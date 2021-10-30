New Small Business Grants for COVID Relief Available from State, Local Governments

State and local governments are still working hard to support small businesses affected by the pandemic. Many businesses have already applied for and received funding to cover extra expenses or losses. But the work isn’t over.

New Small Business Grants for COVID Relief from State and Local Governments

Here are some state and local grant opportunities from governments opening up new funding rounds.

Indiana Small Business Restart Grant

Indiana small businesses have the opportunity to apply for $94.5 million in grant funding. Aimed at businesses negatively affected by the pandemic, funds can pay for payroll, lease expenses, profit loss for sole proprietors, or other operating expenses. You can even get reimbursed for expenses you’ve already covered. Applications are due by November 15.

Providence COVID-19 Small Business Recovery Grant Program

The city of Providence, Rhode Island is offering microgrants of $2,500 to small businesses negatively affected by COVID-19. More than 2,700 businesses can receive funds. There’s an online portal to apply. And the deadline is December 31.

New Mexico Business Recovery Grant Program

New Mexico is opening up another round of grant funding for small businesses affected by COVID-19. There’s a total of $200 million available. Eligible businesses can use them for expenses like rent and mortgage payments for local storefronts. Applications are due by December 7.

Arizona Crisis Contingency and Safety Net Fund

Arizona recently announced $3.5 million in funding to various small business grant assistance programs throughout the state. There are four main funds, including the EmergeAZ Fast II Grant program and the Arizona Small Business Association Growing opportunities grant. Each program has different qualifications and requirements. But all are aimed at helping businesses recover from the past two years.

Central Texas Small Business Grants

The Bell County Commissioners Court and Central Texas Council of Governments recently unveiled a second round of grants for local businesses affected by the pandemic. This includes $1 million in funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Many local businesses received funds after applying last year. But those that were eligible and did not receive funds will be considered for this round.

Chi Biz Strong

Chicago small businesses will get access to another $20 million in funding. The money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. And the new program, known as Chi Biz Strong, will award grants of $5,000 to $10,000 to small businesses and nonprofits affected by the pandemic. November 12 is the deadline to apply.

Williamsburg COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program

The city of Williamsburg, Virginia recently announced Phase 3 of its COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program. Local small businesses in Williamsburg, Poquoson, and York County can apply for up to $15,000 in funding. Grants awarded during the first two funding rounds count toward that cap. The online portal is now open and will close when funds have been dispersed.

Windsor American Rescue Plan Act Funds

The town of Windsor, Connecticut just approved $500,000 in new grant funding for local small businesses. The money comes from from the American Rescue Plan Act. And it will be available to local businesses and nonprofits with 25 or fewer employees. Businesses that have already received funds in earlier rounds can apply. But at least $200,000 will be set aside for organizations that didn’t receive funding in earlier rounds.