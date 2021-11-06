Accelerate AI Adoption by Attending the Ai X Summit

Artificial Intelligence or AI is being adopted by businesses of all sizes. The Ai X Summit will teach you how to apply AI across your organization so you can leverage it for online marketing, sales, advertising, cybersecurity and threat detection, and much more. The three-day event will have keynote speakers and tutorials from leading schools and companies such as Stanford, UC Berkeley, Intel, Microsoft, OpenAI, Red Hat, and many others.

Click the red button and register now to attend the Ai X Summit in person or virtually from Nov. 16-18, 2021.

