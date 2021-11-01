35 Legit Money-Making Apps

If you are searching for ways to supplement your monthly income, money-making apps are a dependable option. And the best thing is you don’t have to make any investment. You can use your smartphone to download apps that make you money and start your side hustle quickly.

Here are 35 legit apps (not survey money-making apps) that you can easily download to earn money. However, it is important to note you can legitimately get paid to take surveys.

Best Passive Income Apps

Passive income apps are ideal if you don’t have lots of time to do extra work but want to earn passive income.

Following are the best money-making apps for passive income:

1. Swagbucks

Swagbucks is a nice little app to make some money through your usual online activities. You can earn SB (reward points) by watching videos, searching the web, and shopping. You can also find many in-app shopping deals.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: $5 for 500 SB

Payment Method: Gift cards or PayPal

2. OnMyWay

OnMyWay app pays you to drive without texting. It starts keeping track of the miles when you’re driving over 10MPH and pays OnMyWay Cash points. OnMyWay disables the message alerts, but you can answer calls via Bluetooth.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: $10 for 100 OnMyWay Cash

Payment Method: Deals or Gift cards

3. Public.com

Public.com is an investing platform where you can invest and earn passive income. You can invest as little as $1 and buy parts of shares, ETFs, and cryptos. Public.com also helps you connect and interact with fellow investors.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: Depends on the investments

Payment Method: Money will be deposited in your bank account

4. Fundrise

Fundrise offers real-estate investment opportunities. You can put small amounts across several large projects without paying for the entire property. Thus, you can invest and earn dividends and returns regularly.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: Depends on the investments

Payment Method: Money will be deposited in your bank account

5. Airbnb

Airbnb enables you to earn passive income by letting out extra space in the home to guests. You can delegate and automate the regular cleaning and maintenance. And the service providers will take care of those tasks.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: $500 per month

Payment Method: Bank Deposit

Best Cashback Apps that Make You Money

Cashback apps help you earn points or money when you make purchases from partner stores. The following apps are popular to earn points or money:

6. Shopkick

Shopkick provides you with cash back for online shopping as well as in-store shopping. You earn Kicks (reward points) to go to stores or buy products from within the app. Then, the points can be redeemed for gift cards.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: $2 for 500 Kicks

Payment Method: Gift cards or PayPal

7. Capital One Shopping

Capital One Shopping app gives you credit points to shop from its partners, which can be redeemed for gift cards. It also provides price comparison, cashback deals, and discount coupons to help save you money.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: Up to 15% of the shopping amount

Payment Method: Gift cards

8. Rakuten

Rakuten offers you rewards and savings when you shop from its app. It has links to hundreds of partner online stores from which you can shop and rake up cashback points. These points are paid out quarterly.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: Up to 15% of the shopping amount

Payment Method: Check or PayPal

9. Dosh

Dosh provides cashback when you shop, dine, or book accommodation with its partners. You get points when paying with the card linked to the Dosh app. You can redeem these points for actual cash.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: 5% – 10% of the shopping amount

Payment Method: PayPal or Card Deposit

10. Fetch Rewards

Fetch Rewards gives you points every time you click and upload a grocery shopping receipt. It also gives points for eReceipts in your email. And you can earn more by buying products from its affiliated brands.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: $3 for 3000 points

Payment Method: Gift cards

Best Side Hustle Money Making Apps

As the name suggests, side hustle money making apps can help you earn cash without leaving your existing job.

Let’s explore these apps to make money:

11. TaskRabbit

TaskRabbit connects you with individuals who want to outsource their everyday tasks. So, you can set your hourly rate and extra cash in your free time. The tasks here include grocery shopping, furniture assembly, lawn mowing, and more.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: $30 – $40 every hour

Payment Method: Bank Deposit

12. UrbanSitter

UrbanSitter is a money-making app for you if you like to spend time with kids. It connects you with parents looking for nannies, babysitters, or tutors. You can also find pet care and senior care tasks on UrbanSitter.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: $10 – $15 every hour

Payment Method: Bank Deposit

13. Rover

Rover helps you find pet owners who want someone to take care of their dogs/cats. You can even offer boarding facilities for pets. But daycare, walking, and house sitting are among the common tasks available.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: $30 – $40 every day

Payment Method: Bank Deposit

14. Upwork

Upwork is a platform to find creative freelance projects. Designing, Accounting, and Marketing are among the hundreds of categories available on Upwork. So, you can find many tasks within your interests to do in your free time.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: Depends on the projects

Payment Method: PayPal or Bank Deposit

Best Money-Making Apps that Pay You to Play Games

Do you love playing games on your phone? If yes, then you can explore the following apps that pay to play games.

If you happen to find any game of your interest, you can make money fast.

15. Mistplay

Mistplay is like a loyalty program app, which is exclusively for gamers. It gives Units (reward points) to test and review games. So, you can discover fun games, and earn rewards for playing.

Compatibility: Android

Average Payout: $5 for 1500 Units

Payment Method: Gift cards

16. Bananatic

Bananatic is another online gaming app where you can play games to earn reward points (Bananas, as they’re called). Here, you’ve to test games, finish quests and write reviews. You can get points by watching ads too.

Compatibility: Android

Average Payout: $5 for 2500 Bananas

Payment Method: Gift cards or PayPal

17. Gamehag

Gamehag app also pays you to play games. It provides Soul Gems reward points for playing games and completing quests. You can earn more by writing game reviews and interacting in the forums.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: $5 for 4500 Soul Gems

Payment Method: Gift cards

18. PlaytestCloud

PlaytestCloud is a money-making gaming app where you can join as a game tester and earn money. You get the tests based on your demographics and devices. And each testing session runs for about 10-15 minutes.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: $7 per session

Payment Method: PayPal

Best Mystery Shopper Apps

Do you like shopping? Do you always have an opinion about how a store owner can improve customer experience?

If your answer is Yes to those questions, then you can get paid handsomely with the following apps:

19. Field Agent

Field Agent provides an opportunity to make money to those who love shopping. When you sign up as an agent, you get paid to try products and complete tasks. The cost of products is reimbursed upon task completion.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: Up to $10 per hour

Payment Method: Bank Deposit

20. EasyShift

EasyShift app lists auditing tasks (which they call Shifts) at local shops and retailers. In the EasyShift app, you get tasks like taking product photos, checking prices, and reviewing promotions. Shifts are usually 15 minutes long.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: $5 – $7 per task

Payment Method: PayPal

21. GigWalk

GigWalk is a mystery shopping app where you’ve to apply for the listed tasks. You can undertake them upon the client’s approval. The tasks are simple ones, like location checks, shopping experience reviews, property inspections, and more.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: $4 – $5 per task

Payment Method: PayPal

22. Marketforce

Marketforce mystery shopping app is a good option for foodies. The tasks on this platform are mostly related to restaurants, fast-food outlets, and delivery service providers. You’ve to review cleanliness, food quality and do other related tasks.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: $5 – $10 per task

Payment Method: PayPal

23. PrestoShopper

PrestoShopper is a money-making app that aggregates tasks from different mystery shopping companies. You can pick the task you’re interested in and then connect with the company which posted it.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: $5 – $10 per task

Payment Method: Gift cards or PayPal

Best Apps that Make You Money for Losing Weight

The following apps will help you lose weight and earn money:

24. HealthyWage

HealthyWage app has a weight loss challenge program that gives cash prizes upon losing the committed weight. You can make a personal weight loss bet or build a team fitness challenge.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: Depends on the bet amount

Payment Method: Check or PayPal

25. DietBet

DietBet gives you cash when you win the weight loss bet you put on yourself. It has different game types for different health goals. You can be a part of an upcoming game challenge or create a new one.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: Depends on the bet amount

Payment Method: Check or PayPal

26. Achievement

Achievement app helps you earn points by tracking your activities. You can connect it with your fitness tracker and log your biking, running, walking time, etc. You earn points to log sleeping and meditation too.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: $10 for 10,000 points

Payment Method: Gift cards or PayPal

27. StickK

StickK pays to do activities you commit to. In StickK, you bet on yourself and commit to a health goal, which can be either short-term or long-term. You’re then assigned a “referee” to track and verify your progress.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: Depends on the bet amount

Payment Method: PayPal

Best Apps to Sell Your Things

The following apps will help you sell your things and earn money. These money-making apps are completely legit.

28. OfferUp

Offerup app can help you sell anything. It has an easy-to-follow posting template to upload item details and set your offer price. Offerup offers local selling as well as nationwide shipping.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: The offer price (minus 12.9% service charge)

Payment Method: Bank Deposit or In-person transaction

29. Poshmark

Poshmark is a marketplace for fashion and home decor products. You can sell dresses, shoes, makeup products, and more. It’s a superb option if you’re looking forward to cleaning and updating your wardrobe.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: The offer price (minus 20% service charge)

Payment Method: Check or Bank Deposit

30. NextDoor

Nextdoor is a handy app to sell your things locally via mobile. It’s a neighborhood-specific social media platform where you can post your items for sale. Once you list them, others in the locality can see them in their feed.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: The offer price

Payment Method: As negotiated with the buyer

31. Facebook Marketplace

Facebook Marketplace helps you connect with people willing to buy products locally. The items appear in the marketplace for everyone in your geographic location. You’ve to strike a deal and negotiate delivery and payment methods.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: The offer price

Payment Method: As negotiated with the buyer

32. Decluttr

Decluttr is a money-making service meant for selling old tech products. It gives you a valuation of the items when you upload the details. On Decluttr, you can sell items like cell phones, gaming consoles, tablets, and more.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: Depends on the item condition

Payment Method: Check, PayPal, or Bank Deposit

Other Money-Making Apps You Should Consider

If any of the above money-making apps didn’t take your fancy, here are a few more apps for your perusal:

33. Doordash

Doordash is another reliable app to start a side hustle and make extra money. It pays you to deliver food from local restaurants to customers. You can choose the hours to work and the orders you want to deliver.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: Up to $25 per hour

Payment Method: Bank Deposit

34. Instacart

Instacart is also a delivery app that pays you to shop and deliver groceries. It provides a flexible schedule for you to work when you want. You can even choose to sign up as a delivery partner only.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: Up to $20 per hour

Payment Method: Check or Bank Deposit

35. Uber

Uber is a ride-sharing service that pays you to drive people in your spare time. You can set your working hours. And you can even set a destination and pick and drop other people on the way.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: Up to $25 per hour

Payment Method: Bank Deposit or Card Deposit

What is the best app to earn money?

The best app to earn money is Upwork as it is completely legit, and you will get paid timely. However, this app is best for freelancers.

Following are a few best money-making apps to cater to a diverse audience

Uber (for drivers)

DoorDash (for food delivery contractors)

Facebook Marketplace (for sellers)

Airbnb (for house owners to rent their properties)

The above apps are completely legit and known to pay on time.

Do money-making apps really work?

Yes, money-making apps really work. However, you should download apps that pay on time and are completely legit. There are many fake money-making apps in the market. So, you should be extra careful to download a legit app to make money.

What apps pay you instantly?

Airbnb, Facebook marketplace, TaskRabbit, and Nextdoor pay you instantly. Sometimes, there is a minimum threshold amount you have to touch before getting paid. Usually, apps that help you sell something (products/services) offer quick pay.

Which game is best for earning money?

The best game of earning money is the game that you’re crazy about. To earn money by playing a game is a tough job. So, if you don’t like the game, you will not be able to earn money, regardless of how great the game is.