Spotlight: How Cheeterz Club Is Spicing Up the Boring World of Reading Glasses

Reading glasses have been around for years. But people have always had to either pay a lot for designer frames or settle for drugstore purchases. Now, Cheeterz Club wants to change the entire landscape. Read how the company accomplishes this lofty goal in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Sells custom reading and blue light glasses.

Business Niche

Offering a custom experience.

Founder ??Jennifer Farrelly told Small Business Trends, “Using a simple three-step process, customers can design their own pair of eyewear and customize it with a variety of lens types and fashionable tint options.”

How the Business Got Started

To address a gap in the market.

Farrelly says, “I discovered a huge gap in the marketplace when I, myself, went shopping for my first pair of reading glasses. It was obvious that I could either invest hundreds of dollars into something fashionable or swallow my pride and walk into a drugstore. That’s when the lightbulb went off! Why should readers be something to shame or mock? Why can’t we have fashionable reading glasses at reasonable price points? Unlike our competitors, Cheeterz Club offers the same or better quality frames, superior lenses, and stylish fashion, at drugstore prices.”

Biggest Win

Participating in the All Raise Accelerator program in summer 2019.

Farrelly adds, “All Raise arms female founders and funders with access, guidance, and support to exponentially accelerate their success and propel the entire industry forward.”

Biggest Risk

Self funding the business.

Farrelly explains, “I’m 100% on this business and have been bootstrapping because I believe in this product market fit.”

Lesson Learned

Move faster.

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Marketing.

Namesake

Describing the product they sell.

Farrelly explains, “Cheeterz Club was derived from the word ‘cheaters,’ which is often used when describing reading glasses.”

Favorite Quote

“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” – Maya Angelou.

* * * * *