Let Shoppers Checkout with Amazon Pay

Amazon Pay is a fast and easy way to purchase products and services. There is no transaction, membership or currency conversion fee.

Small businesses need to pay attention. Customers can buy things from your e-commerce online storefronts and/or website using the data stored in their Amazon account. They can shop with Amazon Pay at your store.

Even Independent shop owners can link with Amazon to let buyers used credit card information stored.

What is Amazon Pay?

Amazon Pay is a service customers can use. It works through an Amazon Pay button at online stores. Or through Alexa and their payment methods in their Amazon.com accounts.

This service offers small businesses access to hundreds of millions of Amazon customers.

How does Amazon Pay Work?

Streamlining the shopping journey is the goal. Here’s how it works.

Integration for small business is easy. All they need to do is add the Login with Amazon button or Amazon Pay button to a page on their website.

They need an Amazon Seller Account too.

For shoppers:

Sign in to your Amazon account. Make a purchase or donate. Select a payment method like a credit card.

Consumers take note. Amazon Pay doesn’t add foreign transaction fees. However, your card issuer could.

Does Amazon Pay Cost Money?

There are fees for US-based ecommerce businesses. Like,

2.9% on mobile and web transactions. Plus 30 cents a transaction.

4% plus the 30 cents per transaction for Alexa voice payments.

A few other fees for charitable organizations and some cross border payments depending on the payment method used.

Other fees include those for service like The Amazon Currency Converter. These cover currency conversion fees.

Pros of Letting Shoppers Checkout with Amazon Pay

Small businesses are interested in active Amazon customers. Here’s some advantages to using Amazon Pay for Business.

Proven to Increase Conversion

This service is trustworthy and easy for customers with an Amazon account. And that’s hundreds of millions of potential clients.

The average conversion rate is just under 10%.

Offers Multiple Payment Options for Customers

Convenience and flexibility make Amazon pay special. Customers can use a variety of debit cards, credit cards, and gift cards, which are some of the ways to pay online besides PayPal.

Lets You Receive Purchase Payments Internationally

Amazon Pay supports international currencies and customers.

Offers Multiple Channel Compatibility

This service is compatible with other platforms. Like Wix, BigCommerce and Shopify.

Provides Convenience for Customers

There’s good customer support including, live chat, email and phone.

Offers Instant Refunds for Customers

This platform processes payouts daily. Here’s some more information on this support.

Cons of Letting Shoppers Checkout with Amazon Pay

Amazon pay is good for small businesses. And bad. Here’s a few reasons why you might want to think twice before signing up.

Customers Need an Amazon Account to Make a Payment

Customers need an Amazon account to buy from your store. They need to supply a password, email address or mobile phone number to get started. Not everyone is comfortable with that.

Can Increase Risk of Seller Account Being Closed

An Amazon account for sellers can be closed or suspended. Here’s a list of the violations that can cause issues with your account.

How to Set Up Amazon Pay on Your Sellers Account

Setting up a seller’s account is simple. But you need to follow these steps.

Click on this link. Go to the pricing link to choose the right account. Now, enter your email and select “Create a new Amazon Account.”

Click the Next button. You’ll need to verify and submit more info like your business type.

1. Complete the Amazon Pay Registration Form

You need to register with Amazon Pay even if you have another Amazon seller account.You’ll be asked some questions. Amazon will verify your identity, bank account information and business data.

2. Set Up Your Payment Method with Valid Details

Amazon pay accepts payments using debit cards, Visa and MasterCards and net banking accounts. You can also pay through your Amazon Pay Balance.

Getting payment means you have to have a positive seller account balance and a valid bank account.Make sure to double check all your information to avoid issues.

3. Sell Your Products Using Amazon Pay

Seller Central is a portal that has specific tools. These are great for Amazon pay merchants who are looking to manage their accounts.

4. Capture Payments from Your Orders

Like the name suggests, this function captures funds. Merchants need to use the Capture Operation. The process involves an Authorization and ExpirationTimestamp.

5. Get Paid!

You can get money on Amazon Pay too. Go to a third party website. Use your Amazon Pay UPI ID to get started.

Is Amazon Pay good?

Overall the reviews for Amazon pay are excellent. You can download an app for your iOS or Android mobile. There are no hidden charges. Your customers are protected with the Amazon A-to-Z guarantee.

Is it safe to use Amazon Pay?

Yes. For buyers, bank account numbers, debit card and credit card information isn’t shared.

Is Amazon Pay like Paypal?

There’s a big difference between the two. Amazon Pay is conducted inline. That means customers are not redirected to another site to finish their payment. Amazon Pay also integrates with over 24 e-commerce providers.

What payment methods can be used with Amazon Pay?

Amazon Pay customers can use different payment methods. Debit cards and credit cards are two. Specifically, payment can come from American Express, Discover and MasterCard as well as Visa, JCB and Diners Club.

Some merchants accept the Amazon.com store card.

Where is Amazon Pay available?

This tool is available in the United States, France and India, the United Kingdom, Spain ,Germany and Japan. Use Amazon Pay in any of these countries.

Are there any transactions Amazon pay does not support?

There are a few transaction types not supported. Like:

Rupay credit cards from certain banks.

Transactions where incorrect credit card or debit information is added.

Here’s a list of some of the other reasons your transaction might be declined.