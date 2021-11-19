In the News: Main Street Grants Helping Local Businesses

If you are a Main Street business serving your community and looking for a grant to keep your company going during these trying times, there are some grants specifically geared to help you.

These grants have limited funds, but they are designed to help specific sectors. And in many cases, it is these types of grants that are the difference between staying open and shutting the doors. You can get grants from $500 to $10,000 and possibly more. Some of the grants are the Atlanta QuickBooks Restaurant Relief Program; Windsor ARPA Grant Program, and Downtown North Wilkesboro Partnership Small Business Micro-Grant Program.

These grants are only available in the communities they serve and therefore have limited funds. But make sure to keep an eye on your community for such opportunities. This is because applying early gives you the best chance to get the funds these grants offer.

Small Business News – November 19, 2021

Read on for more small business news in this week’s roundup:

Wix, the software company that provides cloud-based web development services, has launched Fit by Wix, an app designed specifically for fitness instructors.

Looking for a better way to track and manage contact info and communicate across departments? Nimble’s new Workflows ditches spreadsheets for ready-to-use templates to increase efficiency and save time. The new product takes advantage of graphical boards and list views. It’s a step up from what’s available from Microsoft and Google.

A couple from Seattle have been indicted for carrying out over $1m in fraud on Covid-19 relief programs. Brian Sparks, 40, and Autumn Luna, 22, are charged in a 16-count indictment with defrauding the Washington State Employment Security Division (ESD) of more than $500,000 in benefits and defrauding the Small Business Administration (SBA) of approximately $520,000.

The 12th annual Small Business Saturday by American Express is going to take place on November 27. And this year it will be more welcomed than ever as small business owners continue to crawl out of the challenges brought on by the pandemic the past two years.

President Biden is considering introducing an additional vaccine mandate for small businesses, similar to the one currently being implemented for big businesses.

Small business grants are one of the best ways to increase working capital and grow a business. Small business grant programs can be a great way for small business owners looking for opportunities to build their business and develop it further. We’ll explore what a small business grant is, what it can be used for, and how to apply to different types of small business grants.

If traditional media is to be believed, the Insta-bubble is going to burst within the next few years and all the people who describe themselves as web creators will have to return to the “real world” and find “real jobs.” But to young millennials and members of the Gen Z generation, there’s no real divide between “real life” and the digital world.

It’s now easier than ever for anyone to become a small business owner through Amazon. Merch by Amazon, the e-commerce giant’s on-demand printing service, lets sellers upload their own original designs to be printed on clothing and other merchandise. No upfront costs, no overhead, no need for inventory or an office… just a creative notion and a computer.