In the News: Grants Between $1k and $10K Available For Small Businesses

Although the days of large PPP loans and forgiveness are over, for now, there are small business grants across the country taking place year-round. The latest business grant news reveals offers from Dove Chocolate for women entrepreneurs as well as a Los Angeles Job Creators Quest Grant, South Dakota FAST Launch Grants, Avon Lake Small Business COVID-19, and others.

The benefit of these types of grants is they help businesses and entrepreneurs in a given category or segment. This not only identifies and solves a particular issue but it also highlights the need to help said issue by the government and other sources. Dove Chocolate’s grant is a great example of this. The brand has a big reach, providing this grant will showcase many women entrepreneurs who otherwise wouldn’t get the recognition they deserve. And being on the company site or social media channel could be all the recognition they need to receive funding from investors or lenders.

If you are a small business owner looking for a grant, look for them online, the SBA, as well as your local Chamber of Commerce.

Read: Latest Business Grants News – Dove Chocolates Offering Money to Women Entrepreneurs

Small Business News – November 26, 2021

There are lots of great deals and special promotions at this time of year thanks to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotional trend, and many of them are just what a small business needs.

Small business owners are willing to do almost anything to have a successful holiday season in 2021. In fact, 44% of business owners say they’d listen to Jingle Bells on repeat this year if it meant having a successful holiday season for their business with no disruptions. That’s not all they’d do, either.

If you are redesigning your company website to address the demands of today’s consumers and technology, there is a common pitfall you should avoid. And that is overlooking the mobile experience of your audience. According to a study by Best SEO Companies titled, “Why Companies Are Prioritizing the Redesign of their Website,” website redesign is currently in hyperdrive.

With a little under half the US labor force working from home during 2021, it certainly seems like remote working has become a big a part of our ‘new normal’. As the infographic compiled by TrackTime24 below shows, most work-from-home (WFH) employees report being happy with the situation. However, it has caused many employers to have trust issues with their work force.

TikTok, the video focused social networking service, has released a 2021 Holiday Guide for Business. The guide was launched on November 16, just ahead of the holiday season in the US, which runs from late November to early January.

Apple recently launched their new Apple Business Essentials service which incorporates device management, 24/7 support and iCloud storage. The service is currently available in beta and will include multiple flexible subscription plans aimed at small businesses with up to 500 employees.

A new report by Biz2Credit reveals that among small businesses who took Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans those in finance and retail had done well in recovering from the effects of the pandemic.

The twelfth edition of Small Business Saturday will be held this Saturday on November 27, 2021, and is geared to encourage consumers to support local businesses by shopping small.