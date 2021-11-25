Black Friday Deals Perfect for Small Business Owners

There are lots of great deals and special promotions at this time of year thanks to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotional trend, and many of them are just what a small business needs.

Many of the offers will be available for a limited time around the dates of Black Friday, while others may only be available from Black Friday to the following Cyber Monday, so you’ll need to be quick to take advantage.

Black Friday 2021 Deals for Small Business

Check out the Black Friday deals circulating this year and some of the best offers and promotions that can benefit small business owners.

Verizon Business Special Offers

The Black Friday deals on offer this year from Verizon Business include complimentary technology evaluations, waived fees and a $1,200 reduction on a select new 5G phone with eligible trade-in and new line. They are also offering complementary devices with the purchase of any business unlimited plan, with the devices including iPhone 13 (standard, Pro and Mini) and a wide variety of popular Android devices.

Small business owners have also been granted early access to the special Black Friday deals via Verizon’s ‘Small Business Days’ promotion. The promotion started on 18 November and includes personalized tech assessments.

SBA50K Loan Guide Discount

The custom business plan offered by SBA50K as a Black Friday deal includes the ‘Step-by-Step Guide to Getting Your SBA Microloan Application Approved’ for just $136, which is a big discount of 30%.

The goal of SBA50K is to teach entrepreneurs how to utilize the Small Business Administration’s MicroLoan Program, which can provide funding of up to $50,000 to small businesses or anyone wanting to start up a business. The credit restraints of this loan are interesting for small businesses as the loan does not flow through traditional banks. This means it only requires a Credit Score of 550 or above. The discounted step-by-step guide to the loan process and the custom business plan bundle might be one of the most useful Black Friday deals for new and small businesses.

PowerSMPP A2P Discount

PowerSMPP is an enterprise grade messaging software and one of the most trusted A2P messaging applications in the world, and they are offering an excellent discount offer of 25% off this Black Friday. Small business owners need to fill out the form on the PowerSMPP website to access the discount.

If any small businesses could benefit from A2P (application-to-person) messaging, then register with PowerSMPP and use the code POWERSMPP_BLACK FRIDAY21 to receive the flat 25% off your purchase price.

Merchant Maverick Half-Price Workbook

Merchant Maverick are offering 50% off of their credit card processing ‘Cost Analysis Workbook’, which normally retails at $99. The offer runs through from Black Friday through Cyber Monday. The workbook helps small business owners understand credit card processing so they never overpay for the service. The book also provides access to insider resources and knowledge used by every credit card processing company.

Purchase the Cost Analysis Workbook at the Merchant Maverick website and enter the code HOLIDAY50 at the checkout to activate the 50% discount.

Fattmerchant Stax Special Offers

Fattmerchant is a subscription-based merchant account that integrates with most major shopping carts and is ideal for businesses with high sales volumes. Their Stax payments service will be available as a Black Friday deal offering one month free, plus a free terminal. They are also including a special offer of no fees due for the first $5,000 of transactions.

QuickBooks Online Discount

The popular cloud-based accounting software QuickBooks Online has lots of useful features, automations and attractive invoicing options, and they are currently offering up to 70% for the first three months of service as part of the Black Friday special offer season.

Visit the QuickBooks Online website and the promotional banner at the top of the page has a ‘Buy now & save’ button.

ADP Payroll Software Discounts

ADP are one of the most well known and longest-running workplace management systems available for small businesses, and they are offering the first three months of their payroll services free for new customers as a special Black Friday deal. It is a limited time offer so if the ADP payroll software is something your business needs, then now is the time to visit their website and sign-up.

Shopify Trader Resources

Shopify are offering some discounts with exclusive partners which you can seek out, but their main offering during this Black Friday season is a large number of special resources for traders. The special holiday resources are all free and include video tutorials with advice on how to maximize your holiday sales. There is also advice regarding all the relevant eCommerce apps and more.

Use the Shopify Black Friday resources to make the most of the coming holiday season in December by visiting the Shopify website and starting their free trial.

Norton Anti-Virus Offers

Norton always offer a multitude of special offers in and around the Black Friday period, though exactly what is on offer depends on where you are in the world. This year Norton are offering customers in the United States a variety of big discounts, including their Norton 360 Standard for one year on one device with a instant $70 discount.

You can also get the Norton 360 Deluxe for one year on five devices with an $85 discount. The Norton 360 with LifeLock can be purchased through a Norton affiliated partner for just $299.88, which lasts for a year but can be used on an unlimited amount of devices and thus is especially interesting for business owners.

Hostinger Web Hosting Deals

Hostinger are offering an incredible 80% off all of their shared and WordPress hosting plans. The price starts at $1.39 a month if you get in on the Black Friday deals and it includes the Litespeed web server and caching plus a free domain for the first year. They will also provide live chat support all day, every day.

Visit the Hostinger website and use the coupon code BLACKFRIDAY when ordering.