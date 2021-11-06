10 Tips for Increasing Revenue by Improving Relationships with Employees and Customers

Your relationships with employees and customers can make a major impact on revenue. Productive employees bring in more customers. And loyal, engaged customers spend more money. With those systems down, you can try new revenue streams and diversify your income. These tips from members of the online small business community can help with all of these factors.

Deliver Excellence from Your Team

All business owners aim to deliver value to their customers. But you can even go a step further and aim for excellence. Going above and beyond requires a full culture shift in your organization. Read more in this Strella Social Media post by Rachel Strella. Then head to the BizSugar community to see what members are saying.

Check in With Remote Employees

Remote teams can accomplish a lot. But they still need guidance and encouragement even when you’re not in the same place. So regular check-ins are a must. Laura Iñiguez details the concept in this HireBook post.

Engage Remote Workers in Company Culture

Many companies also offer hybrid work models or have some employees work remotely with others in-person. This can make some remote workers feel left out of the company culture. But Mariela Kashukeeva offers tips for engaging them in this HelpSquad post.

Improve Employee Satisfaction

Happy employees get more done. They also tend to stay longer, reducing your need to recruit and train new team members. So how do you keep employees satisfied and engaged? Courtney Morrison shares ten ideas in this EveryoneSocial post.

Create Killer Interactive Content

There’s a good chance you already use content marketing to build credibility and share value with your audience. So how can you make that content even more effective? If your audience can interact with it, they may be more likely to remember it and come back. Adeyemi Adisa explains how in this PlatterOfGold post.

Be Financially Prepared for the Future

Early on, small businesses often have to make do without many financial resources. But as you grow, you may have more freedom to plan. Once your current finances are under control, learn how to prepare for the future in this Noobpreneur post by Ivan Widjaya.

Consider an Extra Side Job

If you want to increase your business revenue, you might consider an extra job or offering. There are plenty of opportunities you can do from home while managing the rest of your operations. Addi Ganley lists some in this post on The Work at Home Woman blog.

Increase Your Customer Retention Rate

Lots of businesses focus on gaining new customers. But retaining customers can really bring your operations to the next level. Learn how to increase your customer retention rate in this Pixel Productions post by Kamy Anderson. And see more commentary about the post over on BizSugar.

Build Customer Loyalty

Customer retention and loyalty are closely related. But loyalty goes a step further. Some customers will go out of their way to do business with you over your competitors. To foster this customer loyalty, check out the tips in this Small Biz Viewpoints post by Harry Vaishnav.

Make Money on Instagram

Lots of businesses already use Instagram to promote products and services. But if you want to step up your revenue, the platform can help in this area as well. Bhavik Soni details how to make money on Instagram in this BeingOptimist post.

