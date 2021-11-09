Fiverr Workspace Offers Back Office Collaboration Tools for Small Business

Fiverr, the online marketplace for the freelance community, has introduced the Fiverr Workspace, a series of tools designed to support small business owners and freelancers in managing their business.

The complete suite of back office tools assist small businesses with essential admin tasks, such as payments and taxes. As well as a series of new tools, the Fiverr Workspace features AND.CO, the business management software, which joined Fiverr in 2018.

Fiverr Workspace Offers Small Business a Collaboration Tool

With the day-to-day running of their business, it’s not uncommon for essential responsibilities like payments, tax requirements and marketing to be neglected by busy small business owners, freelancers, and entrepreneurs.

Using tools like business management software and automated tax preparation, helps small businesses streamline communication and must-do tasks, making administration faster and easier.

As Yonat Burlin, Director of Business Management for Workspace, comments:

“By integrating the best-in-class features from AND.CO with the Fiverr platform, we are creating an all-in-one solution not only for freelancers working on and off of Fiverr, but also for small business owners who are looking for support in managing the back-end of their business.”

New Payment Options

Fiverr’s flexible and user-friendly suite of tools include new payment options. The options allow freelancers and small businesses to work on a retainer, as invoices are generated and sent automatically at predefined intervals.

Having invoices sent out automatically at predefined dates, streamlines the often arduous and time-consuming task of managing invoices and payments.

Designed to enhance brand identify for freelancers and small businesses, invoices sent via the Fiverr platform can now be personalized.

Automated Tax Day Preparations

Small businesses can also benefit from new and advanced business reports and automated tax preparation. The system provides simple access to financial consultants on Fiverr who can help small businesses with their accounting requirements.

Improved UX Design

The Fiverr Workspace boasts an improved user experience (UX). From team logins to upgraded mobile apps, small businesses are able to make deeper connections and enjoy a simpler experience within the Fiverr Workspace.

Fiverr Workspace is available in a freemium and unlimited version. The unlimited package costs $24 per month or $216 for an annual subscription.