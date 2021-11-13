SYSTEMology Puts Your Business on Autopilot

Content Freshness Usefulness A step-by-step guide to systematize your business.

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

How many hours do you work each week? If you’re like most small business owners, that number is upwards of 50 hours! But it’s work you love, so you’re willing to deal with it.

And yet, when you ask entrepreneurs, they’d love to be able to “set it and forget it.” but they haven’t figured out how. If that sounds like you. Then, you’ll love Systemology: Create Time, Reduce Errors and Scale Your Profits with Proven Business Systems by David Jenyns.

This book falls into the same category as E-Myth and Built to Sell. What makes it different from both of these classics, in my opinion, is that it’s designed for implementation rather than information.

Let’s take a closer look at “SYSTEMology” and see how you might use it to systematize and scale your business.

David Jenyns Brings Back the Systems Conversation

David Jenyns’ mission is to free business owners from the daily operations of their business. His systematizing journey began while he was in his twenties when he sold Australia’s popular sporting venue, the Melbourne Cricket Ground. He’s run all kinds of businesses in a variety of industries including, retail, digital agencies and SEO services.

Today, he spends most of his time supporting the growing community of certified SYSTEMologists as they help business owners implement his SYSTEMology process.

SYSTEMology is a Step-by-Step Walkthrough Process Documentation

Think of “SYSTEMology” as your next step in actually systematizing your business. It’s like a workshop in a book that you and your team can run through one chapter at a time and when you’re done, you’ll have your processes documented and ready to optimize.

While books like “The E-Myth” and “Built to Sell” introduced the concept of developing systems and processes for your business, “SYSTEMology” actually gives you a framework for creating systems in your business.

“SYSTEMology is a seven-stage process that is designed to identify and create the critical systems within your business. You’ll learn to organize them, get your team following them and continue to optimize them.”

The Critical Client Flow Chart Makes Processes Visual

In addition to the 7-step process, Jenyns gives you the CCF (Critical Client Flow) Chart that helps you visualize the whole process and this makes the whole thing less overwhelming.

Jenyns has a “No Overwhelm” philosophy. He encourages you to use the Pareto Principle to identify 20% of the most important systems in your business and document those. Then, if you like, you can work your way deeper into your business as it grows.

Another benefit of the CCF model is that you get to document your processes (workflows) on paper and then you can use this workflow to identify areas where you can automate the process.

You Can Do This — You Must Do This

Jenyns didn’t write this book to convince you to systematize your business. He’s assuming you’ve already done your homework, but haven’t implemented anything.

But, like any good sequel, you can start your process business documentation princess without having ready any other books first, but you must be ready to take action, otherwise, you’ll end up right where you started — nowhere.

One way that Jenyns helps readers stay on the implementation track is to include a summary of action steps at the end of each chapter.

Here’s an example from “Stage Two”

Once you get the book, you’ll also have access to free resources that you can download.

You’ll be asked to answer a few questions and receive an email with all the details. Here’s a list of the resources that are included.

All graphics, tools and worksheets

Critical Client Flow® (CCF) template

Live examples

The missing chapters

Extra systems thinking training

While the book is completely doable without the resources — access to these FREE resources is priceless.

The LaunchPad is a DIY FREE course that contains videos and worksheets to help you along the way. There is also a membership option that’s designed to get you through the program in as little as 90 days. The Catalyst is a group coaching program and you also have the option to hire a certified SYSTEMologist to work with you and your team.

Will “ SYSTEMology” Work in Your Business?

The short answer is YES! In fact, this book should be required reading with any startup! Imagine how much easier it will be to grow, scale, and optimize your business when you have all your processes already mapped out?

Solopreneurs will benefit from “SYSTEMology” because you’ll save yourself weeks or months of time figuring out what you can outsource and what you can automate. Using this process will make you more efficient and help you grow profitably.

If you’re a Main Street business owner who has been struggling to find employees, you might discover that you may not need the number of employees you think you do.

Finally, if you’re a consultant of any kind, you can use the principles in “SYSTEMology” to improve the work you do with your clients. Imagine how impressed your clients will be when you implement systems and processes for the projects you’re doing for them?

Overall, “SYSTEMology” offers a win-win for every type of business owner. I recommend reading and using this book in your business!