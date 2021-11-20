10 Tips for Bringing More Traffic to Your Small Business Website

If you want your small business website to make an impact, you need traffic. The more people visit your site, the more chances you have to close sales or convert customers or subscribers. The following tips from the online small business community can help you bring in more traffic and make the most of those visitors.

Get More Targeted Website Traffic

Creating an effective website isn’t just about growing traffic. It’s about bringing in users who are actually relevant to your business. Learn how to accomplish this goal in this Startup Bonsai post by Sola Kehinde. Then head over to the BizSugar community to see what members are saying.

Boost Website Visibility By Augmenting Your SEO Strategy

Your basic SEO strategy may not be enough to bring in all the traffic you’re looking for. So how can you augment your main strategy? Moss Clement shares some ideas in this Rocks Digital post.

Consider Investing in PPC Campaigns

Pay-per-click advertising can be an effective way to bring more traffic to your website. However, the benefits differ from business to business. So you need to consider if it’s worthwhile. Steve Conway of Pixel Productions discusses further here. And BizSugar members offered further commentary here.

Use PageRank to Promote Your eCommerce Website

Increased traffic is essential for raising revenue if you run an ecommerce site. Google offers many tools to help businesses measure and increase traffic. Learn about PageRank and how it can help your small business website in this Search Engine Watch post.

Keep Your eCommerce Website Safe and Secure

The more traffic you bring to your website, the more likely you are to experience security breaches. Ecommerce websites are particularly vulnerable due to the customer and payment information they collect. Learn to protect your site by reading this Small Biz Viewpoints post by Harry and Sally Vaishnav.

Generate Buyer Interest

Bringing traffic to your website isn’t just about directing links to your homepage. It should also be part of a larger marketing strategy. To generate buyer interest in your brand, check out this MarTech post by Corey Patterson.

Market Your Business with the Latest Version of Apple Maps

Mobile apps can also be an effective way to bring local customers to your website. The latest version of Apple Maps includes some updates that may impact marketers. Learn about the features that could affect your business in this Bright Local post by Alix Coe.

Get People to Click Your Email Links

Your marketing emails can easily direct extra traffic to your website — but only if people actually click the links. If you’re having trouble with your click-through rates, it’s time for a change. Claire Trevien offers solutions in this Podia post.

Optimize Your Blog Posts to Drive Results

If you use blogging as a marketing channel, the goal isn’t just to get people to visit your blog. You also need to convert those visitors into customers or subscribers. If you want to really drive results with your blog, optimize it with the tips in this Moss Media post by Moss Clement. Then visit the BizSugar community to see what members are saying.

Improve Your Ad Campaigns with These SEM Hacks

If you invest in advertising for your small business, you want a strong return. But it may take some work to optimize your campaigns. The hacks in this SEMRush post by Kelly Lyons can help you bring in more traffic for each dollar you spend.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.