Which States Have the Most and Least Amount of Cyber Crime?

Avoiding falling victim to cybercrime can be a daunting challenge for small business owners. Knowing the areas where cybercrime is less prevalent can be an invaluable step in averting being subjected to online crime.

To shed light on the regions most at risk of cybercrime, AdvisorSmith, providers of expert research and advanced tools for small businesses, analyzed America’s states in relation to cybercrime.

Best and Worse States for Cybercrime

The AdvisorSmith team evaluated all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on cybercrime incidents, cybercrime losses, and victims of cybercrime.

The research found that the District of Columbia, Nevada and Colorado had the most cybercrime. Montana, Oklahoma and Maine had the least amount of online crime.

AdvisorSmith’s study provides important insight for small business owners who may be thinking about relocating or deliberating where to set up a business. Naturally, states that are less susceptible to cybercrime would be a preferable place to run a business.

Different Businesses More Susceptible to Different Cyber Attacks

Certain types of business are more susceptible to certain kinds of cybercrime. Knowing what type of online crime is more prevalent in certain states could also be an important influencing factor in help small businesses make a strategic choice on where to operate from.

The report confirms the specific types of online crime that are more prevalent in certain states. The report’s authors reiterate the findings:

“Cyberextortion was the most common cybercrime in the District of Columbia, while non-payment/non-delivery was the most common in Iowa. Cyberextortion was the most common cybercrime in Alaska, and identity theft was the leading cause in Florida,” the report reads.

Best Practices to Protect Against Cybercrime

In the same report, AdvisorSmith lists the best practices to protect against cybercrime.

Maintaining good login/password techniques makes it more difficult for hackers to gain access to data and accounts.

Alongside a commitment to good password practices, AdvisorSmith recommends businesses regularly backup data and keep systems up to date, so they are less exposed to vulnerabilities.

Security software should also be used, and businesses should invest in cyber insurance, so they are covered if they do fall victim to a cyber-attack, AdvisorSmith recommends.