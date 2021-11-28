Last Minute Small Business Grants Available in 2021

Grants have helped many small businesses recover in the past couple years. But there are still many that haven’t taken the time to apply. And others may assume they don’t meet the qualifications.

However, there are still federal funds available to small businesses across the country.

Last Minute Small Business Grants in 2021

Here are some options for businesses in various industries and areas.

Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program and Grants

Small businesses across the country have until the end of the year to apply for funding from the Small Business Administration. The Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is available to businesses that have been affected by the pandemic. Since nearly every small business that was open during that time falls into this category, it’s worth at least reading the qualifications. There are also specialized grants for small companies available.

Wisconsin Tomorrow Main Street Bounceback Grant

A new $50 million grant program in Wisconsin aims to help small businesses revitalize downtown areas. The program offers $10,000 grants to new or existing businesses that plan to move into vacant space. This may include a variety of businesses like restaurants, flower shops, and child care centers. The program’s funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. And interested businesses can apply through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. To be eligible, businesses must close on a vacant space between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.

Springfield Level the Field

Springfield, Ohio is launching a two-year pilot program called “Level the Field.” The aim is to support business owners from underserved communities by partnering with grassroots groups throughout the city. This initiative launched because of a $1 million grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The city will provide funding to these organizations to facilitate the hire of a new employee to connect with minority business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs. The overall goal of the program is to help these businesses obtain at least $1 million in new funding and allow them to create at least 40 new jobs per year.

Morris County Small Business Grant Program

In honor of Small Business Saturday, Morris County, New Jersey announced a brand new grant program. Businesses in the area can apply for funding to recover from pandemic-related losses. Grants can be for up to $15,000. And funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act. Businesses with up to 25 employees and less than $5 million in revenue can apply. The county plans to reach out to eligible businesses and wants to dedicate $5 million in funding to the program.

North Carolina Regional Impact Grant

The Small Business Center at Central Carolina Community College recently received a $50,000 grant. The college has partnered with Innovate Carolina, an economic development group, and NC IDEA, a foundation that supports entrepreneurship. Together, these groups will use the Regional Impact Grant to help startups reach more customers.

Indiana Intentional Outreach Network

The West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center at Indiana State University has received a $1 million grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration. This will allow the school to create an Intentional Outreach Network, which aims to reach out to underserved businesses in the area. The pilot program aims to make sure all SBA resources are accessible to underserved communities. And the funding will allow the center to hire business advisors and representatives to communicate with underserved businesses.

