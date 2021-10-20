18 Best Book Apps for Reading on the Go

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

With advances in mobile technology, we now have a powerful tech in the palm of our hands. With it, we can browse through social media, take photos, listen to music, shop, check the news or weather, and even access some productivity tools. Among these is the ability to read electronic books commonly known as eBooks on the go whether you are on the subway, plane, or anywhere else. With eBooks, you have the advantage to access several books on your smartphone to sharpen your skills and learn more with the only limitation being the available memory. Besides this, Book apps give you the option to read aloud, are easy on the eyes, and easily share the books with colleagues.

How Entrepreneurs Can Choose the Best Book Reading App for Ebooks and Audiobooks

eBook reading apps are come in handy for people who like to read. There are plenty of ebook readers and audiobooks in the market today. They are designed to help you read electronic books, magazines, and other documents. More advanced readers can even help you change the font size and style; make annotations bookmarks, and even help you read files in different formats be it EPUB, or PDF files. In fact, eBooks are quite popular with more and more book lovers switching to eBooks as opposed to traditional books. In addition, there are book apps that only offer book summaries instead of the entire book. These help you get core ideas from the book by providing the book’s brief insight by way of a book summary. In some cases, these come in the form of business book reviews.

Audiobooks on the other hand are voice recordings of the text of a book that you listen to rather than read. Audiobooks can come in as exact word-for-word versions of books or abridged versions. You can listen to audiobooks as part of your playlist on your smartphone, tablet, or computer.

Best Free Book Apps

Over the years ebook reader apps have been getting better and better incorporating some serious innovation to meet the demands of book lovers. One can easily become a fan of an eReader as it makes it much easier than carrying a bunch of your favorite books around with you. The apps afford you to easily flip between books by simply pressing a button and keep yourself engaged and entertained. Today you’ll find lots of reading apps online that work on android, IOS, or where you can buy or get them for free. If you don’t have a dedicated eReader below are some of our top picks:

1. Amazon Kindle App

The Amazon Kindle app is compatible with different devices, including Windows and Mac computers, as well as iOS, and Android devices. The Kindle app helps you change the color, font, text size, line spacing, and other ebook features. This is in addition to marking up and annotating text passages, bookmark your current page, and even searching for specific text. Available both in android and iOS, with this Kindle app you can also purchase eBooks through the Kindle Store including audiobooks from the online library.

Available on: Google Play Store, Apple store and available for downloads for PCS and Macs

2. Google Play Books

The Google Play Books app lets you purchase and download ebooks and audiobooks from Google Play offering a large collection of titles. You can also buy ebooks and audiobooks with no subscription required; preview free samples before you buy; receive emails or notifications about new releases from your favorite authors, and even earn Google Play Points with every purchase, then exchange them for Google Play credit. The Google Play Books app is available on both android and iOS.

Available on: Google Play Store, Apple store, on the web, and the Chrome browser through a Chrome Extension

3. Audible

With the Audible app, you can buy, download, and start listening to any audiobook or podcast you want. It comes with a vast library of audiobooks where users can subscribe for a monthly fee and use their monthly credit to pick up any book they want. With Audible you own that book and can re-listen to it any time you choose, even after canceling your Audible subscription. This app is s available on both android and iOS.

Available on: Google Play Store, Apple store and available for downloads for PCS and Macs.

4. Libby

Available on both android and iOS the Libby app is a free app that allows you to borrow eBooks and audiobooks from your local library – all you need is a library card to borrow books. With it, you can change text size, the lighting, and the book’s design, add bookmarks, highlight specific pages, and search for specific text. With Libby all your loans, notes, bookmarks, and reading progress sync across our devices. You have an option to download ebooks offline reading or stream them to save space with the Libby app.

Available on: Google Play Store, Apple store, PCs, Macs and available through your web browser.

5. PocketBook reader

PocketBook Reader app supports all popular e-book formats that include PDF, EPUB, DjVu, FB2, FB2.zip, MOBI, DOCX, RTF, TXT, CHM, HTML (basic) and more. In addition, The app supports MP3 and M4B audiobook formats and has a Text-to-Speech function, and thanks to its integrated dictionaries, you can read an e-book in many different languages. Available on both android and iOS it offers capabilities to personalize font size, scale, text and background colors, page margins settings, and many other features.

Available on: Google Play Store, Apple store

6. Kobo

Kobo app lets you access audiobooks and eBooks on your tablet or smartphone. With it, you can change between and night mode; change font type and size It even comes with a built-in dictionary, plus note-taking and highlighting tools to mark those special passages you don’t want to forget. The Kobo app is available on both android and iOS.

Available on: Google Play Store, Apple store and available for downloads for PCS and Macs

7. Apple Books

Apple Books app lets you access ebooks including audiobooks downloaded from Apple’s bookstore. You can also adjust font type and size; brightness; bookmark pages; annotate text; and even make notes.

Available on: Apple store, Macs

8. FullReader

FullReader is a multifunctional e-book reader app that supports formats, including ePUB, PDF, Mobi, txt, doc, Docx, and HTML. It includes features such Text-to-Speech where you can tweak speed, tone of reading, and voice. You can also tweak the layout of the eBooks, spacing, alignment, page-turning, and other elements.

Available on: Google Play Store

9. AIReader

AIReader app supports most common eBook formats, including EPUB (no DRM), RTF, MOBI, PRC, and many others. Besides having text-to-speech features it comes with customization options that include auto-scrolling, bookmarks, text labeling, page-turning animations capabilities as well.

Available on: Google Play Store

10. Media365 Book

Media365 Book reader app supports eBook formats that include Azw3, cbc, chm, epub,docx, fb2, lit, lrf, mobi, pdf, djvu, doc, dwg, dxf, eps, gif, jpg, , pptx, PSD, and more. You can also customize your font types and sizes, and adjust the brightness of your screen. This is in addition to being able t take notes and highlights, mark inspirational quotes and never lose track of your reading progress with bookmarks.

Available on: Google Play Store

11. NOOK

NOOK’s reading App for lets you enjoy curated Barnes & Noble’s online library of over 4 million eBooks, graphic novels, comics, manga, and magazines. You can customize your reading experience with multiple fonts and page styles and share documents through social media sharing tools.

Available on: Google Play Store

12. ReadEra

ReadEra’s ebook reader app support formats that include pdf, epub, word, mobi, fb2, djvu, and txt. With this app you can customize screen orientation, brightness and page margins, font type, size, boldness, line spacing and hyphenation, and more. In addition, you have a split-screen mode where you can read multiple books or documents at the same time

Available on: Google Play Store

Best Book Apps (Paid)

Free reading apps might offer you some basic features to read ebooks and audiobooks. if you are looking for a solution that offers robust features you might want to look towards paid apps where you pay upfront for the app or through subscriptions. These paid reading apps can offer you exclusive access to highly sought ebooks and audiobooks for a monthly subscription. What this means is that you do not have to spend time looking fr a particular book when you can get access to it through your app for a limited price. Below are some of the best-paid book apps in the market:

13. Scribd

Scribd offers a massive library of ebooks, documents, and audiobooks. Besides being able to download books to read offline you can also make notes and annotations; add bookmarks; customize your font size, type, and background color; and even choose between horizontal or vertical page scrolling. With audiobooks, you can customize narration speed and set a sleep timer. Scrib offers its services and access to its book store for a monthly subscription fee of $ 9.99. This paid app is available on both android and iOS.

Available on: GooglePlay Store, Apple store

14. KyBook 3

KyBook 3 offers an all-in-one e-reader app that supports DRM-free formats like epub, RTF, DJVU, PDF, CBR, and CBZ. With it you can customize themes; color schemes for reading; page navigation with scroll, curl, and slid; and also comes with auto-scrolling features, This app also offers a text-to-speech option technology to voice and comes with a monthly subscription service of $ 4.99 .

Available on: Apple store

15. Bookmate

Bookmate lets you read ebooks as well as audiobooks on your phone or tablet. It lets you adjust screen brightness; customize font or background color; download books to read them offline; and more. This app comes with a monthly subscription of $ 9.99.

Available on: Google Play Store, Apple store

16. Bluefire

Bluefire’s app not only supports most eBook formats but comes with features that let you bookmark, annotate, highlight, share documents and search text. This app comes with a monthly subscription of $ 4.99.

Available on: Google Play Store, Apple store

17. Moon+ Reader Pro

Moon+Reader Pro lets you read ebooks with formats that include epub, pdf, djvu, azw3, mobi, fb2, prc, chm, docx, rtf, txt, html, rar, zip, and more. This app offers text-to-speech features; customizable, background images and fonts; option for password protection at startup (support fingerprint recognition); fill out PDF forms; night mode support with six additional pdf themes available; read statistics and more.

Available on: Google Play Store

18. 24symbols

24symbols lets you create your library of digital books in addition to offering you book recommendations. This cloud-based platform helps conserve your device’s memory as all data is stored in the cloud. Additional features include books being available for reading offline for a monthly subscription of $ 8.99.

Available on: Google Play Store, Apple store

What are the best book reading apps for Android?

There are some great android based book reading apps out there. Each comes with its distinct niche and features catering to a particular type of document that you see these may include ebooks, comics, research papers, documents, and even music sheets. Some good ebook reader apps for android include:

What are the best book apps for iOS?

Some great iOS book apps include:

What is the best book reading app?

Amazon Kindle Is by far the best reading app. Compatible with both android and iOS devices it offers users access to millions of books, newspapers, and magazines. It comes with features that conclude to sample for free hundreds of eBooks; customize font style and size; highlight page information and share with friends and colleagues, and search trending and popular books.

How can I read books for free offline?

You will need to first make sure that your device is connected to the internet. Then through your ebook reader tap on the book, you want to download to save for offline reading. Once the book is saved to your device, a ‘Downloaded’ icon will appear to confirm that the book is in your library and is available for offline reading.

What is the best app for free books?

Google Play Books is the best app for reading free books. This app offers millions of ebooks, textbooks, audiobooks, comics, and even manga. You can read or listen on android, iOS, or your web browser, even when you’re offline using this app. You can tweak the size and color of the font and easily lookup words through the dictionary feature as well. With this app, you are able to take notes that sync with your Google Drive and share them with colleagues and friends for easy collaboration. Though some ebooks are designated for sale you can also preview some of the sample pages. It also offers you email notifications about new releases from your favorite authors and when your wish-listed books go on sale.