GoDaddy Releases 2 New POS Systems

GoDaddy have announced they are launching a new Point of Sale (POS) hardware that will let sellers sell anything from anywhere.

There are two POS systems, which together allow sellers to complete transactions from online marketplaces like Amazon, Etsy and eBay, plus social media commerce platforms like Instagram and Facebook, as well as brick-and-mortar locations and their own website.

The new POS systems include a Smart Terminal for brick and mortar businesses, and a Card Reader for on-the-go transactions.

New POS Systems from GoDaddy

The new hardware is great news for small businesses as it is designed to make transactions quick and simple, with most GoDaddy customers able to set up their payments in less than ten minutes. GoDaddy predict the new hardware could save the average small business thousands of pounds per year.

Small to medium-sized business owners will also benefit from GoDaddy’s holistic perspective on how their business is performing, with the commerce hub syncing inventories automatically across different channels.

Entrepreneurs will be able to configure their devices online when they order it, customising the likes of product listings to logos and even custom receipts. The hardware then ships out fully customised and will be ready for transactions as soon as it arrives and connects to the internet.

‘Supercharging’ the Ability to Sell

GoDaddy’s President of Commerce, Osama?Bedier, said: “GoDaddy’s new point of sale offerings supercharge our customers’ ability to sell anywhere and grow. We’re on a mission to enable small businesses with the most powerful yet easy-to-use commerce solutions at an unbeatable value.

“And we’re just getting started.”

GoDaddy POS System Features

The customisable GoDaddy Smart Terminal will be a modern terminal for brick-and-mortar businesses. It has been designed to be versatile and low profile, with a dual-screen so there is no need to switch screens, swivel or install additional hardware. The Smart Terminal also includes a built-in printer for receipts, though it is hidden from sight to keep the design sleek.

The GoDaddy Card Reader comes with a docking station and is designed for on-the-go payments, such as those at a farmer’s market and other similar situations. It is a small device but is fully equipped with a 3-in-1 swipe, chip and tap function. The Card Reader also works quickly and intuitively with GoDaddy’s Mobile App. The battery GoDaddy have installed in the Card Reader will last an entire day to make sure you can make every sale possible.

The Commerce Hub will help GoDaddy’s customers easily manage and track every sale they make, including both online and offline or a hybrid of the two. The hub’s dashboard displays bird’s-eye view metrics related to the performance of the business.

There will also be visual graphs for mapping sales and orders, as well as sales comparison tools to monitor the performance all the marketplaces that a business uses to sell their goods.