Grab Some of These Commercial Bar Supplies for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Running a bar can be a lucrative business, but once you are up and running it requires maintaining, repairing, and buying commercial bar supplies. Beyond what your customers will consume, you must buy quality supplies that can take the wear and tear of daily use.

From glasses to furniture and everything in between, the list of commercial bar supplies can be a very long one. The supplies on the list are commercial-grade supplies to carry out essential tasks in your bar. And remember, buying quality equipment will always deliver the most bang for your investment in the long run.

Commercial Bar Supplies for Your Business

ADT Stainless Steel Commercial Ice Maker

Top Pick: The ADT commercial ice machine will make up to 100 pounds of ice in 24 hours and 120 clear ice cubes for one cycle in just 12 to 20 minutes. It comes with a 55-pound capacity storage bin and it makes standard-size ice cubes. And you can use in-line or gallon-bottled water to make the ice.

You can adjust the ice-making time and thickness of the ice cubes on the LCD panel along with the different operations of the machine. It has a stainless steel body with energy-saving features, foamed insulation, blue light, and self-cleaning features.

This ice machine is 35.5 x 20.4 x 18.7 inches and weighs 74 Pounds.

ADT Ice Machine Stainless Steel Under Counter Freestanding Commercial Ice Maker Machine (ZB-100LBS, Double-Water inlets

Buy on Amazon

Bar Maid Electric Glass Washer

Runner Up: Glasswashers are very important equipment in bars because they quickly wash glasses. The Bar Maid glasswasher has five spinning brushes powered by a 1/3 HP motor running on 110 volts.

Each spinning brush cleans glasses faster with a unique splash guard system designed to keep the user and counter dry. The design also allows it to be installed in any sink. The washer is made from 11-gauge stainless steel and it is UL, CSA, and NSF Approved as well as meeting ETL standards.

This glasswasher is 16 x 11.1 x 19.6 inches and weighs 25.95 Pounds.

Bar Maid A-200 Upright 5-Brush Electric Glass Washer

Buy on Amazon

EdgeStar Full Size Dual Tap Kegerator

Best Value: The EdgeStar kegerator can store a full-sized half-shell Sankey standard keg or two sixth kegs with temperatures of low 30s to mid-40s degrees. It comes with rolling casters, a protective floor plate, reversible doors, and a 5 lb. CO2 cylinder (supplied empty) with external or internal mounting capabilities.

This unit does not support Coors, Miller rubberized, or other oversized kegs.

This kegerator is 50-7/16″ H (includes tap and casters) x 20-3/16″ W x 20-1/16″ D (Depth w/ external tank mounted: 30-1/2″), weighs 81.6 pounds, and comes with 90-day labor and 1-year parts warranty.

EdgeStar KC2000SSTWIN Full Size Stainless Steel Dual Tap Kegerator & Draft Beer Dispenser – Stainless Steel

Buy on Amazon

Hamilton Beach Commercial Blender

The three-horsepower motor on the commercial Hamilton Beach Fury Blender is powerful and long-lasting. So much so the stainless steel blade and motor drive coupling are warranted to be free from defects in material and workmanship for the life of the product.

The blending mechanism uses the Wave Action System with a unique container and blade design for super-creamy results. Other features include a break-resistant polycarbonate jar, an all-metal drive clutch, and a timer with auto-shutoff.

In addition to the warranty for the motor drive coupling and blade, you also get 3-year parts and labor warranty. There is also an Express Care service that will send you a free replacement unit (if necessary) to keep your business up and running for the first two years.

This blender is 17.99 x 7.01 x 7.99 inches and weighs 10.95 Pounds.

Hamilton Beach Commercial HBH550 The Fury Blender, 3 hp, 2 Speeds, Pulse, 64 oz./1.8 L Cutter Assembly Polycarbonate Container

Buy on Amazon

DuraSteel 3 Compartment Stainless Steel Bar Sink

Made from premium 18-gauge, 304 commercial grade stainless steel, the DuraSteel bar sink has a finish that makes it anti-rust and anti-corrosive. The Integrated design has three sinks with draining boards for soaking, washing, and draining. Additionally, it comes with four different draining board configurations and a high backsplash guard.

The compartments are 10″ L x 14″ W x 10″ D, a 4.9-gallon compartment, a 13” drainboard length, and a 1.9” drainage opening. The leg bracing has adjustable plastic feet to protect your floor from scratches and it includes a wall-mount faucet, a drainer, a strainer, and installation kits.

This sink is 60 x 18.75 x 30 inches and weighs 78 Pounds.

DuraSteel 3 Compartment Stainless Steel Bar Sink with 10″ L x 14″ W x 10″ D Bowl – Underbar Basin – NSF Certified – Double Drainboard, Faucet Included

Buy on Amazon

Highball & Chaser Premium Bar Mat

At 1 cm thick, this bar mat is made from heavy-duty and flexible rubber. And the thick elliptical prongs not only stabilize drinks, but also contain spills within the mat. This stops liquid from spreading all over your bar when making drinks.

The mat is dishwasher safe, has a non-slip bottom, and is also non-toxic.

This bar mat is 17.63 x 11.77 x 0.63 inches and weighs 2.18 pounds.

Highball & Chaser Premium Bar Mat 18in x 12in 1cm Thick Durable and Stylish Service Bar Mat for Spills, Countertop Dish Drying Mat, Glass Drying Mat

Buy on Amazon

G2S Bartending Kit

A premium bartending kit is essential for making a variety of drinks and cocktails. The G2S kit is made from 304 stainless steel that is corrosion-proof with laser precision seal points.

The kit comes with a 25 oz. party-sized Bar Shaker, fine mesh strainer, cocktail muddler, double jigger 2 oz 1 oz, tongs, reamer for extracting fresh citrus juice, citrus zester with a peeler, Hawthorne strainer with tight coils, 2 wine stops, 4 liquor pourers plus 4 dust caps, and a bar spoon for layered drinks. And it all fits in the included bamboo stand.

G2S Bartending Kit, 17 pcs Professional Bartender Accessories, Large Capacity, Complete Bar Kit, Mixology Bartender Kit, Cocktail Shaker Set

Buy on Amazon

Options and Features on the Bar Supplies

There are many different types of bars. Whether it is a sports bar, wine bar, or a neighborhood bar the equipment and supplies you need will differ. So, when you purchase each piece of equipment make sure it can serve the specific needs of your bar.

Ice Machines: With a wide range of sizes and capabilities, ice machines come in many different configurations. Look for ice output in 24 hours as well as in short periods such as 12 or 20 minutes. Storage bin capacity is also key.

Electric Glass Washer: Look for a washer that can install in any sink and can wash multiple glasses. The more the better.

Kegerator: Just like ice machines kegerators also come in different configurations. Look for kegerators that can hold standard kegs as well as support for rubberized or oversized kegs.

Blenders: Commercial blenders need strong motors and readily available parts. If you use your blender a lot, look for a motor with at least 1 horsepower, the better option is a 3 HP motor.

Bar Sink: A stainless steel sink with 3 compartments is a good equipment to have to keep your tools clean. Look for premium 18-gauge, 304 commercial grade stainless steel.

Bar Mat: A quality bar mat will keep your bar clean by keeping spills manageable. Look for heavy-duty and flexible rubber to contain spills.

Bartending Kit: A kit made with 304 stainless steel will last a long time even with heavy use.

Commercial Bar Supplies

Because the list of commercial bar supplies your business needs is going to be long, it is best to have a list with all the things you need. This will not only show you what you need, but when this equipment needs to be repaired or replaced you can reference the list to see where you stand.

Divide the list into categories that serve the bar and date each purchase/addition as well as maintenance and repair. This will not only help you keep your inventory in order, but it will also show how much you spend on your supplies. Take look at the examples of the different categories and some of their corresponding supplies.

Cocktail and Bartending Equipment: Shot glasses, pint glasses, wine glasses, champagne glasses, martini glasses, mixing glasses, and more.

Bartending Tools and Accessories: Bottle and can openers, cutting boards, garnishing tools, citrus juicers, liquor bottle pourers, wine openers, bar towels, and more.

Coolers and Refrigeration: Wine coolers, storage cooler, back bar cooler, and kegerators.

Other Equipment: Glass racks, speed rails, ice crusher, blenders, uniforms, and waitress stalls.

Depending on the type of bar you open, you will need additional supplies to run your business.

The Right Equipment

It is worth mentioning again the right quality equipment will pay dividends in the long run. It will mean fewer repairs and better warranties from the manufacturers.

Whether you are looking to open a bar or have an established business, keeping up with the latest tools of the trade will not only improve your operations but also stay relevant in the eyes of your employees and customers.

