15 Top Fashion Influencers

Fashion influencers have become a vital aspect of the social media marketing channel. Almost everyone has established a presence in the virtual lives of users. Customers flock to social media and fashion influencers, whether it’s learning about a new product or a new fashion brand.

What is a Fashion Influencer?

If you have a social media presence, it is good to know what’s an influencer overall. Similarly, a fashion influencer is an icon or a personality who is mainly focused and centered on fashion. They have the caliber to influence the purchasing behavior of individuals with their recommendations. Fashion influencers usually have a huge number of followers on social media. Brands vouch for them to fashion shows, parties, trips, and wear their clothes on social media.

Why Your Brand Should Consider Partnering with a Fashion Influencer

The highly visual domains of fashion and beauty have undergone an unparalleled wave of change in the digital era. We used to get our fashion news from glossy fashion magazines that informed us which designs and colors were hot and which were not, how to dress for the season, and whether flared pants were a “do” or a “don’t.” Now, that time has got over. Influencer marketing is making a major splash on social media. YouTube and Instagram, and corporations are reaping the big benefits this time. You may discover new fashion icons by swiping through your phone. You can master sophisticated trends and techniques by tapping your finger on a suitable video or a picture. Some of the benefits are

It is easy to build campaigns and grow your brand with the help of fashion influencers.

It is the best way to contact your target audience directly.

As you already know about the fashion influencer’s style and personality. The trust will always be present.

Many popular companies are working with fashion influencers to promote their brand. With Instagram’s new sponsored ad offers, many firms use prominent social media influencers to sell on the platform. Marketing using social media influencers allows firms to reach out to different audiences on Instagram and generate engagement from potential customers, eventually driving up lucrative action and brand affinity. Influencer marketing allows businesses to carefully collaborate with renowned social media influencers such as Instagrammers, YouTubers, and bloggers to generate aspirational lifestyle sponsored content that directly connects with the brand’s target audience.

Likewise, you should ask yourself “What is Cameo and How Can You Use It for Celebrity Influencers?” This is a platform that allows businesses of all sizes to hire celebrities to grow their brands.

Top Fashion Instagram Influencers to Work with in 2021

Fashion influencers play the main role in promoting the brand. There are many popular Instagram Top fashion influencers. Some of the top Fashion Instagram Influencers to Work with in 2021 are

1. Emma Hill – 802,000 followers

Type of Fashion Content: high street fashion

Emma Hill is a go-to designer from the United Kingdom who has worked extensively with Marc Jacobs, Gap, and, most recently, Mulberry. She maintains a blog where she discusses clothing trends and processes. She earns around $20.76 thousand per year.

View Emma’s profile on Instagram

2. Amy Bell – 146,000 followers

Type of Fashion Content: street style and travel

Amy well is a professional Scottish blogger and popular model who is well known for her profound clothing style. Amy Bell is also a member of the blogger list. Her net worth is around USD 1M to 5Millions.

View Amy Bell’s profile on Instagram

3. Mariano Di Vaio – 6,400,000 followers

Type of Fashion Content: current fashion trends

Mariano Di Vaio is an Italian blogger, fashion designer, and actor from Italy. He has served as a marketing director for Hugo Boss, Dolce & Gabbana, and Calvin Klein. My Dream Job is his first book to be published. MDV Jewels, a line of jewels, MDV Shoes, and MDV Eyewear, a line of eyewear, were all founded by him. His net worth is around USD 4 Million.

View Mariano Di Vaio’s Profile on Instagram

4. Chrissy Rutherford – 156,000 followers

Type of Fashion Content: street style and luxury fashion

Chrissy Rutherford is a fashion and social media professional with over 12 years of industry experience. She works as a digital developer and has collaborated with Tiffany & Co., Jimmy Choo, Saks Fifth Avenue, Farfetch, UGG, Depop, Rothes, and Lincoln Motors. Her net worth is USD 17 million.

View Chrissy Rutherford’s profile on Instagram

5. Cole Sprouse – 31,400,000 followers

Type of fashion content: formal suits to street styles.

Cole is a well-known photographer, actor, and Instagram fashion influencer and lifestyle influencer. He is well-known for his prior performances in Riverdale and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody on the Disney Channel. Cole has made news in the fashion industry and was awarded an “Emerging Style Icon” in 2018. His net worth is around USD 9 Million. He has 31.4 million followers on Instagram.

View Cole Sprouse’s profile on Instagram

6. Chiara Ferragni – 25,300,000 followers

Type of Fashion Content: generic styles and jewels

Chiara Ferragni is an Italian blogger, businesswoman, fashion designer, and model who has worked with fashion and cosmetics businesses on the blonde salad. ferragni was placed #1 on the Forbes list of “top fashion influencers” in September 2017. her net worth is around USD 9 million.

View Chiara Ferragni’s profile on Instagram

7. Camila Coelho – 9,300,000 followers

Type of Fashion Content: Street style

Camila Coelho is a Brazilian fashion designer and influencer located in Los Angeles. She has collaborated with some of the most prestigious fashion businesses, including Dior, tory Burch, and others. She is one of the unique fashion influencers to follow on Instagram. Her net worth is around $5 million to USD 8 million.

View Camila Coelho’s profile on Instagram

8. Lauren Conrad – 5,800,000 followers

Type of Fashion Content: ethically sourced products and looks

Lauren Conrad fashion designer, style influencer, and author. In 2009, she collaborated with kohls to produce her own Lauren Conrad brand. She has been working with the brand since then. Lauren is the owner and operator of the paper crown. She is also a co-founder of the little market, an online fair trade retailer. Her net worth is roughly USD 40 Million.

View Lauren Conrad’s profile on Instagram

9. Aimee Song – 5,500,000 followers

Type of Fashion Content: Street Style

Aimee Song is a fashion blogger and designer from the United States. Her blog receives over 2 million page visits each month. While studying Interior Architecture in San Francisco in 2008, she began blogging. Song of Style is her jewelry line, while Two Songs is her clothing range. She has worked with Laura Mercier. She is a fashion ambassador for Chloé, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Dior, and Revolve. She has worked with companies such as True Religion, Biossance, and Levi’s. Her net worth is around USD 25.3 million.

View Aimee Song’s profile on Instagram

10. Negin Mirsalehi – 5,900,000 followers

Type of Fashion Content: Street Style

she is a fashion influencer from the dutch. She also has a large number of youtube subscribers. She is also the originator and designer of gisou honey-infused hair oil. She was also named one of Forbes 30 under 30. Her net worth is about 26.59 million USD.

View Negin Mirsalehi’s profile on Instagram

11. Karen Wazen Bakhazi – 3,500,000 followers

Type of Fashion Content: Dubai based style influencer

Karen Wazen is the founder of Karen Wazen eyewear, is a well-known middle eastern fashion influencer. She has been on the covers of several high-profile fashion publications, including Grazia fashion magazine and harper’s bazaar Arabia. Her net worth is around $2 million – USD 5 million.

View Karen Wazen Bakhazi’s profile on Instagram

12. Caroline Daur – 2,400,000 followers

Type of Fashion Content: Street Style Fashion

Caroline is a fashion influencer based in Germany. She has worked with several famous fashion houses, including Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, Dior, and others. Her net worth is around USD 30 million.

View Caroline Daur’s profile on Instagram

13. Leonie Hanne – 2,300,000 followers

Type of Fashion Content: street style and luxury fashion

Leonie Hanne is a fashion influencer from Germany noted for her global style. Leonie’s love for style has been recognized globally, with l’officiel Arabia declaring her one of the “most sought-after voices in the fashion industry.” Her net worth is around USD 10.2 million.

View Leonie Hanne Profile on Instagram

14. Danielle Bernstein – 2,300,000 followers

Type of Fashion Content: New York street style

Daniella is the creator of the popular fashion blog and company weworewhat. She is well-known among her fans as being one of the top style influencers. Danielle has worked with various businesses and developed her fashion lines, including second skin overalls. In 2017, she was included on Forbes “30 under 30” list. Her net worth is around USD 11.24 million.

View Danielle Bernstein profile on Instagram

15. Chriselle Lim – 1,300,000 followers

Type of Fashion Content: street style and travel

Chriselle is a fashion influencer, stylist, and the founder of the Chriselle factor. She is also one of the best-known mom influencers, having worked with some of the most well-known fashion brands, including tiffany & co., coach, victoria’s secret, the banana republic, and walking the catwalk for Rebecca Minkoff. Her net worth is USD 100 million.

View Chriselle Lim’s profile on Instagram

Who is the biggest fashion influencer?

Jessica Stein has been one of Australia’s top fashion influencers, with a total reach of 4.1 million. Jessica’s feed is now filled with stunning images of prior adventures, even though she is on a travel sabbatical as she adjusts to her new life as a mother to the most beautiful baby girl.

Which fashion influencer has the most Instagram followers?

The biggest fashion influencer with the biggest reach on all platforms is Cole Sprouse. He has 31.4 million followers on Instagram. He is also an American actor. He is currently acting in a series called Riverdale. He is known for his western-inspired fashion styles.