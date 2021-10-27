10 WordPress Membership Plugin Options

Are you looking to generate more income through your website? One simple way to do that is by adding the right WordPress membership plugin. With the best WordPress membership plugin, you’ll be able to manage your revenue stream more efficiently for your passive income business ideas.

What is a WordPress Membership Site?

A WordPress membership site lets users access premium content and features by paying a fee. This membership fee could be a recurring subscription or a one-time fee for lifetime access. Some successful membership sites include The Curve, Food Blogger Pro and Scott’s Cheap Flights.

Many successful membership site owners offer a free trial for a limited period of time. This helps new website visitors sample the type of content they can access if they pay the fee. Some website owners have different membership levels, where some content is available for free. But to access advanced levels, users must pay a fee. Membership-based incomes are great ideas for side hustles or a full-time venture.

What are WordPress Membership Plugins?

WordPress membership plugins effectively converts your WordPress website into a membership site. With a membership plugin, you can create email distribution lists to update users from time to time, easily share free and gated content and charge users for premium content.

How to Choose the best Membership Plugin for WordPress?

With several membership plugins easily available today, it can be tricky to select the best one for your website. Here’s what you need to look for in a plugin:

The first thing to ask yourself is the type of features you want for your website. Are you looking to sell paid content and subscriptions or do you just want user registration? Depending on the features that work best for your website, you’ll be able to find the right options. Ease of Use: It’s important to choose a plugin that’s easy to use so you can get your site up and running in time. Some advanced plugins offer a number of functionalities that you may never actually need. It’s therefore a good idea to stick to basic plugins that can do the job for you.

It’s important to choose a plugin that’s easy to use so you can get your site up and running in time. Some advanced plugins offer a number of functionalities that you may never actually need. It’s therefore a good idea to stick to basic plugins that can do the job for you. Payment Gateways Integration: You must figure out which payment options work for you. Do you want to accept credit cards only or can you also accept PayPal? Once you decide how you accept payments, it’s important to ensure the plugin you choose supports your preferred payment gateways.

You must figure out which payment options work for you. Do you want to accept credit cards only or can you also accept PayPal? Once you decide how you accept payments, it’s important to ensure the plugin you choose supports your preferred payment gateways. Compatibility: An important thing to look for in a plugin is whether or not it’s compatible with your existing WordPress theme. You can test this on a staging site and install in the Live site later.

10 Best Membership Plugins for Your WordPress Membership Site

Wondering which WordPress plugins are best for your site? Here’s a list of best WordPress membership plugin options for your WordPress website.

1. Paid Memberships Pro

A free membership plugin, Paid Membership Pro offers a host of features for your membership website. You can set it up easily and start offering paid member subscriptions in a couple of steps.

Pros:

Unlimited support tickets

Unlimited membership levels

Built-in payment integration

Restrict access to members only

One-click add on on updates and installation

Cons:

User interface can be improved

Doesn’t support video hosting

Add-ons cannot be purchased individually

Pricing:

Basic is free. Premium plans start at $297 per year.

2. WooCommerce Memberships

WooCommerce Memberships is an add-on for WooCommerce that allows you to restrict content so it’s available only to registered users.

Pros:

Straightforward and easy to use

Stable and reliable

Invite-only members area

Content dripping

Local navigation and layout

Cons:

Limited email integration

Problematic updates for existing installations

Requires WooCommerce subscriptions

Pricing:

Plan starts at $199 per year.

3. LearnDash

LearnDash is one of the most trusted and popular WordPress plugins. It comes with a host of features to create membership sites and offer online courses.

Pros:

Easy to use

Community features

Advanced course selling

Content dripping

Easy payment structure

Cons:

Takes time to learn how to use the plugin

Lacks membership features

Limited payment options

Pricing:

Plan starts at $159 for use on a single site.

4. MemberPress

Thanks to its ease of use and robust features, MemberPress is one of the most popular plugins.

Pros:

Easy to setup

Content dripping

Integrations

LMS features to sell courses

Customizable checkout

Cons:

Limited payment options

Expensive with no lifetime option

Interface

Pricing:

Plan starts at $149 per year.

5. Restrict Content Pro

The best thing about Restrict Content Pro is the abundance of features it has to offer. Created by the same team that developed Easy Digital Downloads, Restrict Content Pro is especially preferred by site owners who do not have an in-depth knowledge of plugins.

Pros:

Ease of use

Unlimited subscription plans

Content dripping

Membership emails

Different membership levels

Cons:

Limited integrations

Expensive

Limited layout of sign-up forms

Pricing:

Plan starts at $99 per year for a single license.

6. Teachable

Teachable is a comprehensive online courses builder. It combines LMS, membership website, email marketing and discussion forums under one dashboard.

Pros:

Ease of use

Engagement tools

Content dripping

Site customization

Ease of monetization

Cons:

Transaction fees on all plans

Not a WordPress plugin

Expensive

Pricing:

Basic plan starts at $39 per month.

7. aMember

aMember is another all-inclusive membership plugin that lets integration into WordPress site. It comes with features that makes it easy to create a fully functioning membership website.

Pros:

Content dripping

Flexible member levels

Membership rewards

Translated into 6 languages

Longstanding plugin

Cons:

Dated interface

Lacks advanced features

Pricing:

Plan starts at $149.36 for a lifetime license.

8. S2Member

S2Member is a preferred option if you are looking for a free WordPress membership plugin. Its Pro version offers a number of features to set up a comprehensive membership site.

Pros:

Basic free version

Payment gateway support

Documentation and support

Third-party integration

Content dripping

Cons:

Complex setup process

UI design

Limited base version

Pricing:

The Pro version starts at $89 per year.

9. MemberMouse

MemberMouse comes with a host of advanced features. But it’s also popular with the not-so tech-savvy membership site owners. It allows you to create multiple membership levels, which makes it easy to purchase one-off items.

Pros:

All-in-one package

Shortcode library

Advanced reporting suite

Content protection

Member management

Cons:

Limited features

Lack of shipping options

Limited payment options

Pricing:

Plan starts at $29 per month.

10. WishList Member

One of the earliest membership plugins, WishList Member offers several useful features. It also comes with documentation support to help you make the most of it.

Pros:

Shopping cart integration

Ease of setup

Unlimited membership levels

Content dripping

Membership per post

Cons:

Partial affiliate WordPress integration

Subscription management

Lack of customization

Pricing:

Pricing starts at $147 per year for a single site license.

What is the best membership plugin for WordPress?

LearnDash is the best membership plugin for WordPress. It’s designed to help membership site owners manage and sell online courses with different plan options.

What is the best free membership plugin for WordPress?

The best free membership plugin for WordPress is Paid Memberships Pro. In addition to the several helpful features, this plugin is popular because of its ease of use.