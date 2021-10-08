In the News: $10 Billion in Shuttered Venue Grant Money Goes to Almost 12,000 Businesses

With close to 12,000 businesses receiving $10 billion through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program, the Small Business Administration (SBA) is hoping they can continue operating as more people go out to enjoy themselves.

And as SBA Administrator, Isabella Casillas Guzman, said, these small businesses have suffered disproportionate impacts from the pandemic. The SBA wants those venue operators that qualify for the grant to continue to apply.

Small Business News – October 8, 2021

Small business owners can now benefit from a powerful network and digital marketplace that provides resources and tools specifically designed to help manage and grow a business.

Microsoft just announced Windows 11 is available as of October 5, 2021. The question is, is your device compatible with the latest operating system for Windows? Is Your Device Windows 11 Compatible? One of the biggest issues about Windows 11 is the system requirements.

Being an entrepreneur or small business owner is one of the most romantically attractive careers, according to a survey conducted by Shopify and dating app Tinder. The consumer survey revealed that 71% of American daters would date an entrepreneur, with 78% saying they would date a small business owner.

Do you need to have an audit done on your Covid-related SBA loan? That depends on whether you got a PPP or EIDL loan. If you got a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan from the Small Business Administration, the answer is no. The PPP loans are from the SBA, administered through a lender. The onus is on the lender to determine whether or not you spent the money correctly.

Black Friday in October? You are not seeing things. Amazon just announced Black Friday-worthy deals across every category starting October 4. In addition to big discounts on top brands, there will also be a wide selection from small businesses and handmade artisans.

Should the IRS be allowed to track transactions – business and personal – of more than $600? That proposal was part of the current $3.5 billion bill put forth by the Biden administration, but it was removed. That doesn’t mean it is gone for good.

Ask a hundred Americans to define the word “gimmick” and most will be able to. But what’s the opposite of a gimmick? You could say, oh, something extremely useful, something that lasts, etc. Whatever the word is, good brands want it, and as a small business owner, so should you.

GoDaddy have announced they are launching a new Point of Sale (POS) hardware that will let sellers sell anything from anywhere.

Small businesses gained 63,000 jobs during September, according to the ADP National Employment Report. The overall growth for all businesses was 568,000 jobs. The majority of the small business gain (43,000 jobs) was in businesses of 20-49 employees.

There are many advantages to running a small business. You’ll have a small team, so you can form better bonds and have greater control over the culture. You’ll be able to treat each client as an individual and provide them with dedicated service. You may also be able to save money by carefully controlling your costs.