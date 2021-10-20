Using Amazon Renewed to Sell Your Refurbished Products

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Amazon Renewed is one of the best marketplaces if you’re looking to sell refurbished products in good condition. There is a large audience of buyers, so the chances of selling items are quicker than others. Plus, there is more trust among users so that you can ensure a fast sale without risking losing products or money. Amazon Renewed has a lot of different product categories as well, so you can list many different types of pre owned and refurbished products.

This article will guide you on how to use Amazon Renewed to sell your refurbished products.

What is Amazon Renewed?

Amazon Renewed for sellers is a marketplace for pre owned, renewed products and refurbished products. All items go through a rigorous inspection and testing process before they can be listed to protect buyers. Sellers can list products in a huge variety of categories. Buyers can purchase vetted products that come with Amazon renewed guarantee for added security.

Amazon Renewed Products Categories

Amazon renewed products are available across many different product categories. For seller items to qualify, they must fit in one of the available categories. Currently, Amazon does not accept products outside of the established types they have available. A customer can browse the selection safely and securely since all products have been inspected before being listed.

Video game consoles Small kitchen appliances Power tools Used electronics Computer and accessories Laptops Office equipment Smartphones Cameras

Refurbished

Refurbished products include those that might have had a fault that the seller has now fixed. It can also include items that might have been ordered but are no longer needed. If returns aren’t accepted for the item, then it can be sold under the refurbished category.

Pre-Owned

Buyers can purchase lightly used items in this category from sellers, but only if items are in good condition and match Amazon’s quality requirements.

Open-Box

Open box products are unused, but the packaging has been opened. This product category is best for items that weren’t quite what you needed but can no longer be returned.

Types of Products You Could Sell on Amazon Renewed

Sellers can list many types of Amazon renewed products, as customers are looking for all kinds of brands and items. As long as the items are in good condition and are eligible for the Amazon renewed guarantee, sellers have many options around products they can list.

Some of the main product types that you can sell include:

Kitchen appliances such as blenders, Roombas, juicers, refrigerators, etc. Digital cameras PCs and desktops Laptops Scanners Microphones Media players Power tools and power appliances Headphones Smartphones Televisions Tablets Heaters GPS devices Heaters Projectors Gaming consoles and gaming equipment Computer peripherals including keyboards, mice, gamepads, and webcams Speakers Printers

Pros of Selling on Amazon Renewed

Selling items on Amazon Renewed can have a lot of pros, especially for small businesses. However, there are a lot of advantages to selling items on there, and it can make for a good revenue stream if taken seriously. Some of the pros of selling on Amazon Renewed are:

Offloading products: For small businesses looking to streamline, selling office equipment and other items can be a way to offload items and still make some money. Customers are always looking for great deals, so it can be a useful business tool.

Trusted platform: Unlike other marketplaces, Amazon Renewed is a trusted platform. The brand commands a lot of security, and you can sell items as a business without worrying about getting scammed or tricked.

Better customer access: Because Amazon is a trusted source, you have a larger customer base to tap into. You can find millions of potential buyers for products on a platform like Amazon Renewed due to the trust and security it has built.

Less competition: Amazon Renewed has very stringent requirements for sellers, which is why the competition is far less. You’ll be able to find an audience for your products and make a good margin without having to worry about competing with lots of other sellers.

Cons of Selling on Amazon Renewed

Just like with anything else, there can be cons to selling on Amazon Renewed. Sellers looking to establish themselves in the marketplace should know the downsides so they can better prepare themselves.

High return rates: One of the bigger risks of selling products on Amazon Renewed is the high return rates. Amazon offers a full replacement or refund within 90 days of purchase if buyers are not happy with the item, which can be challenging for sellers.

You don’t control pricing: Sellers don’t get to set their own prices for their products with the Amazon Renewed program. According to company policy, the pricing is set automatically and must stay below 5% of the price of new products. This might impact how much revenue you can make overall from the program as a seller.

Competition: Another challenge you may face is competition – both against other sellers offering the same products and customers who may prefer to purchase new products over refurbished ones. It might be a bit difficult to establish customer trust in the beginning with the competition.

How to Sell Refurbished Products on Amazon Renewed

Now that we have a better understanding of what it’s like to sell refurbished devices or products on Amazon Renewed, how do you get started? We’ll walk you through exactly how to sell products on Amazon Renewed and how to get started.

Create an Amazon Seller Account

To create an Amazon Seller account, you can choose between an individual or a professional seller account. The individual account is best if you’re trying to offload a few items. A professional account is paid and might be worth it if you have a large volume of products to sell. You can create a new account here or send your existing seller details to Amazon.

Meet the Criteria for the Amazon Renewed Program

The Amazon Renewed Program has pretty stringent criteria for approving sellers, which consists of the following:

Show invoices with a minimum total value of $50,000 in qualifying refurbished purchases in the previous 90 days from when you applied.

An ODR of 0.8% or less in the trailing 90 days is required for existing Amazon sellers.

For factory refurbished items, you must supply a minimum of 8 images of a sample unit for product and packaging review (box in which the product will ship, inside packaging and padding, the product from top and bottom, product from all four sides).

Providing backing for all refurbished products with the Amazon Renewed Guarantee and accepting responsibility for all claims under the guarantee.

For Apple products, invoices are required, dated from trailing 90 days that total $2.5 million in Apple refurbished products.

Complete Your Amazon Renewed Application

Once you submit the documents and information required to qualify, you’re all set. You simply need to email all of the information through the form here. Then, Amazon will review your application and inform you of the outcome.

Source Your Products

So what exactly will you be selling on Amazon? Once you’re approved, you’ll need to start listing products. You should ideally source products that buyers are looking for but don’t seem to be available. You don’t want too much competition.

You can also look for products that aren’t readily available on Amazon already, as that can help you attract new customers. And, of course, you should be sourcing products that you can price competitively to ensure it’s an easy sale. Sourcing options can include wholesalers, liquidation companies, and Alibaba as a starting point.

Start Making Money

Now that you’ve passed the requirements and are approved, it’s time to start selling! You can start listing your sourced products on Amazon Renewed, including certified-refurbished, pre-owned, and open-box products that fit the categories available for customers to choose from, Dell scratch and dent items are great examples. Try to offer them a great deal to entice them into buying the product.

The Amazon Renewed Inspection and Testing Process

Amazon Renewed has a rigorous process for listed products, and all items are professionally inspected and tested. The process includes a full diagnostic test to start with to check all of its parts. There is no diagnostic test replacement, so each product must go through it before being listed.

The product then undergoes a thorough cleaning process, replacement of any defective part, and it is checked for cosmetic imperfections such as dents and scratches. Lastly, the product will be tested to work during the refurbishment process to ensure it matches quality criteria.

What are the Costs Associated with Selling on Amazon Renewed?

When it comes to selling on Amazon renewed, there are a few different costs to consider – although not all may apply depending on your business. If you decide to go for a Professional Seller account, as an example, that can cost up to $40 a month.

You might also spend more on product photography, Sponsored Product advertising on the website, and other extra costs on the products themselves. Note that the costs are variable and may change for each business. Costs can go up or down depending on what they sell and what selling tools are being used.

Is Amazon Renewed the same as refurbished?

Amazon Renewed products can be refurbished, but open box and pre owned items are also available through the program.

What is the difference between renewed and renewed premium on Amazon?

Amazon Renewed and Renewed Premium on Amazon refers to the condition of products available and corresponding grade. Renewed can mean slight damage, and items will come with a 90-day warranty. However, Renewed Premium items are like new and come with a 360-day warranty.