Small Business Grants Now Available to Companies in Los Angeles, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and More

Even though many consider the worst of the pandemic to be in the rear-view, millions of small businesses across the country – and in Canada – are clearly still feeling the effects of that, hopefully, once-in-a-lifetime predicament. To help small businesses finally fully emerge from the pandemic, more small business grant programs continue to be created to lend a hand.

Latest Small Business Grants Available for COVID Relief

We continue to scour all sources looking for information on the latest small business grants available to companies across the country. We even found a new grant program available to small businesses in Canada, too.

Here are the latest places offering assistance to small business:

Desjardins GoodSpark Grants

The GoodSpark Grants program includes $3 million to 150 small businesses throughout Canada. These businesses are eligible for $20,000 each. And the money is to be used for implementing new ideas related to innovation, employees, and sustainable development. This is the second year of the program. And more businesses will receive awards during this round. Applications will be accepted through November 29. And the company will award grants early in 2022.

Maryland VOLT Disaster Recovery Relief Program

Many Maryland businesses have been affected by coastal flooding this year. So the VOLT Disaster Recovery Relief Program is providing grants of up to $50,000 to help them cover related costs. The idea is to keep these businesses afloat so they can continue serving their communities. Applications are open now.

LA Comeback Checks Grant Program

Los Angeles is offering $5,000 grants to city businesses still feeling the effects of the pandemic. This is one of several programs the city has available to support businesses and the community. There will be three application rounds. The first one closed November 2. But interested businesses should keep an eye on the website to receive updates about the second and third rounds.

New Jersey Fortis Agency Grants

New Jersey businesses can benefit from a grant opportunity offered by the charitable arm of the Fortis Agency. There’s $40,000 available. And funds will be distributed to at least two businesses in the state. The deadline is November 19. And interested businesses can apply through the Morris County Chamber of Commerce.

Avon Lake COVID Relief Grants

Avon Lake, Ohio just launched another grant program to help local businesses recover from the pandemic. Up to 60 businesses will receive funding ranging from $1,000 to $2,500. Applications open November 8. And businesses can apply through the Lorain County Chamber of Commerce.

York County YoCo Strong Restart Grants

York County, Pennsylvania is providing a second round of grant funding for area businesses and nonprofits. Economically vulnerable small businesses will be given priority, since the aim is to maximize community benefits. Applications are open until November 19.

Jackson County Community Development Block Grant – CV Program

In Alabama, the Jackson County Commission and a few partner organizations are offering $500,000 in funding to 39 county businesses. They’re prioritizing businesses that have faced challenges due to the pandemic. Applications are open now. And checks can be picked up starting in early November.

Grand Rapids COVID-19 Adaptation Grants

Grand Rapids, Michigan launched its original COVID-19 grant program last year. But they recently opened up another round of funding, with $165,000 in grants remaining. Eligible costs incurred since March 2020 can be covered with the grants. Applications are open now.

New Mexico Business Recovery Grant Program

New Mexico is currently offering the final round of its small business grant program. The program has offered a total of $200 million to businesses in the state that have suffered due to the pandemic. December 7 is the deadline to apply.