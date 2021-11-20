Latest Business Grants News – Dove Chocolates Offering Money to Women Entrepreneurs

Women and minority business owners often face more barriers to entry in the business world. This problem is especially prominent when it comes to small business funding. But some businesses, non-profits, and investors are working to change that. Just this week, multiple organizations announced grant opportunities aimed at women and minority entrepreneurs.

Additionally, there are still many independent local businesses feeling the effects of the pandemic, shutdowns, and worker shortages. So there are also plenty of grants available in markets around the country to support their recovery efforts. Read about all these various opportunities below.

Dove Insta Grants

Dove Chocolates recently announced a new grant opportunity to support women owned businesses. Specifically, the program offers $10,000 business grants to three women SBOs with the goal of fostering financial independence. The #DOVEInstaGrants program is available to women at all stages of business ownership. So existing business owners can apply. But aspiring entrepreneurs are also welcome to submit their plans, especially those related to innovation and sustainability. Interested founders can apply on Dove’s website or Instagram.

Los Angeles Job Creators Quest Grant

Founders First CDC in Los Angeles just launched a grant program aimed at supporting diverse businesses in the area. The program includes $100,000 in funding, which will be distributed to 30 small businesses. Individual grants range between $1,500 and $10,000 depending on each company’s needs. Grantees will also receive tuition to a Founders First business accelerator program to get their ideas off the ground. Applications are due November 30. And priority will be given to diverse business owners who plan to bring new jobs to the area.

South Dakota FAST Launch Grants

Startups in South Dakota may soon be eligible for up to $10,000 in grant funding. The FAST program is part of a nationwide effort from the U.S. Small Business Administration. South Dakota entrepreneurs can apply for between $1,500 and $10,000 to get new businesses off the ground. And the program also includes a boot camp, business plan development, and other educational components. Applications for the grant program are due between February 25 and March 4, 2022. But those interested in the boot camp can start earlier.

Sequim Small Business Rapid Relief Program

The city council in Sequim, Washington just approved an additional $250,000 in grants to support the city’s small businesses. This is a continuation of the city’s existing program to support businesses affected by the pandemic. Money comes from CARES Act funding, as well as the city’s reserve fund. But the application process and deadline has not yet been announced, since the city isn’t sure how to best process applications. Previous rounds have gone through the local chamber of commerce.

Avon Lake Small Business COVID-19

The city of Avon Lake, Ohio recently received an additional $150,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to support local businesses. This money will go toward the city’s existing grant program. The latest round will feature grants ranging from $1,000 to $2,500. The city is focused on helping businesses that are still suffering from rising prices and other issues. So restaurants, venues, and other local companies are encouraged to apply online.