In Need of a Bill Counting Machine? Check These Out

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If you are handling cash in your business, a bill counting machine can introduce a new level of efficiency in your operation. From saving time to accurate counts and counterfeit detection, the technology in today’s bill counting machines is fantastic.

By expediting and simplifying the counting of your bills with machines, you can have your employees spend more time on other tasks. But you must first find the best bill counting machine your budget will allow. And with so many different options available today, it can take a lot of time to find the right one for your business. Here are some of the better bill counting machines across different price points to help you make a more informed decision.

The Best Bill Counting Machines

CARNATION Mixed Denomination Bill Counter

Top Pick: The Carnation CR1500 can count mixed bills and sort them out by denomination and/or orientation. And it carries out these functions with a multi-Level Counterfeit Bank Note Detection system counting in speeds of 800/900/1100 notes per min.

Additional features include built-in magnetic, infrared, UV, and image processing technology detection as well as serial number recognition. It will capture, save, and print the serial number of each banknote it counts. And once you are done with the count you can connect it to your PC or printer and upload all the results.

Carnation provides free two-year technician service including machine parts along with software upgrades through an SD card or USB port.

This bill counter is 9.9 x 10.4 x 10.7 inches and weighs 18.7 pounds

CARNATION Mixed Denomination Bill Money Value Counter and Sorter CR1500 Bank Grade Currency Sorting

Buy on Amazon

DETECK Spark Bank Grade Money Counter

Runner Up: The DETECK counter has an adjustable speed to count from 800 up to 1200 notes/min with a high-capacity hopper of 500 notes and a stacker of 300 notes. The multi-currency feature can count currencies in USD, CAD, MXN, EUR, and GBP. And after each count, it can save serial numbers so you can save and print them.

The counterfeit detection technology includes 2 CIS, ultraviolet, magnetic, infrared, double note, and size detection sensors. It also keeps a record of suspicious banknote serial numbers for USD, EUR, and GBP.

DETECK is a U.S. family-owned company that provides 110% satisfaction or money back. This includes a dedicated US-based support team, 1yr Standard Manufacturer Warranty (+1yr free extended warranty) against defect, and lifetime tech support.

This bill counter is 10 x 9.5 x 9 inches and it weighs 14.47 pounds.

DETECK Spark Bank Grade Money Counter Machine, Mixed Denomination, Multi-Currency, 2CIS/UV/IR/MG/MT Counterfeit Detection

Buy on Amazon

Cassida Business Grade Money Counter

Best Value: Cassida is one of the most recognized brands in bill counting machines. The 6600 UV delivers value because of the brand, quality, and price. It can count up to 1,400 bills per minute while detecting counterfeit currency with UV/IR.

The Cassida ValuCount feature not only counts the total number of bills but also calculates the total dollar value. And you can see the results on the 2.8″ touch control panel which allows for easy navigating and a full counting report.

Cassida is based in San Diego, California it provides a 1-year warranty and free lifetime technical support from its offices.

This bill counter is 11 x 8.1 x 10.5 inches and weighs 10.8 pounds.

Cassida 6600 UV – USA Business Grade Money Counter with UV/IR Counterfeit Detection – Counting Machine w/ ValuCount, Add and Batch Modes

Buy on Amazon

Kolibri Signature US Bank Grade Mixed Denomination Counter

The Kolibri Signature-2 counter divides large amount of mixed bills into bundles of $1, $2, $5, $20, $50, $100. It does this at speed of 1,200 bills per minute while detecting and sorting suspect bills in a reject pocket.

The multiple modes and functions include mixed denomination, sort, DSort, face, orientation, count, VBatch, Auto/Manual, add, batch, add and batch. It provides mixed value counting and sorting for 5 currencies: USD, CAD, MXN, EUR, and GBP.

Kolibri is a U.S.-based company and it includes a 1-year Kolibri warranty and free lifetime technical support for this counter. This bill counter is ?10.5 x 10.5 x 11.7 inches and weighs 22 pounds.

Kolibri Signature 2-Pocket US Bank Grade Mixed Denomination Money Counter Machine, Bill Sorter with Reject Pocket and Printer (Built-in), Premium Counterfeit Detection

Kolibri Signature 2-Pocket US Bank Grade Mixed Denomination Money Counter Machine

Buy on Amazon

MUNBYN Bank Grade Money Counter

With a 200 notes stacker and 500 notes hopper, the MUNBYN counter can count 800/1000/1200/1500 bills per minute. The bank-grade feature has 11 counterfeit detection methods to protect your business. This includes 2CIS, UV, IR, MT, MG, dimensional and thickness detection, security line detection, variable ink detection, spectrum detection, fluorescence detection, and SN recognition.

It can count mixed USD, EUR, CAD, and MXN currencies as well as different quality banknotes. Even if they are brand new, worn, slightly damaged, and slightly ripped it will accurately recognize them.

This bill counter is ?14.17 x 11.81 x 11.42 inches and weighs 15.62 pounds.

MUNBYN Bank Grade Money Counter Machine Mixed Denomination, Value Counting, Serial Number, Multi-Currency, 2CIS/UV/IR/MG/MT Counterfeit Detection

Buy on Amazon

Royal Sovereign High Speed Money Counting Machine

Royal Sovereign includes a 3-phase counterfeit bill detector in this unit. This includes an infrared sensor for half note, chain note, and dimensional validation along with ultraviolet security thread detection and magnetic ink verification.

It can go up to 1,400 bills per minute with value counting results. This type of counting can provide a grand total as well as bills by denomination and total value by denomination.

This bill counter is ?10.16 x 12.24 x 7.01 inches, weighs 14.32 pounds, and comes with a 1-year limited manufacturer’s warranty.

Royal Sovereign High Speed Money Counting Machine, with UV, MG, IR Counterfeit Bill Detector & Value Counting

Buy on Amazon

WETOLS Money Counter

This bill counter from Wetols is a great and affordable unit for small businesses. It starts out with five counterfeiting detection features using Ultraviolet (UV), Infrared (IR), Magnetic (MG), Metal Thread (MT) and Dimensional (DD).

It can count 900 bills per minute and display the results on the three different screens. This includes dual LED on the front and side and an external display you can show to your clients. The different modes allow you to Count, Add, Batch, Restart, and Auto mode.

This bill counter is 15 x 12.5 x 10.5 inches and weighs 10.38 pounds.

WETOLS Money Counter with Counterfeit Bill Detection UV/IR/DD/MG/MT, 3 Displays, 5 Modes Add/Batch/Auto/Count/Restart, 1,000 Notes per Minute

Buy on Amazon

Top Features on Bill Counting Machines

The features of bill counting machines continue to improve as new imaging technologies are introduced. All these features add up to provide a more accurate counting and detection device. Here are some of the features you should look out for if you are in the market for a bill counting machine.

Counting Speed: You can get machines that can count 800 to 1500 bills per minute. The more currency you handle, the faster you want the machine to count.

Counting Mode: Bill counting machines have three main modes to tally the number of notes they count. They are add, batch, and value.

Bill counting machines have three main modes to tally the number of notes they count. They are add, batch, and value. Counting Type: Functionalities like mix, count, and sorting will give you multiple counting options when you have different denominations and large number of notes.

Functionalities like mix, count, and sorting will give you multiple counting options when you have different denominations and large number of notes. Capacity: Bill counters with big hoppers can handle more currencies in one count. Choose according to your business needs/size.

Bill counters with big hoppers can handle more currencies in one count. Choose according to your business needs/size. Counterfeit Detection: Start with Ultraviolet (UV), Infrared (IR), Magnetic (MG), Metal Thread (MT), Dimensional (DD), and specialized watermarks detection capability. Higher end machines will also have thickness detection, security line detection, variable ink detection, spectrum detection, fluorescence detection, and serial number recognition.

Start with Ultraviolet (UV), Infrared (IR), Magnetic (MG), Metal Thread (MT), Dimensional (DD), and specialized watermarks detection capability. Higher end machines will also have thickness detection, security line detection, variable ink detection, spectrum detection, fluorescence detection, and serial number recognition. Displays: Look for quality LED displays as well as external display to show the count.

Look for quality LED displays as well as external display to show the count. Currency Support: If your business handles foreign currency, a counter with multiple currency support is key.

If your business handles foreign currency, a counter with multiple currency support is key. Durability and Construction: Counting machines have a lot of moving parts. Look for durable materials and construction as well as a solid warranty from the company.

Counting machines have a lot of moving parts. Look for durable materials and construction as well as a solid warranty from the company. Self-Testing: In order to ensure the accuracy of your counter make sure it has a self-testing feature.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: