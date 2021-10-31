As supply chain issues continue to disrupt major retailers in the US, smaller businesses, which are less reliant on complex global supply chain procedures, are less predisposed to disruption this holiday season.

An example of small businesses avoiding supply chain issues can be found at Etsy. According to Josh Silverman, CEO of the ecommerce company, the vast majority of Etsy sellers are businesses that source raw materials locally.

As such, they are not susceptible to the supply chain issues currently hobbling larger retailers.

Etsy Sellers Avoiding Supply Chain Shortages, CEO Says

Silverman’s unveilings show the resilience and agility of small businesses. They also offer confidence to small business owners as we move into the holiday season that their business won’t be adversely affected by the widely-hyped supply chain disruption.

It also shows the importance and benefits of sourcing materials locally. As Silverman writes in a blog post on the topic:

“The Etsy marketplace is structured differently than many retailers–most of our sellers are businesses of one and don’t rely on just-in-time supply chains to create their unique and handmade inventory. The average Etsy seller works from home without complex overseas production lines and fulfillment requirements, and their supply chain looks a lot more like locally-sourced raw materials and two hands,” writes Etsy’s CEO.

Prioritizing Transparency and Clear Communication

Silverman goes on to note the importance of transparency and clear communication with buyers, something which Esty sellers prioritize. Improved estimated delivery dates and the option to filter for local sellers, have continued to the success of the Etsy marketplace.

Whether selling on Etsy or selling elsewhere, small business owners can be encouraged by the resilience and success of the Etsy marketplace. As well as continuing to source materials locally to avoid complex and delayed supply chain issues, small business sellers should prioritize being transparent and communicate efficiently with customers to maximize selling success this holiday season.