20 Creative Apps to Inspire and Get Unstuck

This is a great time to be an entrepreneur and let your creative small business ideas flow. Apps are a must-have. They can help you through a mental block with a variety of novel solutions when you’re stuck.

Here’s a list of the best apps to spark your imagination.

The Best Creative Apps

Read on to find all the details about the best apps for 2021. This list will have all the editing features you need to get started. The ones we list here will help creative people when they are feeling stuck. There are a few ios devices included and even an open-ended game.

1. Curator

This app is designed for your iPad mobile device. Refine your visual storytelling on Mac, IPod touch too. It’s great for collaborating with others on different projects. And creating productive mind maps.

Required: iOS 9.0 or later. And/or macOS 11.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip.

Create a library you can share with clients. Your visual storytelling skills are enhanced by the fact you can draw from sources like Instagram and Dropbox. Boost your creativity with this app for two different premium prices. One at $4.99 and one at $19.99.

2. Notability

This is a simple PDF annotation and note taking app to flex those creative muscles. Import new ideas from DOCS, PPTs, GIFs and others. There are a variety of journaling, notetaking and drawing tools that make this one of the great options. A great choice for those looking for mobile apps.

It’s similar to Microsoft’s OneNote. But the Microsoft version offers sticky notes if you’re old school.

3. Paper By WeTranser

This app’s cloud friendly features make it a winner for people looking for writing, drawing and notetaking capabilities. Excellent for organizing and capturing creative ideas.

4. Adobe XD

This is a great app for interacting with AdobeXD prototypes. Great for designing websites. The free version has limited fonts and 2GB of cloud storage. The full version costs $10 a month. This one ranks high as a windows app. It’s sure to spark the imagination. Get those creative juices flowing.

5. Tayasui Sketches

You need iOS 11.0 or later. This sketching app is extremely user friendly. Has the ability to refine doodles into Tayasui sketches. This app’s cloud friendly features make it a good choice for a productive illusory adventure.

6. Monument Valley

This app’s cloud friendly features require iOS 9.0 or macOS 11.0. Creative minds who use ideo method cards will enjoy this one. The winner of Apple’s Design Award 2014 takes the user through fantastic, impossible architecture. Get started with creative projects for $3.99 with one in app purchase.

7. CloudApp

?Boost creativity using iOS 12.0 or later. And macOS 11.0 and Mac with Apple M1 chip. This helps business by capturing visual communications like videos, file uploads and screenshots. Start creating diagrams with the data you get.

8. Unstuck

Unstuck requires iOS 13.2 or later. This creative app guides you through the process of peer coaching. Helps designers reimagine their work. The cost is $0.99.

9. Blek

This app boosts your creativity with beautiful drawings. All the colored circles and other shapes you draw keep moving. This is a unique game that involves personality and imagination. A real winner among the few open ended games available. And a sure way to let creativity flow.

10. NYArtBeat

? Browse exhibits happening in New York City. You can find events within walking distance. A great way for creative minds to get inspired. This app is extremely user friendly. It was recently updated for iOS11. An excellent addition to the concept maps genre.

11. Adobe Comp CC

A great app that creates wireframes and mockups. Adobe Comp lets you use gestures with the stylus or your finger to sketch layouts. This is a leader among sketching tools that let creative juices flow .And it’s good for putting together the information for flow charts.

12. ibis Paint X

There is a large range of tools with ibis Paint X. Digital artists can pick from 142 brushes and over 700 fonts.

13.Infinite Painter

This app helps if you’re looking to create 3-D images. Infinite Painter inspires creativity with more than 80 brush presets.

14. Find My Font

Find My Font helps the creative process by identifying over 150,000 different fonts.Excellent for designers looking for a specific type in their design projects. If you create a page with creativity and innovations quotes, for example, this will help you find all the fonts you need.

15. Keynote

Salespeople on the go can create visual notes with Keynote. Random words dealing with new ideas can be written down with an Apple pencil or your finger. Great for businesses looking for these kind of digital tools. An excellent app to stir up and capture thought provoking words.

16. Color Reference

Create digital art by exporting color palettes. Color Reference is a free app you can design wallpapers with.

17. Procreate

Get a variety of creative prompts like hundreds of brushes and an advanced layer system. When inspiration strikes, Procreate is the perfect solution.

18. Slow Shutter!

Boost creativity by capturing long exposure photographs. Satisfy your inner artist with photos of moving objects.

19. Retrospecs

Got a specific project that needs pixel art? This is the app that will inspire creativity. Retrospecs can organize inspiration with a number of presets.

20. Paper

Single note taking just got easier. Paper allows you to capture and connect notes, sketches and even photos. Another great tool for creative minds who are looking to create diagrams. And a comprehensive text outline.

What is the best app to collaborate using a visual reference library?

A visual library is a place to stoke your creativity. It’s a collection of graphics, simple sketches, photos, paintings and such. Look for an interactive prototype to collaborate with. Find the right one to spark a popular brainstorming exercise. Allusion is open source.

Which is the best app to create mood boards?

These boards are another great way to boost creativity. Moodzer helps product and wedding designers fix their creative block. It also helps to boost creativity for interior designers.