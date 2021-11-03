If you’re looking to advertise on a YouTuber’s channel or create brand partnerships, it helps to find channels that are popular with your audience. The exact YouTube influencers you work with will depend on your niche and budget. But here are some YouTube stars with the biggest reach and highest earnings currently.

Why Your Brand Should Consider Partnering with a YouTube Influencer

Top YouTube influencers reach millions of viewers with each video. And their recommendations and brand partnerships may convince their loyal viewers to purchase new items or connect with brands online. Influencer marketing spans across social platforms. But viral videos on YouTube can reach millions. So partnering with a popular YouTube star may increase your marketing reach dramatically.

How to Work with YouTube Influencers

Before connecting with any top YouTube influencers, identify the YouTube channels that are most relevant to your niche as well as finding out what’s an influencer. For example, if you sell skincare products, then find beauty influencers that offer product reviews or highlight their skincare routine. Consider your budget as well. If you only have a few hundred dollars to spend, you may not be able to work with the top Youtube influencers. Instead, find micro-influencers with just a few thousand followers.

Once you’ve identified a few YouTube channels that suit your needs, check their about pages and other social media profiles for contact information. They may list an email address or management company specifically for influencer campaigns. If not, send them a direct message on YouTube or another social platform to inquire. From there, pitch your product or campaign and negotiate a fair price for both sides. In addition to payment, you’ll likely also need to provide a free product or experience for them to include in their content. You may also get approval over the final video. But some influencers maintain full creative control.

43 Top Influencers on YouTube

Top YouTube influencers create content ranging from toy unboxings to gameplay. Millions of viewers tune into these channels regularly. And they trust the recommendations of their favorite creators. So if you’re interested in marketing a product or service, here are some YouTube influencers to consider working with.

1. T-Series – 190 million followers

Also Known As: Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited

Type of Content: Music videos

T-Series is India’s top music label and movie studio. Founded by Gulshan Kumar, the production company is mainly known for Bollywood and Indi-pop music videos featuring prominent artists and dancers from India. This channel is more about entertainment than influencing. But it could be relevant for brands who target this international population.

2. Ryan’s World – 30.2 million followers

Also Known As: Ryan Kaji

Type of Content: Kids’ toy content, educational videos

Ryan Kaji and his family run this wildly successful YouTube channel for kids. Ryan does science experiments, shares animation, and unboxes collector toys. This channel is most relevant to toy businesses and those that make educational kits or products.

3. PewDiePie – 110 million followers

Also Known As: Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg

Type of Content: Gaming reviews, comedic commentary

Felix Kjellberg is a Swedish YouTuber who started out mainly doing video game reviews. Since then, PewDiePie expanded to include comedic commentary about current events. He even shares meme roundups and posts with other internet personalities. However, he still shares some gaming content. And companies that produce lesser known games may benefit from mentions on his channel.

4. Piuzinho – 11.9 million followers

Type of Content: Video game play and tips

Piuzinho is a Brazilian YouTuber who shares music and gaming content. Specifically, many of his videos are Grand Theft Auto gameplay and tips. His videos are generally in Portuguese. So brands that target international consumers should be aware of his content. His channel receives more than 9 million views a month.

5. Logan Paul – 23.2 million followers

Type of Content: Comedy sketches, vlogs

Logan Paul is an American YouTuber who originally gained popularity on the now-defunct video platform Vine. Since his YouTube channel has taken off, Paul has even guest starred on television series and started a boxing career. He has been involved in several controversies. So brands may gain notoriety by being associated with him. But it also comes with some risk.

6. Vlad and Niki – 70.7 million followers

Also Known As: Vlad and Niki Vashketova

Type of Content: Pretend play, children’s content

Vlad and Niki are two brothers in Russia. Their YouTube videos include the two of them playing games, traveling, or trying out new toys. Sometimes their mother and younger brother are also featured in videos. This channel would be most relevant to businesses that make toys or children’s products, or companies that host tourism experiences around Russia.

7. Dude Perfect – 56.6 million followers

Also Known As: Tyler Toney

Type of Content: Sports and comedy

This channel is known for amazing trick shots with sporting equipment and toys. The team consists of former college roommates Cory and Coby Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, Cody Jones, and Tyler Toney. So the channel is popular with college students, young males, and sports fans.

8. Luccas Neto – 35.4 million followers

Type of Content: Comedy

Luccas Neto is a Portuguese-Brazilian actor and comedian. His YouTube videos have more than 8 million views. And they are often funny skits or commentary for a Brazilian audience. Additionally, he’s the younger brother of comedic YouTuber Felipe Neto.

9. Smosh – 25.1 million followers

Also Known As: Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla

Type of Content: Sketch comedy

Smosh is a sketch comedy group that posts a huge array of funny videos to their YouTube channel. Some include visits to restaurants, others offer commentary on current events or parody social media memes. While not exactly YouTube influencers, this channel may be relevant to popular brands that get mentioned in videos.

10. VanossGaming – 25.5 million followers

Also Known As: Evan Fong

Type of Content: Gameplay videos, gaming commentary

Evan Fong is a Canadian YouTuber who posts an array of gaming videos to his YouTube channel. Often, these videos include montages of gameplay from himself and other users set to music. Video game brands and musicians may benefit from this type of content.

11. Kids Diana Show – 81.9 million followers

Also Known As: Diana and Roma

Type of Content: Kids play videos

This Ukranian YouTube channel features a child named Diana, sometimes joined by her brother Roma. The YouTube account features a variety of video content made for kids. She’s one of the most popular YouTube stars in the kids’ space. So toy companies and those that make activities for families may benefit from knowing this channel.

12. Like Nastya – 76 million followers

Also Known As: Anastasia Radzinskaya

Type of Content: Play videos, kids content

Anastasia Radzinskaya is a young Russian YouTuber who posts an array of kids video content. Some of her videos include songs, while others feature toys or family activities. Her channel currently has nearly 80 million subscribers. So it may be relevant for any brand that target families with young kids.

13. Jenna Marbles – 20 million followers

Also Known As: Jenna Mourey

Type of Content: Comedic videos, vlogs

Jenna Mourey, who goes by the online alias Jenna Marbles, operated a very popular YouTube channel for more than ten years. Videos were often comedic and sometimes featured makeup or how to videos with a funny spin, like her “drunk makeup tutorials.” She was one of the top female YouTubers in the early days of the site. And she even opened her own online store years ago. She’s been on an indefinite hiatus from YouTube for more than a year.

14. Vegetta777 – 33 million followers

Also Known As: Samuel de Luque Batuecas

Type of Content: Gaming videos

This is a gaming channel mainly features gameplay videos and game reviews, including that of Saint’s Row and Minecraft. Videos and descriptions are generally in Spanish. So gaming brands that target international audiences may benefit from knowing this channel.

15. James Charles – 25 million followers

Type of Content: Makeup tutorials

James Charles is a makeup artist who posts unique tutorials to his channel. These go beyond the basics and include costume effects and even creating looks with food or items other than traditional cosmetics. To date, his channel has more than 3 billion views. And he’s even released products and worked with brands to share unique beauty-related campaigns.

16. Atta Halilintar – 28 million followers

Also Known As: Muhammad Attamimi Halilintar

Type of Content: Music, vlogs

Atta is the most popular YouTuber in Indonesia. He hails from a prominent family in the entertainment industry and posts a variety of content, ranging from music videos to pranks. Since he is a national celebrity, he has a lot of influence in an array of fields within the Indonesian market.

17. Crafty Panda – 13 million followers

Also Known As: Naomi Usam-Avelino

Type of Content: Craft tutorials, DIYs, life hacks

Crafty Panda is a channel that revolves around its content more than an individual influencer. It features an array of content, from woodworking tutorials to Halloween pranks. Though not a traditional influencer, the channel may be relevant to businesses that offer craft or office supplies.

18. Kimberly Loaiza – 28 million followers

Type of Content: Music, comedy, vlogs

Kimberly Loaiza is a Mexican YouTuber who has one of the most followed channels in the country. She launched her channel in 2016 and gained more than 100,000 followers in a single week. She posts her own music, but also mixes in funny and personal content for her fans. Brands targeting young women in Mexico should definitely be aware of this channel.

19. Carry Minati – 28 million followers

Also Known As: Ajey Nagar

Type of Content: Comedy, music, gaming videos

Ajey Nagar is a popular Indian YouTuber who shares an array of content on his channel. He originally gained a following in the gaming community. And he also livestreams gameplay on other platforms. His main channel also features funny commentary and rap music videos.

20. Luisito Comunica – 37 million followers

Also Known As: Luis Arturo Villar Sudek

Type of Content: Travel vlogs

Luisito Comunica is a Mexican YouTube channel with one of the largest followings in the Spanish speaking world. The YouTube personality focuses on travel. But aside from highlighting destinations, he also posts videos covering product reviews and discussions about items that may make travel easier. So businesses that sell travel related products and tourism companies should be aware of channels like this.

21. MrBeast – 51 million followers

Also Known As: Jimmy Donaldson

Type of Content: Stunts and challenge videos

MrBeast is an American YouTuber known for challenges videos. For example, he might fill a room with tiny toys or go through the same drive thru thousands of times. MrBeast also has some offshoot channels, including those just for gaming, reactions, short films, and philanthropy. So charities, video games, and an array of other businesses may benefit from this brand.

22. HolaSoyGerman – 44 million followers

Also Known As: Germán Garmendia

Type of Content: Music, comedy, vlogs

HolaSoyGerman is a Chilean YouTuber. He currently has the most subscribers of any channel in the Spanish speaking world. His own videos are a mix of his music and comedic takes on whatever topics he feels like discussing. There’s not a particularly obvious fit for businesses looking to promote their products or services. But since it’s the most subscribed channel among Spanish speakers, companies that target this demographic should at least be familiar with this brand.

23. ElRubiusOMG – 40 million followers

Also Known As: Rubén Doblas Gundersen

Type of Content: Gameplay videos, vlogs

ElRubiasOMG is a Spanish-Norwegian YouTuber who posts an array of content, mainly focused on video games. Popular videos include gameplay videos and vlogs detailing his daily life. Content is mainly in Spanish. And tech and gaming brands may benefit from mentions in his content.

24. Você Sabia – 39 million followers

Also Known As: Lukas Marques and Daniel Molo

Type of Content: Comedic and entertainment videos

Você Sabia is a Brazilian channel that covers an array of topics, including travel, cartoons, and movies. Entertainment brands that want to target the Brazilian market may benefit from mentions on this channel.

25. Shane Dawson – 20 million followers

Type of Content: Vlogs, short films, YouTube content

Shane Dawson was one of the first YouTuber channels to become popular after the platform launched. He gained more than a half million views on his YouTube channel back in 2020, and currently has more than 20 million YouTube subscribers. Content often revolves around creepy concepts and conspiracy theories. But he also interviews other YouTube influencers and creators for content related to uploading videos and sharing stories online.

26. Lele Pons – 18 million followers

Also Known As: Eleonora Pons Maronese

Type of Content: Music videos, vlogs

Lele Pons is a Venezuelan-American YouTuber and musician. She posts music videos to her official YouTube channel, along with vlogs about her life. This may include events she attends, behind-the-scenes content, and even comedic videos. Lifestyle and entertainment brands may be especially relevant to this channel.

27. The Bucket List Family – 1.5 million followers

Also Known As: Garrett and Jessica Gee and family

Type of Content: Travel and family content

The Bucket List Family includes five travelers who post about their adventures around the world. As far as influencer marketing is concerned, they are most relevant to travel brands and companies that make products for families. They also offer their own products like backpacks and photo presets.

28. David Dobrik – 18 million followers

Type of Content: Vlogs

David Dobrik originally gained notoriety on Vine. But his vlogs and comedy videos quickly gained attention when he switched over to YouTube in 2015.

29. Jeffree Star – 17 million followers

Also Known As: Jeffrey Lynn Steininger Jr.

Type of Content: Makeup tutorials, vlogs

Jeffree Star is a makeup artist and internet personality who has been posting online since MySpace was popular in 2003. His makeup tutorials often utilize bright colors and unique looks. Since he has gained notoriety, he also posts personal updates and vlogs for people to follow his story. And he has his own line of cosmetics.

30. Blippi – 27 million followers

Also Known As: Stevin John

Type of Content: Educational videos for kids

Blippi is a website and YouTube channel full of educational content for children. Videos range from short holiday themed movies to scavenger hunts. There’s not a ton of room for influencer marketing in the educational content. But he also has a channel for toys. And there are separate channels in other languages for international viewers.

31. PrestonPlayz – 11 million followers

Also Known As: Preston Arsement

Type of Content: Gaming videos, prank videos, vlogs

Preston Arsement gained popularity for posting gaming content, mostly related to Minecraft. PrestonPlayz still includes gameplay videos and tips. However, he also owns other channels like TBNRFrags, which feature more pranks and comedic videos. Because of his audience, his content is still mostly relevant to gaming brands.

32. Rhett and Link – 22 million followers

Also Known As: Rhett James McLaughlin Charles Lincoln Neal

Type of Content: Comedy videos

Rhett and Link are a comedy duo who post music videos and skits to their popular channels. They’re perhaps best known for their YouTube series “Good Mythical Morning.” This series features an array of pop culture commentary. And the separate channel has 17 million subscribers, plus 5 million for their original channel.

33. FitnessBlender – 7 million followers

Type of Content: Workout videos

FitnessBlender is a popular workout platform that includes everything from cardio to pilates. It’s not really an influencer channel. But it is popular in the health and fitness community. So brands that offer workout gear and apparel may benefit. The company also has its own website with videos. But the YouTube channel has nearly 7 million subscribers.

34. Michelle Phan – 9 million followers

Type of Content: Makeup tutorials

Michelle Phan runs a popular makeup channel. She posts tutorials, product recommendations, and personal vlogs. Her content is most relevant to makeup and skin care brands. She is also popular on other social media channels like Instagram. And she even has her own line of cosmetics.

35. Donut Media – 6 million followers

Also Known As: Matt Levin, Ben Conrad, and Nick Moceri

Type of Content: Automotive content

Donut Media is a car focused channel that posts car reviews, racing videos, and commentary about all things automotive. Car brands, accessories manufacturers, dealerships, and race tracks may all be interested in this type of content.

36. Household Hacker – 5 million followers

Type of Content: Life hack tutorials

Household Hacker features an array of how-to videos all showing easier ways to do things around the house. For example, the channel features videos showing how to make a photo light box and places to hide things around the house. However, they also feature reviews for as-seen-on-TV type products. So companies that offer unique household products may be interested.

37. Blogilates

Also Known As: Cassey Ho

Type of Content: Workout videos, healthy living

Blogilates has been uploading fitness videos to YouTube since 2009. She posts single workouts as well as ongoing challenges. And her brand is popular on social media platforms like Instagram as well. Cassey has her own line of workout gear. But fitness and healthy living brands may be interested in working with this type of influencer.

38. Casey Neistat – 12 million followers

Type of Content: Vlogs

Casey Neistat has been posting on YouTube for more than nine years. So his YouTube channel has amassed millions of views and plenty of change over time. He often posts vlogs about his life and his take on current events. But he also posts travel and adventure content. So this channel may be of interest to companies in that industry.

39. Becky G – 19 million followers

Also Known As: Rebbeca Gomez

Type of Content: Music videos, brand collaborations

Becky G originally gained YouTube fame by posting covers of popular songs. She then started posting original songs and music videos. And she also posts collaborations with brands like ColourPop cosmetics.

40. 5-Minute Crafts – 74 million followers

Also Known As: TheSoul Publishing

Type of Content: DIY tutorials, life hacks

5-minute crafts is a crafty YouTube channel owned by TheSoul Publishing. Content includes craft projects as well as tips and tricks for parents, pet owners, and homeowners. Brands that offer craft supplies or useful gadgets for families may be interested in this type of content.

41. Marques Brownlee – 15 million followers

Type of Content: Tech reviews and commentary

Marques Brownlee is known for his tech focused content. He posts reviews of popular gadgets like smartphones and laptops. And he offers product recommendations, commentary, and interviews with other influential individuals. He is one of the top YouTube influencers that tech brands should be aware of.

42. Doug DeMuro – 4 million followers

Type of Content: Automotive reviews

Doug DeMuro is an automotive journalist who posts reviews of both new and used vehicles. He often connects with dealerships and automotive sellers to showcase specific vehicles. And he even runs his own online car auction website.

43. Fun For Louis – 2 million followers

Also Known As: Louis Cole

Type of Content: Travel videos

Louis Cole is one of the top YouTube influencers in the travel space. He takes trips around the globe and documents his adventures. He also shares tips and recommendations related to traveling. So tourist destinations and companies that make products related to traveling may want to work with an influencer like this.

Who is the most popular YouTube influencer?

Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie has the most subscribers and is the most popular influencer on YouTube. He often posts video game content. But some videos also include comedic takes or commentary on current events.

How much do top influencers make on YouTube?

Top influencers on YouTube can make more than $60,000 annually just from YouTube’s advertising partner program. That money comes just from YouTube. But top influencers also often make income from brand collaborations, sponsored videos, and their own merchandise. The most popular YouTube channels may bring in millions from these sources. For businesses, the costs for brand partnerships vary depending on the size and niche of the channel.

How much should I pay a YouTube influencer?

YouTube influencers may charge anywhere from $10 to $100,000 for sponsored content. Micro influencers who have just a few thousand followers in a specific niche fall on the lower end. Some may even post content in exchange for free products or services. On the higher end, the top YouTube influencers can charge thousands for a single post or more for ongoing campaigns.