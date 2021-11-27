Step Up Your Social Media and Blogging Strategy with These Expert Tips

Social media and blogging are two powerful options for communicating with customers. There’s a good chance your business already uses one or both of these strategies. But stepping up your efforts can help you stand out. Read these tips from members of the online small business community to learn how to make the most of your blogging and social media strategy.

Save Time with These Social Media Inbox Tools

Managing all your communication across social media platforms can be time consuming. Luckily, there are inbox tools available to combine these messages and save you time. Check out an extensive list in this Blogging Wizard post by Adam Connell.

Repurpose Audio and Video Content for Social Media

Audio and video content can be an effective way to reach customers. And social media is an effective way to share these messages. So how can you repurpose content originally created for other platforms? Fay Lora explains in this Social Media Revolver post.

Use Social Media as a Customer Service Tool

Social media isn’t just about spreading marketing messages. It’s simply a way to communicate with customers. So you can easily answer questions and address other customer service concerns. Learn how in this Social Media HQ post by Christian Zilles.

Generate Leads with Social Media

Social media can also be an effective sales tool. Specifically, many businesses generate leads by connecting with their target audience on these platforms. Read how to accomplish this goal from this BizEpic post by Ivan Widjaya.

Promote Your Blog for Free on Social Media

Social media and blogging often go hand in hand, since they can each promote the other effectively. In this Mostly Blogging post, Janice Wald offers tips for promoting your blog on social media.

Reach Out to Bloggers

Whether you’re running a blog, local business, or social media empire, mentions on other blogs can help you market. But you first need to foster these relationships. Erik Emanuelli explores the concept here. And BizSugar members discussed the idea further.

Create and Schedule Instagram Posts with Canva

Instagram is one of the most powerful social platforms for businesses. But it can be tough to manage if you’re not constantly on a mobile device. Luckily, there’s a way to manage your content right from Canva, as Ileane Smith details here.

Keep Up with Social Media Predictions

Social media is always evolving. So you need to stay on top of the changes if you want to make the most of these platforms. Experts often share predictions based on observations and the current state of various platforms. Andrew Hutchinson of Social Media Today shares 26 predictions for 2022 in this post.

Start a Blog This Year

Some business owners think that blogging is only effective if you’ve been doing it for awhile. But it’s not too late to get started with this tactic if you haven’t already. Read this Lion Blogger post by Atanu Das for more on why you should start a blog in 2021.

Consider These Social Media Alternatives

Social media is a powerful business tool. But it’s not the only way to promote your brand. Elijah Shoesmith offers some alternatives in this Inspire to Thrive post. And BizSugar members shared their own thoughts here.

