MetLife Free Summit Looks at Women and STEM

The third annual MetLife Triangle Tech X Conference is going by the theme Women and STEM: Harnessing the Great Reevaluation this year. The conference is going to bring together the most influential leaders in technology and business for a free two-day virtual summit.
The summit will look at the barriers women are facing in tech as well as the additional challenges brought on by the pandemic.
Click the red button and register to attend this free two-day summit from October 26-27, 2021.
