Small Business Saturday is Less Than 2 Weeks Away

The 12th annual Small Business Saturday by American Express is going to take place on November 27. And this year it will be more welcomed than ever as small business owners continue to crawl out of the challenges brought on by the pandemic the past two years.

The 2021 Small Business Saturday starts with a campaign from American Express to drive $100 billion in reported consumer spending at small businesses from 2021 through 2025. This will take place with several initiatives designed to encourage consumers to Shop Small during the holiday season. This includes:

Helping small businesses by rallying their communities with a new nationwide marketing campaign along with new ways to Shop Small with complimentary downloadable resources.

A collaboration with Google Shopping to create shoppable digital murals showcasing locally sourced products across U.S. cities.

Shop Small x ByBlack online marketplace powered by mission-driven retailer Show fields.

A new grant program in partnership with Main Street America to support underrepresented small businesses.

To say Small Business Saturday is more critical than ever in 2021 is not an exaggeration. According to the American Express Shop Small Impact survey, 78% of small businesses say holiday sales will impact their ability to stay open in 2022. And considering there is an estimated $695B contribution waiting to take place into the U.S. small business economy from consumers shopping small this holiday season, the impact can’t be understated.

Elizabeth Rutledge, Chief Marketing Officer at American Express, explains why supporting small businesses is so important. Rutledge says, “We’re rallying consumers to help deliver a strong holiday season for small businesses in communities across the country. It’s so important to support our favorite small businesses. Not only on Small Business Saturday but throughout the holiday season and all year long.”

Backing Small: Inclusive Grant Program

Small business grants provide funds to help entrepreneurs with everything from operations to growing their business. To that end, American Express is launching a $1.65 million Inclusive Backing grant program with nonprofit partner Main Street America.

According to the company, the program aims to provide small businesses with financial support. It also includes other resources to address critical needs and challenges for hundreds of underrepresented small businesses. If you are a small business owner, you can find out more about how to apply for this grant on Main Street America.

The Small Business Saturday initiative was launched by American Express in 2010 The goal was to address a pressing need (getting more customers) by small business owners. Taking place one day after Black Friday, it was a clever and timely marketing campaign to help local small businesses.

Backed by American Express, the drive was an immediate success, and it continues to help small businesses 12 years on. This includes additional efforts by American Express with Shop Small, grants, and collaborations with Google to help small businesses.