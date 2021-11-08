IKON Event By Keap Helps Solopreneurs Grow

Last week, Keap held its annual IKON conference, which gave solopreneurs ideas on automating, tweaking their lead capturing strategies and some new products. It also highlighted some small business growth trends.

The event was held at Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas in Arizona and virtually online.

It kicked off with a keynote talk from Clate Mask, CEO/Co-Founder of Keap and Scott Martineau, the company’s CMO/Co-Founder.

Mask started with what he called The Small Business Growth Stages. He outlined some trends they go through as they scale up. These are the result of two decades of research.

Keap Hosts Annual IKON Conference

The idea was to have attendees identify their stage. And get information at the conference to grow through them.

“We are committed to helping small business that have from 1 to 100 employees grow through these stages” he said. He also noted that small business growth doesn’t go in a straight line.

“It goes in stair step fashion.”

New Product

Part of the help at IKON was a new product announcement. Keap made the announcement about their landing page and funnel builder enhancements at the conference.

The new landing page builder has been added to their Pro and Max editions. The new funnel builder is added to the Max edition. It’s designed to simplify capturing and converting leads.

Rajesh Bhatia, Chief Technology Officer at Keap, explained how these upgrades work.

“They allow small businesses to eliminate integration headaches,” he says in a company press release. “They create dynamic landing pages to easily capture more leads. And connect multiple landing pages to create effective sales funnels.”

Landing Pages

For landing pages, Keap improved features in their page builder tool. These include check out forms and appointment tabs. The landing page builder ensures the texts and images are consistent. That’s important for branding and digital marketing campaigns. A cohesive look is important for a small business at any stage of growth.

This upgrade allows a small business to embed data right in the landing pages. The idea is to make the customer experience seamless so sales go faster.

Funnel Builder Upgrade

The funnel builder upgrade helps entrepreneurs in several ways. It connects to the CRM, text marketing and email. It works with the sales pipeline and payment processing too. Basically, it’s designed to streamline and simplify the growth process. All of these features allow small businesses to focus more on their bottom line.

Interested entrepreneurs can get more information here.