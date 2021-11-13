10 Tips for Finding and Using Your Small Business’s True Purpose

Every successful business needs a clear purpose. Entrepreneurs sometimes get distracted by other functions, offerings, or campaigns. But ensuring that all your efforts contribute to your main goals can really streamline your operations. Learn how to set your purpose and use it to your advantage with these tips from the online small business community.

Grow as an Entrepreneur

As an entrepreneur, you’re responsible for setting business goals and guiding your team. So your personal growth can make it easier to grow your business. Many entrepreneurs put this off. But Mitesh Gandhi shares why constant growth is essential in this SmallBizDaily post.

Find the Right Person to Hire

Building your team can push your business vision further. But you need to find the right people who actually suit the purpose of your vision. In this Crowdspring post, Eleanor Hecks details what to do if you’re struggling to find the right fit.

Create a Power-Packed Pitch for Your Startup

Once you have a clear purpose for your startup, you need to communicate it to potential clients, employees, and investors. A quick pitch is the perfect way to share this. Moss Clement of Moss Media explores how to do this here.

Consider the Function of Your Social Media Strategy

Social media isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution for businesses. Some use it with different goals in mind. Whatever your social media strategy, be sure to keep that main objective in mind as you complete campaigns. Rachel Strella of Strella Social Media elaborates here. And members of the BizSugar community chimed in with their own thoughts as well.

Apply These Mindset Shift to Your Social Media Strategy

In fact, your social media strategy may sometimes need a change in purpose or mindset. If your strategy isn’t currently working, read this Pixel Productions post by Chris Wagner for tips on making a shift.

Speed Up Your Franchise Search

Once you decide to open a franchise and know what type of business you want, it’s time to expedite your search. A clear purpose helps you streamline the process. And Joel Libava of The Franchise King outlines another way to fast track your franchise search here.

Be Financially Prepared for the Future

Money can make it easier to serve your business’s true purpose. Startups often don’t have many resources at first. But keeping your goals in mind may help you save for what’s important. Get more tips in this Noobpreneur post by Ivan Widjaya.

Plan Your Quarterly Ads

Pre-planning your advertising and marketing can help you keep your main goals in mind. This is because you’re better able to think with a larger scope if you’re not rushing or reacting to get something out quickly. Neil Patel explains how to do quarterly ad planning in this post.

Raise Your Entrepreneurial Instincts

Sometimes, your business purpose is clearly thought out and planned. In other cases, it’s all about instinct. Honing those instincts can start well before you actually become an entrepreneur. Marty Zwilling of Startup Professionals Musings offers tips for those in school in this post. And BizSugar members discussed further here.

Make Your Life Easier as a Contractor

Many entrepreneurs go into business to simplify their lifestyle. But it’s common to realize that running a small business is actually tougher than originally thought. If you’re a contractor who’s ready to make your life easier, read this Aha!NOW post by Bilal Sajjad.

