storefront and across Amazon to find top-trending gifts and stocking stuffers.

Amazon Small Business Gift Guide: This guide allows customers to shop giftable products from US-based small businesses. This includes curated selections from women-, Black-, family- and military family-owned businesses.

Amazon Launchpad: In this guide, customers can find unique products from small brands. Launchpad helps startups, entrepreneurs, and small brands reach customers by curating their selection. It sorts products by price, recipient, top-rated gifts, and more to make it easy to find the perfect gift.

Handmade Gifts: Handmade products are one of a kind even if they are the same item. You can find personalized gifts, home goods, holiday décor, jewelry, and more.

Savings

Some of the savings from small businesses are:

Save up to 35% on the Taco vs Burrito card game

Save up to 15% on the FaceTory Best of Seven Facial Masks Collection

Save up to 40% on select Bed Jet Climate Comfort for Beds

Save up to 30% on select Leather Honey Cleaner and Conditioner

Save 15% on Namore desk organizers

Save 50% or more on Hope Love Shine masks

Save 15% on Relaxcation bath bombs gift set

You can find a full list of all the savings available to you on the press release.