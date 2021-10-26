Examples of Halloween Business Messages to Send to Clients and Customers

Halloween is just around the corner and what better way to add to the festive season by letting your clients know that you are thinking of them. Sending out festive messages to your clients is not only a way of wishing them well for the holidays, but it is also a way of maintaining good relations and communication with them.

When you send out messages to your client you show them that you care. Such small acts of kindness can go a long way with customers as it comes with sincerity and personal touch. It’s also a perfect opportunity to thank them for being your loyal clients.

In fact, reaching out to clients during these important calendar dates can boost client retention and even generate new leads. The same goes when sending Thanksgiving messages for businesses as well as holiday messages for businesses during other times of the year.

Halloween Messages for Businesses

If you are not sure where to start when crafting your Halloween messages here are some great examples to consider.

Examples

There is surely some magic in the night when pumpkin glows by the moonlight… Wishing you a Happy Halloween. Halloween is the best time to enjoy a good break from everyday life by enjoying the monstrous night…. Happy Halloween!!! Wishing you a bone-chilling Halloween… May you have lots of fun and lots of candies… May you stay safe on this spooky festival… Happy Halloween to you. Wishing you a creep-tacular Halloween night full of ghost hunting and candy-eating. Put on your costumes and scare the heck out of your neighbors! Happy Halloween! Carve your pumpkin and get yourself ready for the witch-hunting because tonight is going to be the scariest Halloween of your life. Happy Halloween! You will never find a holiday better than Halloween. Wishing you a happy Halloween filled with sweet candies and eerie monsters! Tonight is your chance to make all your scary dreams come true. Become the monster and scare someone because tonight it’s all fun. Happy Halloween! Tonight, I am wishing you an unforgettable Halloween adventure filled with creepy memories and deadly encounters. Happy Halloween! Don’t forget to eat lots of candies and scare someone with your creative pranks… Don’t be boring and serious because it is Halloween…. Warm wishes on this special day.” Halloween is the best holiday for which all of us wait for long. Let us celebrate this day with sweet candies and scary costumes. May the night of Halloween bring along many spooky surprises for you. May you enjoy treats more than tricks on this day.

Use Halloween Emojis

Halloween is all about fun so bring out your funny side by using emojis.

Use emojis like:

Jack-o-Lantern –

Witch –

Skull –

Spiderweb –

Fearful face –

Clown –

Anxious face with sweat –

Face screaming in fear –

Candy –

Pirate –

Halloween Email/Newsletter Messages

Before jumping right into the messages a few things some best practices for crafting your Halloween messages. You will need to make sure that your subject line will encourage recipients to click and open the email. This means you will need to keep it short and intriguing.

Examples

No Tricks, Just Treats Screaming Deals Early Bird Halloween Sale KILLER Deals Find scary good offers Spooky Savings, Save Up to $50! It’s the Halloween Shop. Trick or treat yourself. Happy Halloween! Our treat to you… Halloween is Coming… Shop Now for Terrifying Treats?

When it comes to the email consider the following: Include an offer, sale, or simple seasonal greeting in your Halloween emails; ensure your Halloween email looks good with accompanying graphics, and create Halloween emails that build up the suspense and capture the holiday spirit; and don’t forget to end with a ‘Thank you.’

Halloween Card Messages

You can also send customers some cards wishing them Happy Halloween, remember the message should capture the spirit of the holiday.

Examples

Hope your day is full of good times and good treats. Wishing a very Happy Halloween to you…. Play your tricks to get the treat and have lots of fun. You’re the best—hope your Halloween is, too! Wishing you a great Halloween and a fantastic fall. You’re sweeter than a full-size candy bar. Have an amazing Halloween. Hope your Halloween’s so fun, it’s scary! Happy Halloween to you! Get spooked and have fun! Wishing you a fun Halloween filled with magical surprises! May you get lots of treats that are good to eat! Happy Halloween! May you receive lots of treats and little tricks tonight! Today’s the day to eat candies and sweets to your heart’s content! Happy Halloween! Have a killer Halloween! This October may your treats be many, and your tricks few. Hope you have a sweet Halloween.

Halloween Voicemail Messages Examples

If you are really into the holiday spirit perhaps a Halloween voice mail messages might be up your alley.

Examples

Sending the best Halloween wishes to our customers… Wishing them fun and spooky moments with your loved ones. When black cats prowl and pumpkins shine, when shivery shivers run down your spine, when ghosts and goblins ring the chime, beware and be scared – it’s Halloween time! Time to be a little playful … Time to enjoy tricks and pranks … Best wishes on Halloween to you. Ghosts and goblins, spooks galore, scary witches at your door, jack-o-lanterns smiling bright, wishing you a haunting night. May the fall season bring you incredible adventures and fun … Have a deadly Halloween this year. Have a house full of screams and scary stories, ghosts, and witches that add the spark you need so much to your life … Have a Happy Halloween. It is time to get a little playful… It is time to enjoy tricks and pranks… Best wishes on Halloween to you.

With voice messages, you can be creative and tailor your messages. This would require some research and much thought. First start by finding a popular hero or story this could be any story from Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings or even The Avengers. Then adapt your voicemail greeting based on the characters and the theme of your business.