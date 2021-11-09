These are the Best Commercial Dehumidifiers for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

From mold and mildew to corrosion, rot, and an uncomfortable environment, humidity can cause a lot of damage. Add the stuffy smell humidity creates in an office, warehouse, or any other closed workspace and you will realize why having the best commercial dehumidifiers for business is a must.

With a commercial dehumidifier, you get a more powerful machine. This will ensure increased capability when it comes to long hours of operation for getting rid of the humidity in your space. Investing in the best commercial dehumidifier for your business will keep it dry, comfortable, and healthy.

Best Commercial Dehumidifiers for Your Business

Top Pick: This Colzer unit can remove up to 164 pints (20.5 gallons) of moisture per day. This comes out to 90 PPD AHAM for spaces up to 7,000 Sq. Ft. Operating at an airflow rate of 206 CFM, it can quickly remove the moisture for fast water damage restoration, structural drying, and other jobs requiring fast drying.

Some of the features include an auto function to maintain a set humidity level, auto-restart after a power outage, auto-shutoff when the reservoir is full, and two optional drainages. This industrial dehumidifier also has two 8-inch large semi-pneumatic wheels, 2 flexible front casters, and a handlebar for easy mobility.

This dehumidifier is 21.6 x 19.6 x 32.5 inches and weighs 88 pounds.

Runner Up: Capable of removing 235 pints or 29.3 gallons per day, this Dri-Eaz model has great commercial capabilities. With an airflow rate of 325 CFM it can eliminate the moisture in spaces up to 13,000 cubic feet or control the humidity level in spaces as large as 26,000 cubic feet.

This is a workhorse with a humidistat and digital control panel for managing moisture. You can set humidity levels for automatic operation along with automatic pump out, and automatic restart after a power outage. Other features include advanced crossflow technology, a max lift water height of 20’, and an operating range of– 33° F to 100° F.

This unit is 20 x 20 x 33.5 inches and weighs 107 pounds.

Best Value: Made in the U.S.A, this ALORAIR model delivers the best value for the price. The 210 CFM airflow is capable of removing up to 180 pints (27 gallons) of water from the air per day at saturation of 90°F at 90%. I can perform this output in a space as large as 2,300 Sq. Ft.

The compact design allows it to be used in crawl spaces using the automatic operation by setting the humidity level. It also features an auto-restart function along with auto-defrost, operating temperature of 33.8 to 104° F, and humidity range of 35 to 90%.

This unit is 22.8 x 13.7 x 17.3 inches, weighs 70.5 pounds, and it comes with a 5-year warranty that includes a professional customer support team.

The Aprilaire Pro can remove up to 95 pints or 12 gallons in spaces up to 5,200 Sq. Ft. with an airflow capacity of 265 CFM. Designed and made in the U.S.A, this unit is built to last. This includes a simple once-a-year filter cleaning or replacement system.

It can keep humidity levels below 60% with an easy-to-use operation. All you have to do is attach a hose or place the dehumidifier over a drain, level it, plug it in, and set the target humidity.

This unit is 27.5 x 12.5 x 14.5 inches, weighs 70 pounds, and is backed by a 5-year warranty from Aprilaire. The company has been around since 1954.

Capable of removing 296 pints or 37 gallons of moisture per day, this Waykar model can dry spaces up to 8,000 Sq. Ft. moving the air at 353 CFM. An intelligent touch control system lets you adjust the humidity settings from 10 to 98%.

Other features include an automatic on/off feature, power outage auto start, continuous drainage mode, auto defrost, error detection, program timer (1-24 hours), and easy-to-roll casters.

This unit is 34 x 23.25 x 17.5 inches, weighs 118.7 pounds, and it comes with great support. This includes 30-Days Money Back if you are not satisfied with the product, a 1-year warranty, a 2nd-year warranty extension, and lifetime expert tech support.

Using its rotary compressor, this BlueDri model can extract up to 150 pints or 22 gallons of moisture per day at 90ºF and with a relative humidity of 90%. According to the company, it has commercial and industrial use with continuous operation for overnight use or for days at a time.

The features include a maximum air process of 235 CFM, an automatic water pump, digital panel, compact electrical control with auto restart, hour counter, relative humidity, and temperature sensors.

This unit is 20W x 19L x 32H inches, weighs 81 pounds, and comes with a 1-year and a 5-year housing warranty.

This heavy-duty RINKMO model has a high-efficiency compressor that can extract up to 296 pints per day using its 353 CFM airspeed. This allows it to remove moisture in spaces up to 8,000 Sq. Ft. for leaks or floods cleanup, water damage restoration, and construction drying.

Other features include a large touch-pad LED control panel for humidity setting and monitoring, timer programming, selecting fan speed, and operational status. There is also auto on/off, auto-restart after a power failure, and auto defrost.

This unit is 25.7 x 19.7 x 16.3 inches, weighs 107 pounds, and comes with a 2-year warranty.

What to Look for in the Best Commercial Dehumidifier for Business?

There are several factors that come into play when shopping for a commercial dehumidifier for your business. The most common ones include the size of the space, amount of moisture, local temperature, and the relative humidity you want to achieve. With that in mind, here are some features you should look out for.

Coverage: Dehumidifiers will have a coverage limit which is generally posted in square feet. Going over your space is always the best option to avoid overworking your unit.

Dehumidifiers will have a coverage limit which is generally posted in square feet. Going over your space is always the best option to avoid overworking your unit. Pint Capacity: This is the amount of moisture a dehumidifier can capture in a 24-hour period. The pint capacity should be based on the size of your space.

This is the amount of moisture a dehumidifier can capture in a 24-hour period. The pint capacity should be based on the size of your space. Temperature Operation: Having a low operating temperature means you can remove the moisture in your space at low or high temperatures. Find out the lowest and highest temperatures in your location before you make a purchase.

Having a low operating temperature means you can remove the moisture in your space at low or high temperatures. Find out the lowest and highest temperatures in your location before you make a purchase. Auto Features: Auto on/off, auto restart when the power goes out, auto defrost, and automatic drainage are valuable features to keep your unit operational without too much supervision.

Auto on/off, auto restart when the power goes out, auto defrost, and automatic drainage are valuable features to keep your unit operational without too much supervision. Built-in Humidistat: With a built-in humidistat you can set the relative humidity level in your space and the unit will always maintain the level.

With a built-in humidistat you can set the relative humidity level in your space and the unit will always maintain the level. Noise Level: The noise level of some commercial dehumidifiers can get high. Keep that in mind if it is operating in a space where there are a lot of people working.

Dehumidifier Terms

ACH – Air Changes Per Hour: The ACH is the number of times the air is pushed through the dehumidifier every hour. This lets you know how much airflow you need to dehumidify your space.

CFM – Cubic Feet per Minute: The CFM tells you how much air the unit can move. By multiplying the ACH level with the CFM and dividing the result by 60 minutes you can figure out the CFM you need for your space.

AHAM – Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers: This is used in dehumidifiers because the group recommends testing conditions of 60 percent humidity and 80 degrees Fahrenheit. This is because the AHAM believes it best represents the conditions dehumidifiers will be used in.

Saturation: This tests 90 percent humidity and 90 degrees Fahrenheit, which is used to determine the maximum amount of moisture that could be extracted in a day.

