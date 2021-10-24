how to create a business email

A business email is an incredibly important tool. It helps you keep your personal life separate instead of mixing it all together, and it looks more professional overall. Using business email addresses, you can create a better customer experience for others while also keeping things organized. There are plenty of free business email account options available for you to choose from.

In this article, we’ll look at some of the best free business email address options out there and how to get started.

What is a Business Email Address?

A business email address is essentially just that – an email address connected to your business. It generally shares the same domain name as your business, so @yourbusiness.com rather than @gmail.com or @hotmail.com. Using your own domain keeps it consistent for customers and clients to reach you, and it’s easier to identify when browsing your website.

Why You Need a Business Email Address

The importance of a professional email address or a business email account can’t be understated in today’s digital ecosystem. It is important for many reasons, such as:

Looks professional: A custom domain business email looks more professional and is more likely to attract customers Keep things organized: Business email accounts can help streamline your work and ensure that you can keep track of everything in one place. Promotes your brand: Every time you send an email from your business email, it gives you more brand recognition. Makes you easier to find: Customers find it much easier to look for and contact a professional email versus a personal one.

How to Make a Business Email Professional

There are several ways to make your professional business email address look good and gain customer trust. Let’s look at the top things you should consider.

Top Things to Include

Custom domain with your business name Email client that offers a good hosting plan Online storage such as cloud storage Short and easy emails such as ‘hello@yourbusinessname.com’ or ‘contact@yourbusinessname.com) Email signature with your company name and more details on how to get in touch Additional email aliases if needed to stay organized (i.e., separating customer feedback from general emails)

5 Best Platforms to Create Business Email Addresses

When looking for platforms to create business email addresses, there are a few different factors to look at. You’re looking for a provider that offers custom email domains so you can create a domain-based email address. Most providers offer a web hosting account and a custom business email address that goes with it.

1. Gmail

Formerly g suite, a Google workspace account is one of the best options for comprehensive email services. You can access other Google apps alongside Gmail, such as Calendar, Docs, Sheets, and more, so there is a lot of value. Basic plans start at $6 for Google workspace, and there is a variety of hosting plans available as your business grows.

2. Bluehost

Bluehost email is useful if you have a WordPress website or plan to have one. Bluehost is a hosting provider and offers a web hosting package alongside business emails. With a Bluehost account can create business emails with your own domain and tie your mail client with your website to make it easier to manage.

3. GoDaddy

GoDaddy is another web hosting provider for a WordPress website, and they also offer free business email accounts with their hosting package. GoDaddy uses their own workspace and email client or a Microsoft email client. Options for email accounts can vary depending on what kind of hosting is purchased. However, it’s one of the easier solutions since you can create a free business email that is tied to your hosting account.

4. Zoho Mail

Zoho Mail is an email service provider that can be tied to your domain name. Zoho Mail provides a safe and secure email service for businesses, and you can easily tie your business email to an existing domain name for ease. Zoho Mail also comes with productivity tools similar to Google Workspace for added value. Zoho Mail offers a lot of privacy with their email service, and it can be a great option for smaller teams that are looking to scale.

5. Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Outlook is one of the best options for a free business email as it is simple and easy to use. It’s an easy email service that you can use to create a free business email. If you’re looking for additional Microsoft products, you can also gain access to those with a paid plan. Microsoft tends to be one of the gold standards for email clients, so it’s always a popular choice for a business email address.

How to Create a Business Email Address

The steps to create a business email address will vary depending on the email client you are using, but the process tends to be pretty straightforward. Here’s how to create a business email address:

Purchase your domain name and sign up for a hosting provider, or opt for an email service. Create your business email address, which can include generic email accounts such as contact@yourdomain.com or hello@yourdomain.com. You can also set up your business email inbox with your name if easier. Add an email signature, including your name, title, company’s logo, and an alternative form of contract. Add your business email address to your website and social media so that customers and clients know how to contact you.

How to Get a Business Email Address for Free

There are quite a few avenues to look at if you’re looking for a free business email address. Many hosting providers tend to have it as a value-add to web hosting, so it’s worth looking at those options for – especially if you have a WordPress site.

Email service providers where you can create a free business email address include:

GoDaddy (with a domain name or hosting purchase) Bluehost (with a custom domain or hosting purchasing) Microsoft Outlook

What is the best way to get a professional email address?

There are many platforms available to get a professional email address for your business. For example, you can use platforms such as Google Workspace, Microsoft Outlook, and Zoho Mail to get a business email address for your business using your own domain name to tie it back to your business.

Is Gmail for business free?

Gmail for business has a variety of paid plans available depending on needs. For a business email address and other G suite apps, a basic plan starts at $6 per user. Prices go up to $12 or $18 per user depending on cloud storage needs and other considerations.