Apple recently launched their new Apple Business Essentials service which incorporates device management, 24/7 support and iCloud storage.

The service is currently available in beta and will include multiple flexible subscription plans aimed at small businesses with up to 500 employees. There is also an accompanying Apple Business Essentials app which allows employees to install apps for work and request support.

Apple Introduces Business Essentials

The Apple Business Essentials service will save small businesses significant time, particularly as they grow. Apple will also be providing full support covering the entire device management life cycle, beginning from the initial set-up.

Small businesses will especially benefit from the service’s employee onboarding and device upgrades, as well as the strong security features, prioritized support and secure data storage and back-up.

Apple Helping Companies to Grow

Apple’s vice president of Enterprise and Education Marketing, Susan Prescott, spoke about what the new service can do for small businesses, saying: “Small businesses are at the core of our economy, and we’re proud that Apple products play a role in helping these companies grow.

“Apple Business Essentials is designed to help streamline every step of employee device management within a small business — from set-up, onboarding, and upgrading, to accessing fast service and prioritized support, all while keeping data backed up and secure, so companies can focus on running their business.”

Customization and Easy Configuration

Apple Business Essentials aims to be a ‘complete solution’ that makes employee onboarding simple by enabling small businesses to easily configure, deploy and manage their integrated Apple products from any location.

The Collections feature within the service lets you configure settings and apps for individual users, groups or devices. Collections will also automatically push settings such as VPN configurations and Wi-Fi passwords when employees sign in to their device with their work credentials.

Security is obviously a big issue for businesses and Apple have ensured their new service is completely secure with FileVault, Activation Lock and User Enrollment. There is also a dedicated iCloud account for work which provides simple and secure storage and back-upon for files and documents. The business data in iCloud is constantly automatically stored and backed up, so switching between devices or upgrading to a new device is easy.

Businesses can benefit from adding the option to allow employees to receive fast and reliable support through AppleCare+ for Business Essentials, which offers 24/7 phone support and training for IT administrators.

There will be three Apple Business Essentials plans to start with, though each plan can be customized for each company’s requirements.