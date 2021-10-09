Find Out if Featured Snippets Will Get You More Traffic with This Free Webinar

Do you know which pages on your site are closest to ranking? In this free webinar, “Are Featured Snippets Your Key to Getting More Traffic?” Ann Smarty will show you how to use the Internet Ninjas Featured Snippet tool to identify those pages.

With the strategies you learn from Smarty, you can push these pages all the way to the top of the search results.

Click the red button and register now to attend the webinar on October 13, 2021, at 12:00 PM 1 p.m. CDT.

Register Now

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

Are Featured Snippets Your Key to Getting More Traffic? with Ann Smarty

October 13, 2021, Online

Getting more visitors from the search engines is critical to growing your site traffic. And visitors coming in from search are more likely to buy than traffic from most other sources. See Ann Smarty demonstrate how to get to the top of the serps.

WEBINAR: Steps to Start Your Business

October 20, 2021, Online

Starting a business can be an exhilarating time, where everything seems full of potential and purpose. But navigating the logistics of launching a business can be daunting. In this webinar Nellie Akalp, CEO of CorpNet.com, will outline the steps necessary to legally start a business and get up and running on the right foot.

More Events

More Contests

This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.

You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.