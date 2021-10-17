Check Out the Countertop Display Refrigerators for Your Store or Bar

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

One of the best ways to showcase your chilled items is by using a countertop display refrigerator. In addition to keeping the product fresher, longer it is a great way to increase sales with impulse purchases. From drinks to baked goods and sandwiches a good counter display refrigerator is a great addition to your store or bar.

Look for units that can keep the products you are selling at the optimal temperature as well as a display with no obstructions. After all, you want your customers to see all your offerings so they can quickly pick an item and make a purchase.

Best Countertop Display Refrigerators

KoolMore Commercial Countertop Refrigerator Display Case

Top Pick: Housed in bright LED lighting and four-sided glass housing, this KoolMore unit can easily fit in a small space. You can control the refrigerator on a digital display with a temperature range of 32 to 53 Fahrenheit.

There are two adjustable chrome-plated rust-resistant shelves to display products of different sizes. And it is constructed from stainless steel and double pane tempered glass.

This unit has 4.6 cu.ft. of storage, a dimension of 34.4 x 22.4 x 27 inches, and weighs 121.2 pounds.

KoolMore – CDC-4C-BK 27″ Commercial Countertop Refrigerator Display Case Merchandiser with LED Lighting – 4.6 cu. ft, Black and Stainless Steel

VBENLEM Commercial Countertop Display Refrigerator

Runner Up: With temperatures ranging from 32 to 53°F, this refrigerator has two adjustable chrome-plated shelves to showcase your products. It uses an Embraco compressor for the refrigeration with an enlarged vent for long operation, and all the parts are UL/ETL approved.

A digital control panel allows you to adjust the temperature and auto defrost function to ensure your food is fresh and your display is clear of fogs. The double tempered glass retains the set temperature, and the LED strip lights provide bright illumination inside.

This unit has 3.6cu.ft. of storage, a dimension of 26.8 x 17.7 x 26.6 inches, and weighs 95 pounds.

VBENLEM 3.6cu.ft. Commercial Countertop Display Refrigerator White Bakery Dairy Show Cooler with Automatic Defrost LED Lighting

KoolMore Commercial Countertop Refrigerator Display

Best Value: An automatic defrost feature with a digital control and display lets you maintain consistent temperature ranging from 32 to 53°F in this countertop display refrigerator.

A durable double pane front curved glass creates a sleek design along with a black exterior. The interior has two adjustable wire shelves and bright LEDs providing strong illumination for your products.

This unit has 3.6cu.ft. of storage, a dimension of 26.8 x 17 x 26.6 inches, and weighs 86.2 pounds.

KoolMore CDC-4C-BK Commercial Countertop Refrigerator Display Case Merchandiser with LED Lighting – 3.6 cu. ft.

OMCAN Commercial Countertop Refrigerated Display

A front curved design and a ventilated cooling system with a stainless-steel maintenance-free condenser keeps this unit cold. And a digital controller keeps the temperature between 32 to 53°F.

The interior is illuminated by LED lights and there are two fully adjustable chrome-plated shelves that can support up to 33 pounds each.

This unit is 5.65cu.ft., has a dimension of 22.5 x 35 x 22.5 inches, and weighs 156 pounds. The company provides a 1-year manufacturer warranty on parts and labor, and 5 years on the compressor.

OMCAN 27157 RS-CN-0160 Commercial Countertop Refrigerated Display Case 44630

KoolMore 35″ NSF Commercial Countertop Refrigerator Display

A maintenance-free condenser powers this KoolMore refrigerator to keep the temperature between 32 to 53°F. You can control the settings on the digital display to keep your food fresh.

The interior has bright LED top lighting, and it is all housed with curved glass in the front and a full-service rear sliding door to load the cooler. And the shelving consists of two adjustable chrome-plated rust-resistant shelves so you can showcase products of different sizes.

This unit is 5.6cu.ft., has a dimension of 27.4 x 22.8 x 26.7 inches, and weighs 145.5 pounds.

KoolMore – CDC-5C-BK 35″ NSF Commercial Countertop Refrigerator Display Case Merchandiser with LED Lighting – 5.6 cu. ft.

HayWHNKN 28inch Countertop Display Refrigerator

Using its air-cooled technology, this unit locks the internal air-conditioning more evenly and effectively. This is in part made possible with the double-layer hollow heat-insulating glass doors which also block strong light and heat from the outside. The inner layer of the glass has a heating electric wire. This can be heated to remove the fog on the glass to keep the inside clearly visible.

The digital temperature control has an adjustment range from 32-53.6°F running on a more stable compressor. There are two adjustable wire racks capable of holding up to 33 pounds each along with a white LED for illumination.

This unit is 5.6cu.ft., has a dimension of ?34 x 34 x 28 inches, and weighs 150 pounds.

HayWHNKN 28inch Countertop Display Refrigerators Cake Showcase Bakery Display Cooler Cabinet Automatic Defrost White LED light

KoolMore Commercial Countertop Refrigerator Display Case Merchandiser

This is another KoolMore with some of the same features as the others in this list. It also includes digital controls for automatic defrosting and ensuring a consistent temperature range between 32 and 53°F with its bottom-mounted compressor.

It has LED lighting on both sides of the glass and two adjustable and removable wire shelves hold your products. The front is a durable pane curved glass.

KoolMore CDC-3C-WH Commercial Countertop Refrigerator Display Case Merchandiser with LED Lighting – 3.6 cu. ft.

Guide to Choosing You Next Countertop Display Refrigerator

There are different factors in choosing the right countertop display refrigerator for your business. This includes the products you sell, location, and amount of space to name but a few. Identifying all your needs will allow you to find the right unit for your Business.

Size and Capacity: The overall size of the display refrigerator is what will take space on your counter. And the capacity is what the unit will hold inside. The design will dictate the capacity and not all display refrigerators are created equal, so make sure to find out what it can hold before making your purchase.

Cubic Feet (cu. ft.): This is the term that expresses the capacity of refrigerators. It equals the measurement of the volume of the inside portion of the unit. The capacity indicates how much can be stored inside.

Layout : Look for display units that can be configured easily to store your items. This will allow you to display different items as your inventory changes or grows.

Lighting: The light in the display is important for showing the product. Look for units that let you change the bulbs easily without a service technician. White LED is the best option now.

Visual Appeal: A clean design and nice color will attract customers and better showcase your products.

Fan Air Distribution System: This creates the best possible environment for the products by continually circulating air.

Temperature Range: The range of the temperature for your unit must be based on what you are going to display in there. There are regulations for different foods, so make sure the unit can support the guidelines.

Benefits of Eye-Level Display

One of the ways a countertop display refrigerator optimizes the display of your products is by making it easy for your customers to both see and even grab the items in there. And more than anything, the key is to display your products at eye level.

The good thing about a countertop display refrigerator is the entire unit is close to the eye level of most people. And this allows every product in the case to get the direct attention of your customers. This will not only make it easier to find what they are looking for but also promote impulse buys. From a cold bottle of water to juices and fruits, customers won’t think twice if they see it in front of them and they are in the mood for a quick drink or snack.

Beyond the sales potential, a countertop display refrigerator also saves floor space, it is both easy to restock and clean, and it allows you quickly identify your best sellers.

