TikTok Releases Holiday Creative Guide for Business

TikTok, the video focused social networking service, has released a 2021 Holiday Guide for Business. The guide was launched on November 16, just ahead of the holiday season in the US, which runs from late November to early January.

TikTok 2021 Holiday Guide for Business

For many small businesses, the holiday period has a significant impact on annual profits, being one of the busiest times of the year. It’s no surprise therefore that TikTok released its comprehensive holiday guide just ahead of the holiday season, giving small businesses time to adequately prepare to reap the benefits of one the festive season.

The resource provides small businesses with a step-by-step guide on how to make the most of a burgeoning platform for businesses during the busiest time on the consumer calendar.

Time to Start Planning

As the guide assures: “With the holidays right around the corner, it’s time to start planning for the season. But don’t stress, we’re here to help! We’ve put together a game plan so you can make sure our business finds success from awareness to conversion.”

Notable Dates

The guide pinpoints to the most important dates of the holiday season, so small businesses can mark them on their calendar and suitably prepare. Notable days for merchants range from November 19, when holiday shopping begins, to Black Friday on November 26, to last ship on December 1, to New Year’s sale and resolutions that run for the whole of January.

Holiday Checklist

The guide maps out a holiday checklist for small businesses to plan their TikTok strategy. The month-long checklist includes everything a business to prime their TikTok approach, including choosing ad products, creating content, finding and defining audiences, setting a budget and more.

Optimization

The guide delves into how to set up the best ad campaigns on TikTok and how to optimize campaigns for performance.

Among the tips is refraining from making adjustments to targeting, bid, budget and creative before a campaign exits the learning phase.

For optimal ad success, TikTok advises refreshing a creative regularly, preferable every seven days. For conversion campaigns, small businesses should optimize based on higher funnel events like Add-to-Cart or Page Views before moving down the funnel to optimizing Purchases.

Creative Inspiration and Tools

The guide offers some creative inspiration to help business prepare their campaigns for the holiday season. It lists the different tools provided by TikTok to help users embrace the creativity and authenticity of the TikTok community. Such tools include video templates, the TikTok video editor, smart video, automated creative optimization, and more.

The overarching message from the launch of TikTok’s holiday guide for businesses is not to delay in preparing for what is potentially the most profitable time of the year.