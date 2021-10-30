10 Tips for Building a Standout Team for Your Small Business

A great team can be a powerful asset for any business. But great teams aren’t built by accident. It takes careful planning and set systems to turn new employees into productive workers and passionate brand ambassadors. These tips from members of the online small business community can help you grow an ideal team for your small business.

Boost Performance with Intra-Team Coaching

Coaching is a powerful way to improve your performance as an entrepreneur. And it can help your team become more productive and effective too. Luckily, you may not have to look far to find helpful insights. Rachel Strella explores the potential of intra-team coaching in this Strella Social Media post.

Learn to Plan Parties for Introverted Coworkers

Every employee has their own personality traits. Some may be introverted or shy. So they’re unlikely to appreciate the same activities or loud recognition as those who are more extroverted. In this Aha!NOW, Claire Ward offers tips for planning parties for introverted team members.

Motivate Your Workforce to Improve Productivity

Most entrepreneurs are motivated by a desire to grow their business. But your team doesn’t have the same stake in your company’s fate. So you need to keep them motivated if you want to get their best possible effort. Ivan Widjaya shares five ways to do so in this Biz Epic post.

Encourage Personal Cell Phone Use

Cell phones can be powerful business tools. Everyone on your team likely already has one. But some employers also provide them for company use. New data suggests that using personal phones for business may benefit businesses and team members. Learn more in this GrowMap post by Deborah Anderson.

Learn Spanish on YouTube

Today, many offices are bilingual. And you’re likely to work with international clients at some point. So learning Spanish — even just the basics on YouTube — may be beneficial. See examples in this GMR Transcription post by Beth Worthy. Then head over to BizSugar to read commentary from community members.

Help Your Team Succeed with a Thorough Training Program

All businesses with teams need some kind of employee training. But a set system is even more important in franchises with multiple locations and managers. Joel Libava offers thoughts on this key to success in this Franchise Direct post.

Sustain a Positive Attitude on Your Team

Fostering a successful team isn’t just about training and maintaining productivity. A happy team is more likely to work hard to help your business achieve its goals. This Startup Professionals Musings post by Martin Zwilling includes tips for sustaining a positive team attitude.

Create Systems for Welcoming New Team Members

New team members can expand your capabilities and help your business grow. But onboarding also represents a major time commitment. Luckily, there are different ways to welcome new employees and systemize the process. Read this InvoiceBerry post by Daniel Wilson for more.

Choose a Top Payment Processor

Paying your employees reliably and on time is one of the most important factors in keeping them happy. So you need a quality payment processor. Lisa Sicard offers 15 options in this Small Biz Tipster post. And members of the BizSugar community shared their thoughts here.

Write Actionable Standard Operating Procedures

Standard operating procedures give your team a specific set of systems for performing various tasks. This helps them understand what is expected of them. And it helps your business scale without your constant involvement. Learn how in this MYOB post by Bryan Christensen.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.