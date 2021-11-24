Spotlight: eSight Provides a Unique Solution for Those with Low Sight

Living with low sight presents a lot of challenges, but now there’s a solution. In fact, eSight provides devices that work for people with an array of conditions.

At first, the brand launched to help the founder’s low-sighted family members. But they now offer high-tech devices for everyone. Read all about the journey in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Provides clinically proven medical devices for the low vision community.

Brian McCollum, Chief Commercial Officer of eSight told Small Business Trends, “The latest generation, eSight 4, is used by thousands of people with more than 20 different eye conditions, including Stargart’s Disease, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, to see more clearly and to stay mobile. eSight users typically live with 20/60-20/800 visual acuity. Using eSight, many can achieve up to 20/20 visual acuity, which can be life-changing.”

Business Niche

Providing versatile devices.

McCollum says, “eSight’s patented bioptic tilt acts like a visor, allowing for use of peripheral vision. eSight users can tilt the device according to their needs, whether that’s looking at a street sign while commuting or a screen while working.”

How the Business Got Started

To help low-sight family members.

McCollum explains, “Electrical engineer Conrad Lewis founded eSight after spending nearly 30 years trying to find a solution to help his two legally blind sisters see.”

His sisters have Stargardt’s Disease, which is a juvenile form of macular degeneration. Originally, his goal was to create an all-in-one solution to help them live independently. Eventually, he realized the power of this solution for others. So the company grew.

Biggest Win

Changing lives.

McCollum says, “eSight users have been able to see their newborn baby clearly or their wife on their wedding day. Something as simple as seeing raindrops on a blade of grass for the first time can be a life-changing experience for users.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Research, development, and marketing.

McCollum adds, “We would also use that money toward creating more awareness so more people could benefit from our life-changing technology.”

Team Tradition

Covering the office walls.

McCollum explains, “At eSight’s Toronto office, the walls are a blank canvas. We have the ability to write on them. There, we’ve shared motivational sayings and we have pictures posted of eSight’s users. That helps us keep our end goal top-of-mind.”

* * * * *