The time you or your employees spend counting, sorting, and wrapping coins can be better used. Therefore, having the best coin counter and sorter to keep your change organized is a great investment. Because counting coins manually and wrapping them is a very labor-intensive task.

Not only will a coin counter and sorter save you time, but it will also eliminate human error. One of the problems with manually counting coins is starting over because of distractions or mistakes. You can avoid all the problems of manual counting with a quality coin counter and sorter.

Best Coin Counter and Sorter

Cassida Professional USD Coin Counter, Sorter and Wrapper/Roller

Top Pick: The Cassida C300 has a hopper that can hold 2,000 coins. And it can count dollar coins, quarters, dimes, nickels, and pennies at 300 coins per minute. The machine counts, sorts, adds, batches, and wraps the coins. And the LCD screen displays the total number of coins, total dollar value as well as the dollar amount for each denomination.

The Quick Load feature lets you swap the full roll with the next coin wrapper from the bottom of the tube. This will save you more time when you are counting large amounts of coins. An optional Thermal Printer is sold separately to keep track of your count on hard copy.

This counter is ?11 x 11 x 10 inches, weighs 12.42 pounds, and it includes a 1-year warranty.

Cassida C300 Professional USD Coin Counter, Sorter and Wrapper/Roller | 35% Faster Wrapping Coins with Quickload Technology | 300 Coins/Minute

Nadex Coin Counter, Sorter, and Wrapper

Runner Up: The Nadex S540 will automatically count, sort, and wrap dollar coins, 50¢, quarters, dimes, nickels, and pennies at 300 coins per minute. The machine displays the total count as well as the total value of the count.

You have the option of sorting the coins into trays or directly into coin wrappers. The hopper can hold up to 2,000 coins. This breaks down to 900 dimes, 450 nickels, 350 quarters, 300 pennies, and 130 dollars.

This counter is ?14.25 x 14 x 12 inches, weighs 11.26 pounds, and is backed by a 1-year warranty.

Nadex S540 Pro | Coin Counter, Sorter, and Wrapper | Sorts up to 300 Coins Per Minute | Comes with 48 Preformed Wrappers

Royal Sovereign 4 Row Electric Coin Counter

Best Value: The Royal Sovereign 4 can sort quarters, dimes, nickels, and pennies up to 312 coins per minute in its 800-coin hopper. The 4-row counter with Auto Row Advancement automatically moves forward and continues counting when each coin tube is full. This is made possible because of the Patented anti-jam technology. It ensures hassle-free operation with precise internal sorting when it is counting coins.

The LED Display shows the total amount by denomination as well as the total dollar amount counted.

This counter is ?13.4 x 7.7 x 10.1 inches and weighs 7.9 pounds.

Royal Sovereign 4 Row Electric Coin Counter with Patented Anti-Jam Technology & Digital Counting Display

Kolibri Professional USD Coin Counter, Sorter and Wrapper

The KCS-2000 will automatically count, sort, and wrap dollar coins, quarters, dimes, nickels, and pennies at 220 coins per minute. You can see the total value of the counted coins on the screen and get a breakdown by denomination pressing Report.

You can sort your coins directly into trays or into coin wrappers using the coin tubes. The custom batch setting will auto-stop to prevent overfilling, sort into trays and into tubes simultaneously for different denominations. The hopper can hold up to 2,000 coins as follows, 900 dimes, 450 nickels, 350 quarters, 300 pennies, and 130 dollars.

This counter is ?11 x 10 x 12 inches, weighs 8 pounds, and includes a 1-year Kolibri warranty and free lifetime technical support.

Kolibri KCS-2000 Professional USD Coin Counter, Sorter and Wrapper/Roller, 220 Coins/min, LED Display with Full Report, Batch Feature

DETECK Aura Coin Counter Machine Automatic Coin Roller

Made in the U.S.A, the 2021 DETECK Aura DT100 can count, sort, and wrap quarters, dimes, nickels, and pennies by denomination and batch for easy bundling. When the custom batch quantity of any coin denomination is reached or all the coins in the hopper are counted it automatically stops.

The hopper holds 2,000 coins and a built-in One Touch batch setting can automatically stop the count when trays and tubes without wrappers are full.

This counter is 11.2 x 10.25 x 10.85 inches, weighs 11.43 pounds, and it includes a 1yr Standard Manufacturer Warranty against defect. DETECK also offers lifetime tech support from a dedicated US-based support team.

DETECK Aura Coin Counter Machine Automatic Coin Roller, DT100 Coin sorter and Wrapper Machine 1c,5c,10c,25c & Dollar up to 300 Coins per min

Pittaigo USD Coin Counter Sorter and Roller

The Pittaigo counts, sorts, and rolls dollar coins, quarters, dimes, nickels, and pennies at 220 per minute. When it is the same denomination coins, it counts at 315 to 345 coins per minute from the 1,100 hopper. And the auto-stop feature prevents overfilling when a coin tray or roll is full.

The LCD screen displays both numbers of coins and the total value counted for each denomination along with the grand total. If you need a detailed report, you can connect your printer and get a printout.

This counter is 15.8 x 14.6 x 12.4 inches and weighs11.77 pounds.

Pittaigo USD Coin Counter Sorter and Roller, Professional Electronic Coin Counter Machine 315-345 Coins/Min with LCD Display, Countable Coins 1¢, 5¢, 10¢, 25¢ and Dollar Coins

Electronic USD Coin Sorter and Counter

The Electronic unit can count, sort, and wrap dollar coins, quarters, dimes, nickels, and pennies at 270 coins per minute from its 500-coin hopper. It automatically starts counting and sorting your coins, but you can also set it to pause if the tray or bin is full.

The backlit LCD screen shows the denomination and total count of your coins from the three different pre-programmed modes. The first mode stops the machine when the coin trays are full, the second mode stops the machine when the tubes are full, and the third mode clears the batch modes to count freely without stopping.

This counter is ?14 x 11 x 11 inches and weighs 10.8 pounds.

Electronic USD Coin Sorter and Counter with LCD Display, Sorts 270 Coins Per Minute into Coin Wrappers or Bins, Coin Wrapper Tubes Included by EX ELECTRONIX EXPRESS

Buying Guide for Your Next Coin Counter and Sorter

A coin counter and sorter has many moving parts, therefore you need to look at manufactures that use quality, strong materials. Similarly, a good warranty with technical support is also important. This will ensure your counter will have a long life.

Counting Speed : Speeds between 250 and 300+ coins per minute are common in quality machines. Make sure to look for mixed as well as same denomination coins.

: Speeds between 250 and 300+ coins per minute are common in quality machines. Make sure to look for mixed as well as same denomination coins. Sorting: Counting coins will save you time, but a sorting feature will save you even more time. Look for machines that can sort pennies, nickels, dimes, quarters, and dollars into tubes or wrappers

Counting coins will save you time, but a sorting feature will save you even more time. Look for machines that can sort pennies, nickels, dimes, quarters, and dollars into tubes or wrappers Hopper Capacity: A large hopper will let you count more coins with each fill-up. If your business has a large coin currency, look for a hopper with 2,000 coins.

A large hopper will let you count more coins with each fill-up. If your business has a large coin currency, look for a hopper with 2,000 coins. Display Panel: An LCD display panel with an easy-to-use interface to tally and report your count makes the job much easier. Look for one-button modes and functions to quickly start the counting.

An LCD display panel with an easy-to-use interface to tally and report your count makes the job much easier. Look for one-button modes and functions to quickly start the counting. Modes: Coin counters now have different modes. Some of the options include batch and denomination sorting, free sorting, as well as total and individual denomination counting.

Coin counters now have different modes. Some of the options include batch and denomination sorting, free sorting, as well as total and individual denomination counting. Accuracy: One of the most important features of a coin counter is accuracy. You don’t want a machine that will require checking the count manually.

One of the most important features of a coin counter is accuracy. You don’t want a machine that will require checking the count manually. Automatic Coin Jam Recovery: Jams will take place when counting coins. A jam-free operation and automatic coin jam recovery features will eliminate any delays.

Saving Time With Coin Counters

There are many small businesses that deal with a large number of coins as part of their operations. Laundromats and car washes are but a few examples. For these businesses, a coin counter is absolutely essential.

However, there are also regular small businesses that turnover a lot of coin currency. No matter the business, a coin counter and sorter will save you, your employees, and your company a noticeable amount of time.

