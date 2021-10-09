10 Tips for Stretching Your Budget When Growing a Small Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Small businesses usually have limited resources to work with. But you don’t need a huge budget to promote your products and services. There are plenty of methods that can stretch the limited time and money you have available. These tips from members of the online small business community can help.

Market Your Business Without Money

Paid advertising can help you grow a business quickly. But many small businesses don’t have room in the budget. Luckily, there are also free ways to expand your reach, as Nancy Misra details in this My Business Route post. BizSugar members also commented on the post here.

Save Time with These Shortcuts and Process Building Techniques

Time is money when you run a small business. So saving time on daily tasks may help you get more accomplished with less. Therefore, processes and shortcuts can help you save time and money. Read more about these techniques in this Process Street post by Jane Courtnell.

Get Your Work-From-Home Tax Deductions

Working from home can save you money on office expenses. But it may also provide access to certain tax deductions. If you’ve worked from home this year, either by choice or necessity, get all the info about deductions from Nellie Akalp of CorpNet.

Grow Your Facebook Reach Without a Budget

You don’t need to pay for Facebook ads to reach more users. Even with algorithm changes, there are options for businesses with no budget. Read about the options in this SmallBizDaily post by Kasia Slonawska.

Get More Instagram Followers with Collaboration

Instagram also offers a variety of paid ads for users to increase their reach. But if you want to get more followers without paying, it may be beneficial to connect with similar users. Get more information about collaborations in this Social Media Examiner post by Laura Moore.

Optimize Your Digital Assets

Creating new digital marketing materials can be costly and time consuming. But if you already have some digital assets, there may be an easier way. Lane Ellis of TopRank Marketing explores how businesses can optimize their current assets in this post.

Get Informed with Market Research

When you do invest either time or money in marketing campaigns, you want them to actually make an impact. Market research can help you focus on the most impactful areas. There are a variety of techniques, both free and paid. Read more in this guide from Natalia Zhukova of SEMRush.

Increase Blogging Productivity

Blogging is a largely free method of promoting a business. But it can chew up a good amount of time. If you want to get more done without wasting time resources, read this Moss Media post by Moss Clement for tips.

Get Backlinks for Your Business Website

Backlinks direct traffic to your website from other sites around the web. This isn’t something you have complete control over, since other web creators need to include your links. However, the tips in this Crowdspring post by Ray Blakney may help you increase backlinks. Once you’ve read it, visit the BizSugar community to see what members are saying.

Spark Content Creation with These Idea-Generating Tools

Content marketing is a free way to promote a business. But you don’t want to spend all your time searching for the right ideas. Luckily, there are tools to help you come up with content topics. Irina Weber goes over some of them in this Content Marketing Institute post.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.