How to Propel More Women to Lead Small Businesses by 2025

Published: Oct 4, 2021 by Small Business Radio Show In Management 0
According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), only 21 percent of small businesses are owned by women.  On average, a woman-owned firm had $1.3M in and employed eight people. The statistics are even worse as the size of the company gets larger. Only about 5% of CEOs among the 3,000 largest U.S. companies are women.

On this episode of The Small Business Radio Show this week, Gloria Feldt, a New York Times best-selling author, speaker, commentator and feminist leader who has gained national recognition as a social and political advocate of women’s rights discusses gender equality for leaders. In 2013, she co-founded Take The Lead, a nonprofit initiative with a goal to propel women to leadership parity by 2025. She is the former CEO and president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, directing the organization from 1996 to 2005.

Gloria Feldt on Women Owned Small Business

In my interview, besides first addressing current event issues, Gloria answers these questions on leadership:

  • Are we currently moving forward or backward for equality with gender and race in the workplace?
  • How do we get women back on track after their career setbacks from the pandemic?
  • Why the battles for racial and gender parity must go together.
  • Why she set the goal to have parity by 2025.
  • How do people who identify as trans, non-binary and more fit into the equation?

Gloria recommends a new way of leading for women: “Vision, Courage, and Action”.

  • helps women see the consequences of actions and  “flex” when it is needed..
  • dramatically improves your impact in meetings and presentations (including online).
  • is a proactive practice that builds habits that sustain your leadership journey plus filters out “power demons”
  • helps you turn your obstacles into assets.
  • helps you tap into your power to energies, using your ambition as fuel to achieve your intentions.

Listen to the entire interview on this episode of The Small Business Radio Show.

Image: gloriafeldt

Small Business Radio Show As a small business expert, Barry Moltz gets owners growing again by unlocking their long forgotten potential. With decades of entrepreneurial experience in his own business ventures as well as consulting countless other entrepreneurs, Barry has discovered the formula to get stuck business owners unstuck and marching forward. As a small business expert, Barry applies simple, strategic steps to facilitate change.
