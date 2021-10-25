Your Employees are Quitting, The Solution Starts with Your Corporate Mission

It’s called the Great Resignation; employees are leaving their jobs after 18 months of COVID because they are stressed and burned out. Their priorities for their life have changed. What makes things worse is that it is very difficult to replace them. How can small business owners retain their team through this challenging time?

On The Small Business Radio Show this week, I discuss what a small business owner can do with Asha Tarry, a trauma-informed corporate consultant, life coach, and psychotherapist. Her approach to talent retention and job satisfaction aims to reduce absenteeism, burnout, and fiscal costs, particularly among Black and Latinx employees.

Interview with Asha Tarry on The Great Resignation

Psychological safety happens everywhere people are and the workplace is not exempt. Asha says there is a lot for us to transform the way we do things; “the systems before the pandemic didn’t work for people. It did not respond to special needs or take care of their family. We can’t expect people to remain in a lifestyle now where they need to put more energy into their health care and their mental health. There is a strain on multiple systems at once.” She adds that “workplace wellness begins with a corporate mission, and it has to include the well-being of its people.”

Small business owners should listen to employees’ needs and not just rely on a traditional hierarchal systems. Asha explains that “the 9-5 no longer works. To mitigate burnout and turnover in the workplace, companies will need to be creative about cultivating provisional workdays with their employees.”

Asha suggests on a regular basis to sit down with staff to hear what is going on and what they need; “get personal and more personable…solve the problems collectively. You can’t wait for them to speak up. Employees must also take risks to do the things that make them uncomfortable if we all want to have workspaces in which people can thrive.”

Asha emphasizes that leaders need to start to talk to people as if they are people and not just objects that produces products or services we need. She adds that “to create inclusivity, leaders must lead with emotional intelligence and become more vulnerable as a leader.”

