Where to Find Wholesale Craft Supplies

Finding wholesale craft supplies for new and established crafts businesses is one of the best ways to save on costs and increase profits. By finding wholesale deals, craft businesses can find better deals on supplies and create more products at a time along with craft ideas to sell.

You can also use wholesale craft supplies to sell in bulk to other craft businesses, either the supplies themselves or any crafts you create. For this article, we will identify some of the best places to find wholesale craft supplies to help you grow your crafts business.

14 Best Places to Find Bulk Craft Supplies

Finding the best wholesale craft supplies distributors can be challenging, especially if you aren’t quite sure where to look. It’s important to look for businesses that offer a wide selection of items to choose from so that you can have your pick when it comes to craft supplies. You should also be looking for businesses that offer fast shipping and flexibility when it comes to exchanges and returns to make the process easier. To help with finding the best wholesale primitive craft supplies, we’ve rounded up some of the best suppliers

1. Oriental Trading

Oriental Trading Company has a wide range of craft supplies that a craft business will find useful. Their products include kids craft sets, scrapbooking and paper crafts, yarn and needlework supplies and other items. Prices are affordable and cost-effective for high-quality products, making it a good option for wholesale businesses.

Oriental Trading Company is also a wholesale bead supplier, and has options for jewels and other embellishments for jewelry craft businesses. Oriental Trading, however, is US-based and offers competitive shipping but cannot ship to international locations.

2. Michaels

Michaels is one of the most popular wholesale craft suppliers and has a wide array of all kinds of art supplies. You can find sequins, paint, yarn, craft paper, and many different types of material, including ribbon, wrapping paper, embellishments, and more. If you’re looking for wholesale fabric suppliers, wholesale bead suppliers, wholesale paper suppliers, wholesale ribbon suppliers, wholesale yarn suppliers, and more, then Michaels should be at the top of your list.

Their supply options ensure that crafts businesses across different mediums can find what they’re looking for at good prices compared to the market. Michaels also offers free shipping within the US above a certain amount, and international rates are also available.

3. Baker Ross

Baker Ross has all of the supplies needed to inspire true creativity – and find wholesale supplies! Similar to Michaels, Baker Ross is the perfect choice if you’re looking for wholesale fabric suppliers, wholesale bead suppliers, wholesale paper suppliers, wholesale ribbon suppliers, wholesale yarn suppliers, and more.

Based in the UK, Baker Ross offers free domestic shipping and paid international shipping. With Baker Ross, you can find a variety of bulk craft supplies depending on your product size, making it easy to scale up and down as needed for projects and products.

4. CB Flowers & Crafts

Compared to Michaels and Baker Ross, CB Flowers and Crafts is a bit more specialized, so it’s best used as a supplier for specific types of projects and products. CB Flowers and Crafts has a wide range of flower crafts and embellishments in many different shapes and sizes.

CB Flowers and Crafts also includes additional products such as glitter, jewels, lace trims, wedding accessories, and other party supplies that can work well for bulk crafts. In addition, CB Flowers and Crafts offer free nationwide shipping when you order bulk craft supplies through their store.

5. Joann

Joann’s is another giant in the world of bulk craft supplies, so you are bound to find many great crafting supplies for your business when you shop with them. Joann is a great option for those seeking wholesale fabric suppliers, wholesale bead suppliers, wholesale paper suppliers, wholesale ribbon suppliers, wholesale yarn suppliers, and more.

You can find information and supplies for paper crafts, such as craft paper, art supplies, a lot of color variation in supplies, as well as a lot of unique finds in their shop such as sequins, canvas, paint, and jewels. Joanns has a lot to offer for bulk crafting supplies when it comes to in-store pickup deals and shipping as well to make it a great deal.

6. Mazer Wholesale

US-based Mazer Wholesale is a slightly different category from the others, as they offer hardware and tools that could be useful for craft activities. Including items from Mazer Wholesale can balance the crafting supplies you are offering. Since customers and shops can also purchase the tools needed for creating some of the crafts – thereby making it a full-service offering.

You can find a wide range of supplies, including craft paper and stationery, restoration supplies, tools, and hardware, among other options, on the Mazer Wholesale site.

7 . Craft Outlet

Craft Outlet is another great business to work with if you’re looking for unique pieces and craft supplies. Craft Outlet is a wholesale ribbon supplier, wholesale fabric supplier and also offers a host of other craft options such as mesh, florals, ornaments, wreaths, and more to help you broaden your products and selection.

If you are also looking for supplies to go with your crafts, Craft Outlet has options for that too, so it’s another full-service wholesale business to work with. Craft Outlet also has deals for free shipping for crafting supplies ordered over a certain amount, as well as a flexible 90-day return policy for their products.

8. Kole Imports

If you’re looking for cost-effective wholesale craft supplies, Kole Imports should be one of your top choices. Kole Imports has a lot of selection for both kids and adults craft supplies so that you can use their products for many different projects.

You’ll find things like glue, paper crafts, brushes, sponges, stickers, and other supplies that are great for DIY projects. These are great craft supplies for home decor and other businesses, so there is a lot of potential with how you can sell them. Kole Imports is US-based, with competitive shipping options available.

9. eBay

One of the benefits of using eBay is the huge variety of wholesale crafts available for you to choose from. eBay is one of the best solutions if you’re looking for hard-to-find suppliers such as wholesale leather suppliers, wholesale bead suppliers, wholesale paper suppliers, and other types of crafts. You’ll be able to find it all on eBay. You can message sellers to negotiate deals or simply order bulk supplies and accessories as needed. Make sure you research eBay sellers, so you know who you are buying from by looking at past reviews and sales to ensure they are trustworthy.

10. Paper Mart

As you might have guessed from the name, Paper Mart has a wide range of craft supplies for paper crafts and activities. As a wholesale paper supplier, Paper Mart bulk craft supplies can be used in various ways, so there is a lot of opportunities to experiment. Paper Mart is also a wholesale fabric supplier and wholesale floral supplier.

You can browse their selection on their site, and their products also include embellishments, glitter, washi tapes, and other accessories to add additional value to your paper products and other crafts.

11. Dollar Days

Dollar Days is another suitable option if you’re looking for affordable wholesale craft supplies. Dollar Days has a very wide selection of supplies, including art supplies such as paint, canvas, and brushes.

Dollar Days also has embellishments such as sequins, flowers, jewels, as well as supplies for sewing. Although their product catalog may not be as vast as some of the other options, Dollar Days offers a lot of value for a shop, and it can be a cost-effective option for certain types of businesses.

12. Wholesale Central

Wholesale Central works a little differently than the other options, as it’s more of a repository for wholesale craft suppliers. You can filter based on location to find bulk craft supplies near you and choose from convenient options.

Wholesale Central also allows users to filter their content based on the types of supplies needed, making it easier to browse the site and find the best suppliers. You can choose from traditional crafts, flower suppliers, wholesale fabric suppliers, and others on their site.

13. Amazon

Amazon tends to be the most convenient option for most projects and craft supplies for various reasons. There are many sellers to choose from, and there is a lot of information available on the product pages and reviews that can help with picking suppliers.

You can also avail faster shipping on specific types of products through Amazon Prime, which can be great for kickstarting projects right away. In addition, Amazon offers all kinds of bulk craft supplies, making it an easy and fast option that you can get started with right away.

14. Factory Direct Craft

Factory Direct Craft can be incredibly useful if you’re looking for high-quality and affordable bulk craft supplies. Factory Direct Craft is great as a wholesale ribbon supplier, wholesale glitter supplier, painting supplies, florals, jewels, among other options. You can also find wood, fairy garden, and doll supplies, making it a better option for harder-to-find materials and supplies for DIY and wholesale.

There is a wide selection of different types of crafting supplies that are suitable for both adults and kids depending on the type of product you offer. Factory Direct Craft has options for shipping to another country as well as the United States, making it accessible across the world.

What is the best wholesale craft outlet?

The best wholesale craft outlet is Michaels, because of the extensive variety they option. Michaels is a one-stop shop for crafts, making it easier to find what you are looking for and experiment with different materials and mediums. Michaels has a wide product selection, which also includes bulk blank T-shirts, affordable pricing, and is suitable for craft businesses looking to expand their offerings to customers. Michaels also offers competitive shipping for international customers, and free in-store pickup and delivery for US-based customers, offering further value.

Where can you buy bulk jewelry supplies?

There are many suppliers available for those looking for bulk jewelry suppliers, with lots of variety to choose from. Some of the best places to buy bulk jewelry supplies include:

Michaels

Joanns

Factory Direct Craft

Craft Outlet

Baker Ross

Oriental Trading Company

Where can you buy wholesale floral craft supplies?

If you are looking for wholesale floral craft supplies, there are quite a few great options that you can seek out. You can find the best floral craft supplies at the following retailers:

CB Flowers and Crafts

Joann

Craft Outlet

Dollar Days

Amazon

Where can you find wholesale craft blanks?

It can be difficult to find high-quality wholesale craft blanks at affordable prices. However, there are plenty of retailers that stock wholesale craft blanks for your business, including:

Michaels

Joann

Amazon

Factory Direct Craft

eBay

Where can you find wholesale craft glitter?

Wholesale craft glitter can be found at many retailers and suppliers at cost-effective pricing for bulk supplies. Some of the top places to find wholesale craft glitter include:

Joann

Michaels

Factory Direct Craft

Craft Outlet

Paper Mart

Kole Imports

Where can you find wholesale wood craft supplies?

Finding genuine, high-quality wood craft supplies is not always easy, unless you work with the right suppliers. There are many retailers that stock wholesale wood craft supplies at great pricing, some of which include:

Factory Direct Craft

eBay

Craft Outlet

Amazon

Baker Ross